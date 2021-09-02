Israel: Highest infection rate in the world

Published: September 2, 2021

Israel is reporting the highest coronavirus infection rate in the world, showing that neither vaccine mandates nor “vaccine passports” are suitable means to limit or end the pandemic.

Israel has been a global pioneer in covid mass vaccinations as well as in introducing the highly controversial “vaccine passport” (Green Pass). Nevertheless, since late August 2021, Israel has been reporting the highest coronavirus infection rate in the entire world (see chart above).

The Israeli case clearly shows that neither covid vaccine mandates nor “vaccine passports” are suitable means to limit or end the pandemic. This is because covid vaccines are unable to reduce coronavirus infections and transmission, and they lose much of their effectiveness even against severe disease within a few months, a medical fact already known from influenza vaccines.

It should be noted that even in Israel, covid vaccines continue to provide some limited protection (up to 50%) against hospitalization and severe disease. Nevertheless, double-vaccinated Israeli citizens will again count as ‘unvaccinated’ and will require a third dose. It may well be, however, that “booster shots” have further increased recent coronavirus infections (“post-vaccination spike”).

On the positive side, Israeli data confirms that natural immunity, acquired through previous infection, is much stronger and long-lasting – providing a protection up to 27 times higher than vaccination – thus opening up a realistic perspective to end the pandemic. Depending on the country, between 5% and 75% of the population have already acquired natural immunity.

In addition, Israel was the first country to confirm the rather troubling safety profile of covid vaccines, reporting a “murky wave of heart attacks” and an increase in all-cause mortality – even in young people – already back in March and April 2021. By now, serious and fatal cardiovascular and neurological covid vaccine adverse events have been well documented (see updated overview). Globally, covid vaccines may already have killed or severely injured more than 100,000 people.

Given the obvious failure of “vaccine passports”, several countries have already had to withdraw them. In Spain, the highest court stopped their use, calling them “ineffective and unconstitutional”; in Denmark, the government was pressured to discontinue them; in Switzerland, people will have a binding vote in November; in some US states, they have already been outlawed; in Sweden, covid mortality has remained below the European average without any major restrictions, anyway.

In contrast, governments in places like France, Italy, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, and some US states (e.g. New York) have not yet abandoned their “vaccine passport” schemes, requiring them for cultural events, restaurants, public transport or even shopping. In Pakistan, people without a “vaccine certificate” can no longer use motorways or even cellphones. In some of these places, citizens have responded with mass civil disobedience to “vaccine passports” and other restrictions.

Meanwhile, the WHO has recently published a document, sponsored by the Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, detailing technical specifications for the global implementation of “vaccine certificates”. Critics have long argued that “vaccine certificates” may well be a first step towards the introduction of a global digital biometric ID system that may later be expanded into a dystopian Chinese-style “social credit” control system (watch an NBC News video about this).

But as the Israeli example shows, “vaccine passports” have no justification anymore.

Israel: Mass vaccinations have failed to limit infections



Sweden: Mortality, 1990 to 2021

Sweden has had an excess mortality of 10% since the beginning of the pandemic.

Edward Snowden on coronavirus measures (March 2020)

Bill Gates on “vaccine passports” (March 2020)

Bill Gates demanding “digital immunity proof” in March 2020. Read more.

European protests against “vaccination passports”

Italy

Italien, gestern. Großdemonstrationen gegen den Gesundheitspasses in Mailand, Rom, Turin, Neapel, Genua, Bologna, Udine, Treviso, Modena, Trento, Vicenza, Cagliari, Padua, Savona, Novara, Aosta, Verona, Bari, Salerno, Pordenone, Triest und anderen Städten. pic.twitter.com/QE92cf1orn — henning rosenbusch (@rosenbusch_) August 29, 2021

France

England

Israel

