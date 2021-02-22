The ‘Vaccine Passport’ Agenda

Published: February 22, 2021 (upd.)

On the strategic implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, medical aspects are only the operational level of the coronavirus pandemic: in countries where the median age of covid deaths is above 80 years, the public health impact of the pandemic will be quite limited and primarily related to serious cases of ‘long covid’. Indeed, even the WHO recently acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic “wasn’t necessarily the big one”.

The strategic level of the coronavirus pandemic, in contrast, is the one that NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden warned of already in March 2020: the temporary pandemic may be used for a permanent expansion of global population surveillance and control. Since Snowden’s warning, both Apple and Google have inserted a Bluetooth-based ‘contact tracing’ interface – entirely useless for pandemic control – into the operating systems of three billion mobile phones.

Moreover, in a March 2020 TED Talk interview, billionaire vaccine investor Bill Gates already predicted – or rather, announced – that “eventually what we’ll have to have is certificates of who’s a recovered person, who’s a vaccinated person” and “so eventually there will be this digital immunity proof that will help facilitate the global reopening up.”

The latter, apodictic sentence was later edited out by the TED Talk producers, but a full audio version of the talk remained available and so the sentence could be inserted back in – see the video below.

Obviously, the ‘digital immunity proof’ proclaimed by Bill Gates is exactly what many countries – including Sweden – intend to introduce in the near future. Several governments intend to require ‘vaccine passports’ even for domestic activities, thus making them essentially mandatory. Besides Bill Gates, another major promoter of ‘vaccine passports’ is former British prime minister Tony Blair, whose “Institute for Global Change” received money from the Gates Foundation.

Such ‘vaccine passports’ are, moreover, a key component of the biometric ID2020 project run by the “Digital Identity Alliance”, which was founded by Bill Gates – via Microsoft and vaccine alliance GAVI – and the Rockefeller Foundation, and which is itself linked to the ‘Known Traveler’ program initiated by the World Economic Forum and the US Department of Homeland Security. The idea of using a pandemic to impose tigther top-down control, modeled after China, was first described in a 2010 Rockefeller Foundation report (the so-called ‘lock step’ scenario).

Of note, the Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum also sponsored the notorious ‘Event 201’ coronavirus pandemic simulation, held in October 2019 in New York, about one month after the likely emergence of the new coronavirus, but about two months before the public first learned of it. The Gates Foundation is also sponsoring Pentagon biodefense contractor “Eco Health Alliance”, which performed genetic coronavirus research together with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

One may also wonder why many media outlets – quite a few of which receive money from the Gates Foundation – have exaggerated the risk of the new coronavirus so much that large parts of the public now overestimate its lethality by a factor of one hundred.

From a medical perspective, ‘vaccine passports’ are neither necessary nor useful to end the coronavirus pandemic: similar to influenza, those who want to get (experimental) vaccine protection can do so anytime, but also similar to influenza, a vaccine may not protect against new virus variants. For these and other reasons, Dutch digital security and privacy professor, J.H. Hoepman, called covid vaccine passports “useless” and “an utter waste of time and effort”.

But Bill Gates and his powerful friends seem to think otherwise.

