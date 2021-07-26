Civil Rights And The Pandemic

Civil rights protests in cities around the world

Published: July 26, 2021
A Swiss observer has compiled a collection of footage of civil rights protests in numerous cities around the world, all held on Saturday, July 24 (Worldwide Freedom Rally 3.0). The protesters expressed their opposition to repressive and often ineffective government pandemic policies in general and mandatory experimental vaccinations and “vaccine passports” in particular.

Overall, the big picture of the pandemic remains unchanged: based on current evidence, the virus most likely emerged from Chinese or US dual-use virological research; covid mortality very strongly depends on age and metabolic health; and the potential imposition of digital biometric “vaccine passports” remains by far the most significant strategic aspect of the entire pandemic.

France

Paris and many other cities.


Britain

London, Manchester and other cities.

Ireland

Dublin.

Italy

Rome, Milan and other cities.

Netherlands

Amsterdam and other cities.

Spain

Madrid, Valencia and other cities.

Portugal

Greece

Finland

Helsinki.

Israel

Australia

Sydney, Melbourne and other cities.

Slovakia

Bratislava.

United States

New York.

Japan

Tokyo.

Mexico

India

South Africa

Cape Town, Johannesburg and other cities.

Guadeloupe

