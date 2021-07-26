Civil Rights And The Pandemic

A Swiss observer has compiled a collection of footage of civil rights protests in numerous cities around the world, all held on Saturday, July 24 (Worldwide Freedom Rally 3.0). The protesters expressed their opposition to repressive and often ineffective government pandemic policies in general and mandatory experimental vaccinations and “vaccine passports” in particular.
Overall, the big picture of the pandemic remains unchanged: based on current evidence, the virus most likely emerged from Chinese or US dual-use virological research; covid mortality very strongly depends on age and metabolic health; and the potential imposition of digital biometric “vaccine passports” remains by far the most significant strategic aspect of the entire pandemic.