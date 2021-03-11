Covid-19 Mortality: An Overview

Published: March 11, 2021

The following article provides an overview of covid-19 mortality per country.

A) Excess mortality ⇓ B) Life expectancy ⇓ C) Nursing homes ⇓ D) Countries ⇓

A) Excess Mortality Per Country

The following live chart, developed by Ariel Karlinsky and Dmitry Kobak, shows excess mortality per country, compared to the 2015-19 baseline, since the beginning of the pandemic. In most Western countries, the covid pandemic increased mortality by about 5% to 20% until March 2021, but in some Latin American countries, mortality increased by up to 100%.

These figures refer to all-cause excess mortality and may include non-covid excess deaths. Official data from the US and the UK indicate that in some countries, up to one third of all excess deaths may not be due to covid, but due to indirect effects of the pandemic and lockdowns.

Please enlarge the chart to see details. The red number indicates excess deaths since the start of the pandemic; the black number indicates excess deaths per 100,000 population; the grey number, excess deaths compared to annual baseline; the blue number, ratio of excess deaths to reported covid-19 deaths (i.e. undercounting or non-covid excess deaths). Red line is 2020, purple is 2021.

Covid mortality depends on the infected population proportion as well as on demographics (e.g. age structure) and health indicators (e.g. cardiovascular disease prevalence). By the end of 2020, infection attack rates ranged between 10% and 30% in most Western countries and between 25% and 50% in many Latin American countries. The following chart shows the infection attack rate per country as of 1 September 2020, i.e. prior to the second wave.

B) Impact on Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is a theoretical concept describing the average age people born in a certain year will reach, assuming that the mortality rate per age of that year will stay constant forever. As a pandemic is a transient event, life expectancy will likely return to its pre-pandemic levels after the pandemic subsides, unless there are significant, population-wide long-term health sequelae.

The following chart, developed by José Manuel Aburto et al., shows the temporary impact of the covid pandemic on life expectancy per country. Specifically, it shows the change in life expectancy in 2020 (negative in most countries), at birth and at age 60, for males and for females, compared to the average yearly change in life expectancy between 2015 and 2019 (positive in all countries).

In most countries, the median age of covid deaths was close to the average life expectancy or even slightly above (e.g. 78 years in the USA and 80 to 86 years in Western Europe). Therefore, despite high excess mortality in some countries, the impact on life expectancy was limited.

As can be seen, the temporary decrease in life expectancy in 2020 ranged from zero (in countries hardly affected by the coronavirus) to minus 2.1 years in US males. For comparison, the 1918/19 “Spanish flu” pandemic, which in contrast to covid killed many young people, lowered US life expectancy by about 15 years, from 55 years to 40 years. Thus, the “Spanish flu” had lowered US life expectancy about eight times more than covid did in 2020 (see below).

US life expectancy from 1900 to 2011. The impact of the 1918/19 flu is clearly visible:

C) Nursing homes

The following chart shows covid deaths in care homes in proportion to all covid deaths, per country. In most Western countries, 30% to 60% of all covid deaths occurred in care homes.

The following chart shows the covid infection fatality rate per age group, in females (left) and males (right), in the entire population (top) and the non-nursing home population (bottom), in the case of Belgium. It can be seen that in the general, non-nursing home population, IFRs peak at 2% in females and 5% in males. In contrast, IFRs reach up to 30% in care home residents.

D) Countries

Mortality statistics of Sweden, the US, the UK, France, Germany, and Switzerland.

1) Sweden

The following chart, developed by a German analyst based on official data, shows Swedish mortality from 1835 to 2020. Swedish mortality in 2020 was comparable to mortality in 2012 and 2013.

To calculate Swedish excess mortality in 2020 (compared to statistical expectation), one has to take into account the fact that Swedish mortality has been decreasing since the 1990s, due to strongly falling birth rates between 1920 and 1935, recent immigration, and higher life expectancy. If one extrapolates this decreasing mortality trend, Swedish excess mortality in 2020 was the highest since 1919, although still about seven times lower than in 1918, even without age-adjustment.

Finally, the following chart shows Swedish mortality from 2000 to 2020 by age group. As can be seen, there is significant excess mortality in people over 65, and possibly in people between 50 and 59.

2) United States

The following chart shows US age-adjusted mortality form 1900 to 2020. To take account of population ageing, the mortality of each year was adjusted to the US standard population of the year 2000. US age-adjusted mortality in 2020 was similar to mortality in 2004.

The following chart shows the temporary decrease in US life expectancy in 2020. One can also see a slight decrease in the year 2008 due to the financial and housing crisis and after the year 2014 due to the opioid epidemic.

3) United Kingdom

The following chart shows raw mortality in England and Wales from 1840 to 2020.

The next chart shows age-adjusted civil mortality from 1840 to 2020:

The third chart shows excess mortality compared to the five-year average:

4) France

The following chart shows French daily mortality from 1968 to 2020: in yellow, the 1969 Hong Kong flu; in green, the 2003 heat wave; and in red, the first and second covid wave.

The second chart shows French monthly mortality from 1990 to 2020 per age group (above and below 65 years). Note that in 2020, there were two peaks (first and second wave) instead of one.

5) Germany

The following chart shows yearly German mortality from 1990 to 2020. Germany had an excess mortality of only about 5% in 2020; however, the German covid infection rate was only about 10% by the end of 2020, due to a very mild first wave in the spring of 2020.

The second chart shows monthly German mortality from 1950 to 2020. The highest peak is the the 1969 Hong Kong flu. The 2017/2018 flu wave was also very strong in Germany.

6) Switzerland

The following chart shows Swiss raw mortality from 1900 to 2020.

The second chart shows Swiss mortality by age group from 1971 to 2020. The median age of covid deaths was 86 years. Below 70 years, there was no excess mortality in Switzerland.

See also

