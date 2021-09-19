[Update] Covid Early Treatment

Published: September 19, 2021



Artemisia annua and arginine as promising covid early treatment options.

In view of non-durable covid vaccine protection, the availability of effective early treatment options for high-risk covid patients should remain a top public health priority.

Based on promising peer-reviewed pre-clinical and early clinical results, SPR has added artemisia annua and arginine to its covid early treatment protocol (see linked studies therein).

Concerning ivermectin, several positive studies turned out to be fraudulent or unreliable; if all low-quality studies are excluded, the benefit of ivermectin is no longer statistically significant. Some beneficial immuno-modulatory effect – as found by the French Institute Pasteur – is still plausible, but the available evidence has become rather uncertain.

The SPR Covid Early Treatment Protocol is available in English and in German.

As always, patients are asked to consult a doctor.

