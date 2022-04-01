TOGETHER Trial: Is Ivermectin Effective Against Covid?

Published: April 1, 2022

The TOGETHER trial of ivermectin against covid has finally been published. While the authors claim that ivermectin failed, the data once again indicates that ivermectin is likely moderately effective in the early treatment of high-risk patients.

A full seven months after completion of the trial, the Gates-funded TOGETHER study of ivermectin against covid has finally been published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In terms of trial design and execution, the TOGETHER trial may in fact be the worst trial published so far (apart from the outright fraudulent trials). Among many other issues, hospitalization occurred on average within a day of treatment (very difficult to see an effect); the trial included many young and healthy low-risk patients (almost impossible to reach a significant result); it started with just a single dose (instead of multiple doses for multiple days; this was later changed to three single doses); it did not exclude ivermectin use in the control group (which was likely, as the trial was run in Brazil); and events (including deaths) and subgroup data do not add up (low adherence, missing data).

To get an overview of these and many other issues, see the discussion by ivmmeta.com and on Twitter. It is clear that not a single available covid drug, including Pfizer’s Paxlovid and monoclonal antibodies, could have achieved a significant result in this trial. In fact, both Paxlovid and monoclonal antibodies failed to reach significance among standard risk patients (instead of high risk) or if started later than five days after symptom onset.

Despite these major flaws and weaknesses, the TOGETHER trial once again found a non-significant advantage in the ivermectin group: hospitalizations were 17% lower, mechanical ventilation was 23% lower, and deaths were 22% lower. These differences were most pronounced in people over 50, as one would expect. The probability of superiority of ivermectin compared to a placebo was calculated as about 80%. These results are quite similar to previous randomized controlled trials (e.g. the Malaysian I-TECH trial).

Randomized trials that claimed much higher effectiveness turned out to be fraudulent; however, these “trials” had been run almost entirely by groups from Arab countries, which unfortunately are known to produce a disproportionate share of fraudulent medical studies. Furthermore, studies that tried to show protection against infection were misguided anyway, as this would have required a very strong mucosal anti-viral effect.

If the moderate effectiveness of ivermectin against covid is real, how can it be explained?

There are two options: the known anti-inflammatory effects of ivermectin, or a more speculative anti-viral effect. A direct anti-viral effect was found in computational and cell culture studies at high doses, but couldn’t be confirmed in animal or human studies. In contrast, the anti-inflammatory effect was confirmed in an animal study by the French Institute Pasteur, and it was found in various pre-covid studies, including against asthma. Theoretically, it could be that ivermectin indirectly affects viral load by improving the immune response in high-risk patients.

Another question concerns the relationship between ivermectin and other covid treatments, i.e. is the effect of ivermectin unique and additive to other medications, or is ivermectin better replaced with more effective anti-viral or anti-inflammatory drugs? In general, it appears likely that a multi-modal treatment might be most effective against covid; for instance, aspirin was recently once again found to be moderately effective against covid in a large US study (-20% mortality in 60+).

If ivermectin indeed shows an effectiveness of about 20% to 25% against covid mortality, its professional use could have saved four to five million lives so far. Given these figures, it is perhaps understandable that those who tried to disparage ivermectin – including some scientists, journalists, and health authorities – will likely continue to do so. This is despite the fact that, in view of limited vaccine protection, early treatment options against covid remain as important as ever.

