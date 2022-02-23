Propaganda Switch: From Covid to Ukraine

Published: February 23, 2022
During the last two years, geopolitical propagandists have had rather little to do – with the partial exception of quickly blaming China for the pandemic. With the escalation of the Ukraine crisis, the following “propaganda switch” can now be observed:
- Liberal media close to NATO/CFR (e.g. CNN, New York Times, Guardian, Wikipedia) have promoted covid propaganda and continue to promote NATO propaganda.
- Conservative media close to NATO/CFR (e.g. FOX, Wall Street Journal, Telegraph) partially questioned covid propaganda, but now promote NATO propaganda.
- Independent liberal/left/socialist media (e.g. OffGuardian, Grayzone, WSWS) partially questioned covid propaganda and mostly question NATO propaganda.
- Independent conservative/libertarian media (e.g. ZeroHedge, Unz Review) mostly questioned covid propaganda and continue to question NATO propaganda.
Some “semi-independent” media outlets, both liberal and conservative, have not yet decided how to position themselves or remain ambivalent (e.g. Breitbart, Democracy Now).
A few seemingly independent media outlets that became popular during the pandemic have now switched to NATO/CFR propaganda (e.g. Reitschuster in Germany, as predicted by SPR).
Some fully independent media outlets may be described as “pro-Russian” (e.g. The Saker), but most aren’t: they simply don’t like propaganda, whether on pandemics or on geopolitics.
