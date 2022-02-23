Propaganda Switch: From Covid to Ukraine

Published: February 23, 2022

Share on: TW / FB / TG



During the last two years, geopolitical propagandists have had rather little to do – with the partial exception of quickly blaming China for the pandemic. With the escalation of the Ukraine crisis, the following “propaganda switch” can now be observed:

Liberal media close to NATO/CFR (e.g. CNN, New York Times, Guardian, Wikipedia) have promoted covid propaganda and continue to promote NATO propaganda.

(e.g. CNN, New York Times, Guardian, Wikipedia) have promoted covid propaganda and continue to promote NATO propaganda. Conservative media close to NATO/CFR (e.g. FOX, Wall Street Journal, Telegraph) partially questioned covid propaganda, but now promote NATO propaganda.

(e.g. FOX, Wall Street Journal, Telegraph) partially questioned covid propaganda, but now promote NATO propaganda. Independent liberal/left/socialist media (e.g. OffGuardian, Grayzone, WSWS) partially questioned covid propaganda and mostly question NATO propaganda.

(e.g. OffGuardian, Grayzone, WSWS) partially questioned covid propaganda and mostly question NATO propaganda. Independent conservative/libertarian media (e.g. ZeroHedge, Unz Review) mostly questioned covid propaganda and continue to question NATO propaganda.

Some “semi-independent” media outlets, both liberal and conservative, have not yet decided how to position themselves or remain ambivalent (e.g. Breitbart, Democracy Now).

A few seemingly independent media outlets that became popular during the pandemic have now switched to NATO/CFR propaganda (e.g. Reitschuster in Germany, as predicted by SPR).

Some fully independent media outlets may be described as “pro-Russian” (e.g. The Saker), but most aren’t: they simply don’t like propaganda, whether on pandemics or on geopolitics.

Read more: The Media Navigator (US/UK) and Der Medien-Navigator (German)

See also

Share on: Twitter / Facebook / Telegram