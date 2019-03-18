The Media Navigator classifies 72 influential media outlets based on their political stance and their relationship to power. In many cases, the latter is more significant.
The Media Navigator has been developed based on an in-depth analysis of news coverage, commentary, media ownership and financing. There is also a German edition available.
Direct links to media outlets
- Liberal & close to power: CNN / The Daily Beast / VICE News / MSNBC / VOX / The Guardian / The Washington Post / Politico / Wikipedia
- Liberal & intermediate: The Young Turks / Mother Jones / Jacobin / The Intercept / AlterNet / Democracy Now! / The Nation / TruthOut / The Real News Network
- Liberal & distant: WSWS / The Canary / The Grayzone / Counterpunch / 21st Century Wire / Mint Press News / CovertAction Magazine / Moon of Alabama / offGuardian
- Center & close: BBC / CBS News / ABC News / The New York Times / The Financial Times / The Hill / TIME Magazine / The Economist / USA Today
- Center & distant: Global Research / Unlimited Hangout / Corbett Report / Consortium News / The Saker / Last American Vagabond / ICH / Anti-Empire / Voltaire Network
- Conservative & close: Wall Street Journal / Telegraph (UK) / Daily Mail / New York Post / Washington Times / Spectator / Fox News / National Review / Washington Examiner
- Conservative & intermediate: American Conservative / Daily Wire / Epoch Times / Townhall / Daily Caller / Gateway Pundit / OAN / Breitbart News / Revolver News
- Conservative & distant: Zero Hedge / Activist Post / Anti War / Information Liberation / Winter Watch / Lew Rockwell / American Free Press / The New American / The Unz Review
Internet search engines
The following internet search engines use their own search index. Most other search engines rely on results provided by Microsoft Bing (e.g. DuckDuckGo and Qwant) or Google (e.g. Startpage).
1: Google (USA) – 2: Bing (Microsoft) – 3: Yandex (Russian) – 4: Mojeek (British) – 5: Brave (USA) – 6: Petal (Huawei/China) – 7: eTools (Swiss meta search engine).
Last updated: December 2021