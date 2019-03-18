The Media Navigator classifies 72 influential media outlets based on their political stance and their relationship to power. In many cases, the latter is more significant.

The Media Navigator has been developed based on an in-depth analysis of news coverage, commentary, media ownership and financing. There is also a German edition available.

Direct links to media outlets

Internet search engines

The following internet search engines use their own search index. Most other search engines rely on results provided by Microsoft Bing (e.g. DuckDuckGo and Qwant) or Google (e.g. Startpage).

1: Google (USA) – 2: Bing (Microsoft) – 3: Yandex (Russian) – 4: Mojeek (British) – 5: Brave (USA) – 6: Petal (Huawei/China) – 7: eTools (Swiss meta search engine).

Last updated: December 2021