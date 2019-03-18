The Media Navigator

The Media Navigator classifies 72 influential media outlets based on their political stance and their relationship to power. In many cases, the latter is more significant.

The US/UK Media Navigator (click to enlarge)

The Media Navigator has been developed based on an in-depth analysis of news coverage, commentary, media ownership and financing. There is also a German edition available.

Direct links to media outlets

  1. Liberal & close to power: CNN / The Daily Beast / VICE News / MSNBC / VOX / The Guardian / The Washington Post / Politico / Wikipedia
  2. Liberal & intermediate: The Young TurksMother JonesJacobin / The Intercept / AlterNet / Democracy Now! / The Nation / TruthOut / The Real News Network
  3. Liberal & distant: WSWSThe Canary / The Grayzone / Counterpunch / 21st Century WireMint Press News / CovertAction Magazine / Moon of Alabama / offGuardian
  4. Center & close: BBC / CBS News / ABC News / The New York Times / The Financial Times / The Hill / TIME Magazine / The Economist / USA Today
  5. Center & distant: Global Research / Unlimited HangoutCorbett Report / Consortium News / The Saker / Last American Vagabond / ICH / Anti-Empire / Voltaire Network
  6. Conservative & close: Wall Street Journal / Telegraph (UK) / Daily Mail / New York Post / Washington Times / Spectator / Fox News / National Review / Washington Examiner
  7. Conservative & intermediate: American Conservative / Daily Wire / Epoch Times / Townhall / Daily Caller / Gateway Pundit / OAN / Breitbart News / Revolver News
  8. Conservative & distant: Zero HedgeActivist Post / Anti War / Information Liberation / Winter WatchLew Rockwell / American Free Press / The New American / The Unz Review

Internet search engines

The following internet search engines use their own search index. Most other search engines rely on results provided by Microsoft Bing (e.g. DuckDuckGo and Qwant) or Google (e.g. Startpage).

1: Google (USA) – 2: Bing (Microsoft) – 3: Yandex (Russian) – 4: Mojeek (British) – 5: Brave (USA) – 6: Petal (Huawei/China) – 7: eTools (Swiss meta search engine).

Last updated: December 2021

