How to Follow the Ukraine War

Published: May 16, 2022
How to bypass official propaganda and disinformation.
The Ukraine war is the second major war since the beginning of the mobile internet age (the first one was and is the Syria war). Because of this, even regular citizens can completely bypass traditional news outlets – which on both sides of the war provide almost only propaganda and disinformation – and access on-the-ground war footage and analysis directly and in real-time.
While most US social media platforms (and even search engines) tend to censor channels that are not compliant with US/NATO war policy, the more decentralized Telegram platform continues to provide reliable access to uncensored war-related content. The following brief overview lists some of the leading English and German channels covering the Ukraine war (18+, may show war deaths).
Ukrainian/Western perspective
- Ukraine Now English (160k)
- Ukraine War Report (50k)
- Blue Sauron (Twitter, 100k)
- OSINT Technical (Twitter, 500k)
- Ukraine Weapons Tracker (Twitter, 550k)
Russian perspective
- Intel Slava Z (400k)
- Ukraine Leaks (40k)
- Ukraine Exposed (35K)
- AZ OSINT (15k)
- Z Rada XXII (10k)
Global perspective
- Bellum Acta (75k, global)
- War Noir (20k, focus on arms)
Western journalists in Ukraine (Russian side)
- Patrick Lancaster (45k, British journalist)
- Graham Philips (12k, British journalist)
- Donbass Insider (25k, Belgian journalist)
German channels (Russian perspective)
- Neues aus Russland (150k, German journalist)
- Anti-Spiegel (70k, German journalist/website)
- Nikita Gerassimow (15k, German researcher)
Websites
- Massacre Marketing Monitor
- South Front – Analysis & Intelligence
- War on Fakes (Russian perspective)
