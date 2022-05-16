How to Follow the Ukraine War

Published: May 16, 2022

How to bypass official propaganda and disinformation.

The Ukraine war is the second major war since the beginning of the mobile internet age (the first one was and is the Syria war). Because of this, even regular citizens can completely bypass traditional news outlets – which on both sides of the war provide almost only propaganda and disinformation – and access on-the-ground war footage and analysis directly and in real-time.

While most US social media platforms (and even search engines) tend to censor channels that are not compliant with US/NATO war policy, the more decentralized Telegram platform continues to provide reliable access to uncensored war-related content. The following brief overview lists some of the leading English and German channels covering the Ukraine war (18+, may show war deaths).

Ukrainian/Western perspective



Russian perspective

Global perspective

Western journalists in Ukraine (Russian side)

German channels (Russian perspective)



Websites

