The “Israel Lobby”: Facts and Myths (Updated)

The SPR compendium on The “Israel Lobby”: Facts and Myths has been updated and expanded. Please note that this is a serious compendium that does not advocate anti-Jewish or anti-Israel positions. The compendium also includes a new section on unparalleled Jewish contributions to science and technology.

Later analyses will explore the role of the Israel Lobby in the genesis of the Trump presidency and, for the first time, the surprising historical reality behind the World War II Holocaust – a reality different from both the “Hollywood version” and current revisionist theories.

English: The “Israel Lobby” →

German: Die “Israel-Lobby” →