[Update] Geopolitics and Pedocriminality

Published: May 2023



New insights into the Jeffrey Epstein operation.

The Wall Street Journal recently obtained access to late pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s personal calendar and thousands of pages of his emails, covering the period from 2013 to 2017. The documents reveal how Epstein’s days were “filled from morning to night with meetings with prominent people”, some of whom met with the intelligence-linked financier on a monthly basis.

In addition to the prominent people already known from Epstein’s “little black book” and his public flight logs, the new documents name current CIA director William Burns; banking executive Ariane de Rothschild, US filmmaker Allan Konigsberg aka Woody Allen; MIT linguist Noam Chomsky; the CEO of Kissinger Associates; a Norwegian diplomat who had brokered the Oslo Accords; and others.

While there is significant evidence linking Jeffrey Epstein to Israeli intelligence, both via Ghislaine Maxwell and Leslie Wexner’s Mega Group, there is currently no strong evidence that Epstein was engaged in systematic “sexual blackmail”. Rather, it looks like Epstein was running a wide-ranging networking and influence operation involving politicians, royals, executives, and academics.

Epstein and some of his male pals may have sexually abused young women and girls simply because they thought they could get away with it – which so far most of them in fact did. Then again it was reported that there were many “hidden cameras” in Epstein’s mansions and that federal agents found CDs labeled “Young [Name] + [Name]” in Epstein’s locked safe.

To date, the two most important victim-witnesses in the Epstein case are Virginia Giuffre and Maria Farmer. Giuffre was a “sex slave” to Epstein and named several “powerful people” whom she allegedly had been forced to have sex with. Maria Farmer was a “servant” to Epstein and exposed the inner workings of the Epstein operation, including, in particular, its Jewish supremacist aspects.

Indeed, Jeffrey Epstein apparently made sure to only abuse non-Jewish girls and women. This was also largely true for Hollywood producer and Epstein pal, Harvey Weinstein, who later hired Israeli private intelligence firm Black Cube to spy on his victims and suppress their stories. In contrast, Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff targeted primarily the Jewish community, while crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried conned everybody but made sure to sponsor only pro-Israel Democratic candidates.

The updated SPR compendium on Geopolitics and Pedocriminality, first published in 2019, provides a comprehensive review of the Epstein case and other cases, including the Dutroux case and the X-Dossiers in Belgium, the Westminster dossier and Jimmy Savile in Britain, the Casa Pia scandal in Portugal, the Kampusch case in Austria, as well as various cases in the United States, Germany, the entertainment industry, religious institutions, and elsewhere.

Please note that this topic, while very important, is not for the faint-hearted.

German (18+): Geopolitik und Pädokriminalität →

English (18+): Geopolitics and Pedocriminality →

Images: Jeffrey Epstein and some of his VIP contacts

Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew (2010) Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell attending the 18th birthday of British princess Beatrice (2006) Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates, Larry Summers, Jess Staley (2011) Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton Clinton and Maxwell on Epstein’s private jet (2002) Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump (1997) Noam Chomsky and Jeffrey Epstein’s butler in Paris (2015) The Harvard Connection: Jeffrey Epstein, Alan Dershovitz, Steven Pinker, Robert Trivers, Larry Summers (2004) Victims of Jeffrey Epstein

See also