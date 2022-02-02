Published: August 2019

Updated: July 2020



On the eve of Epstein’s reported suicide in August 2019, around two thousand pages of court documents from an earlier trial were unsealed. The files contain statements from Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre about powerful people who allegedly had abused her. Most media have never mentioned this list, which includes the following people (see sources below):

British Prince Andrew,

“Another prince”,

“Foreign presidents”,

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak

Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson

former US Senator and Disney President George Mitchell,

US billionaire and Hyatt hotel heir Tom Pritzker,

US billionaire and hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin,

US billionaire and Epstein sponsor Leslie Wexner,

former MIT professor Marvin Minsky,

French model agent Jean-Luc Brunel,

U.S. Attorney and Epstein Defender Alan Dershowitz,

as well as other “powerful men” and “world leaders”.

All named persons deny any involvement, but some of Giuffre’s statements have already been confirmed by other Epstein victims. In addition, Giuffre provided detailed witness testimony. Her statements cover the years from 2000 to 2002. She was 16 to 18 years old at the time.



In contrast to Epstein ‘s address book (“little black book”) and the logbook of his private jet, the Giuffre files for the first time contain specific accusations of pedocriminal activities; Giuffre, however, is just one of over a hundred Epstein victims.

In July 2020, a judge ordered the “destruction” of the Giuffre files.

Giuffre’s statements are reminiscent of the Belgian witness files (X-files), which have been ignored or suppressed by European authorities and the media for over twenty years, despite the fact that they contain the names of some of the (formerly) most powerful men in Europe.

Sources