‘Vaccine Passports’: An Update

Published: April 20, 2021

From a strategic perspective, ‘vaccine passports’ are the most important aspect of the entire pandemic; in fact, they are more important than the pandemic itself, at least in the long term. This is because vaccine passport advocates, such as the ID2020 consortium founded by Bill Gates and the Rockefeller Foundation, openly state that ‘vaccine passports’ may be used as a platform for a global biometric ID, allowing unprecedented population control and monitoring, modeled after China.

The push for ‘vaccine passports’ continues despite the fact that covid vaccines are experimental vaccines that have not yet been approved anywhere. In fact, several countries have already stopped the use of some of the vaccines: the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, for instance, stopped the use of AstraZeneca, stating that “the risk of dying after vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine would be higher than the risk of dying from the disease, particularly for younger people.”

In a careful analysis in MedPage Today, US medical professor Vinay Prasad argues that ‘vaccine passports’ are, from both a medical and a social perspective, ‘a bad idea’.

Some recent developments in the field of ‘vaccine passports’

Bill Gates demanding ‘digital immunity proof’ in March 2020

Bill Gates demanding 'digital immunity proof' in March 2020

