Languages: English, German

The Propaganda Key names over two dozen media manipulation techniques and the ten most common messages of war propaganda. The ideal tool for students and critical media consumers.

Media manipulation techniques

Editorial techniques Selection of topics: One-sided selection, weighting or placement Headlines: One-sided choice of title, subtitle or section titles Conflict parties: One-sided allocation of text or speaking time Third-party sources: One-sided selection or non-transparent sourcing Interviews/guests: One-sided selection, designation, conduct of interviews Context: Misleading omission of context or background information Linguistic techniques Allegations; unsubstantiated or false allegations Manipulative choice of words, formulations, designations Manipulative suggestions, insinuations, associations Manipulative translations and citations Audiovisual techniques Manipulative use of images, sound or film material Manipulative processing of images, sound or film material Manipulative use of background music Manipulative facial expressions, gestures, intonation Other techniques Appeal to authority or prestige Defame; discredit; mock Idealize; trivialize; gloss over Dramatize; personalize; generalize Other

Messages of war propaganda

The enemy camp is solely responsible for the war We are innocent and peace-loving The enemy has demonic features We fight for a good cause, the enemy for selfish ends The enemy commits atrocities on purpose, but with us it’s an oversight The enemy uses illegal weapons Our losses are small, but those of the opponent are enormous Our cause is supported by artists and intellectuals Our mission is sacred Anyone who doubts our reporting is a traitor

