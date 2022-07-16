Published: July 2022

Updated: August 2023



Did the United States send men to the moon? Watch the best skeptical documentary on the moon landing question and read the best counter-arguments to that documentary.



1) Documentary: American Moon (2017)

A documentary by Italian filmmaker Massimo Mazzucco (210 minutes; website; Odysee).

2) Counterarguments to the documentary

3) Screenshots from “American Moon”

4) Lunar gravity and sound analysis

Skeptics argue that lunar gravity was simulated using monofilament wire suspension and variable frame rates (i.e. dynamic slow-motion), but that some scenes reveal Earth gravity. Furthermore, skeptics argue that some scenes reveal sound transmission, despite the lack of a lunar atmosphere.

A detailed frame rate and gravity analysis was first performed in a three-hour video investigation titled “Make Believe” that was released in March 2015 by an anonymous author. The following short video clips show examples of this analysis reproduced by the Apollo Project.

Figure: Apollo frame rate and gravity analysis

5) Moon landing simulations

Prior to the Apollo moon missions, NASA performed several highly realistic moon landing simulations. In 2003, Apollo Flight Director Gene Kranz stated that: “The simulations were so real that no controller could discern the difference between the training and the real mission.”

Figure: Gene Kranz in Failure Is Not An Option (2003 documentary)

6) The Saturn V rocket

While the moon landing debate has mostly been focused on the actual moon landings, additional questions concern the Saturn V rocket used for the Apollo moon missions (center in figure above).

According to official data, the five F-1 engines of the Saturn V rocket (1968-1972) produced a combined thrust of 3400 tons at liftoff. This was almost five times more powerful than the Saturn IB rocket (1966-1975), whose eight H-1 engines produced a combined thrust of only 740 tons at liftoff. Moreover, it was almost 20% more powerful than the total thrust of the Space Shuttle (2950 tons, 1981-2011), which used two solid rocket boosters in addition to the three RS-25 main engines.

However, skeptics have pointed out that the actual thrust of a Saturn V rocket appeared to be rather similar to the thrust of a Saturn IB rocket and much lower than the thrust of a Space Shuttle (see photographic comparison above). Furthermore, skeptics have argued that the measurable acceleration of Saturn V rockets during liftoff and ascent was three times lower than required to transcend low Earth orbit (see video comparison). In addition, skeptics have argued that reported Apollo atmosphere re-entries appear to have been staged. In short, skeptics suggest the F-1 engine never reached its stated power and, thus, the Saturn V rocket was unable to reach the moon.

According to official data, the F-1 engine produced almost eight times more thrust than any other American kerosene rocket engine ever built and almost four times more thrust per combustion chamber than the largest Soviet kerosene rocket engine (see chart below). The F-1 engine was beset by instabilities during its development in the 1960s, but apparently worked without a single failure during the Apollo moon missions. Nevertheless, it was scrapped in 1973 and can no longer be built today because “there are simply not enough people with the necessary skills”.

Figure: The Saturn V F-1 engine compared to other US and Russian kerosene rocket engines

7) The Soviet space program

Prior to the Apollo moon missions, some American scientists and engineers suspected that the Soviets partially faked their own manned space missions, including the first “space walk” and the first manned orbital space flight, as documented in a 1966 issue of Science and Mechanics.

8) Additional articles

Additional articles on technical, historical and political aspects.

See also

