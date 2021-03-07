Covid RNA Vaccines: Already Close to 3000 Post-Vaccination Deaths

Updated: March 7, 2021

Share on: Twitter / Facebook



Data from vaccine adverse event reporting systems in the US (VAERS), the EU (EUDRA) and the UK (MHRA) indicates that covid RNA vaccinations have already been associated with about 3000 deaths and several thousand non-trivial ‘adverse events’, including anaphylactic (allergic) shocks, temporary facial paralysis, and, in some cases, miscarriages. These figures may be an underestimate, as vaccine reporting systems typically cover only a fraction of adverse events.

Post-vaccination deaths may be unrelated to the vaccination. However, in the US, 47% of post-vaccination deaths occurred in people who became ill within 48 hours of being vaccinated, 31% of deaths occurred within 48 hours of vaccination, and 20% of deaths were related to cardiac disorder.

In the US, the average age of those who died after covid vaccination was 77.8 years. The youngest death confirmed was a 23-year-old. Some young and healthy doctors were affected, too.

Compared to the tens of millions of covid RNA vaccinations already performed, these numbers are small. Compared to the amount of covid deaths, too, these numbers are small. But compared to the standards for safe medical products, these numbers are certainly significant. Moreover, little is still known about the long-term safety profile of experimental RNA vaccines. Back in 2009/2010, it took one year for the public to learn about neurological damages caused by swine flu vaccine adjuvants.

Regarding RNA vaccine effectiveness, data from vaccination leader Israel confirms that the risk of infection and hospitalization is about 90% lower in fully vaccinated senior citizens.

Data sources: Reporting sytems OpenVAERS (USA), EUDRA (EU), MHRA (UK).

See also: Anti-Vaxxers Misuse Federal Data to Falsely Claim COVID Vaccines Are Dangerous (VN)

See also

Share on: Twitter / Facebook