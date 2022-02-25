Covid Vaccine: Athlete Collapses and Deaths

Updated: February 16, 2022
Published: October 2021
An overview of athlete cardiac arrests, health issues, and deaths after covid vaccination.
Note: The following list is mirrored from, and was created by, GoodSciencing.com.
Current Statistics
By 16 February 2022, the following list includes:
- 707 athlete collapses and health issues after vaccination (A)
- 446 athlete deaths after covid vaccination (A)
- Unconfirmed and unrelated cases (B-D)
Video: Cardiac Arrests in Athletes
A) Vaccine-Related Injuries and Deaths
February 2022
- 18/02/2022 Poland
Artur Sobiech (Age), Lech Poznań footballer felt ill at the winter training campand left early. Diagnosed with “heart problems” requiring a 2 month break from sport. News Story
- 16/02/2022 Italy Dead
Sergio Satriano (35), Real Battipaglia football player, Italy, passed away suddenly last night. News Story
- 16/02/2022 China
Irene Cadurisch (30), Swiss biathlete competing in the biathlon relay in the winter olympics collapsed during the race. She was later reported to be recovering in the Olympic village after suffering from ‘circulatory problems.’ Everyone at the Olympics is vaccinated. News Story
- 14/02/2022 Malaysia Dead
Unnamed (Age), Football referee collapsed in the middle of the field after 19 minutes of play. Paramedics confirmed his death. A post-mortem classified it as “sudden death.” In Malaysia, 79% of the population is fully vaccinated and 81% have received at least one dose according to government figures. News Story
- 13/02/2022 Spain Dead
Ángel Brioso (41), Corme FC footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest at half-time during a game. He complained of feeling unwell and collapsed in the changing rooms. Team members tried to resuscitate him without success. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. News Story
- 13/02/2022 Italy Dead
Andrea Pelati (53), motocross rider and Regnano Moto Club director in Italy. On 13th February 2022, he went to the track with his 16 year old son to practice, but collapsed with a sudden cardiac arrest in the car park. All attempts to resuscitate him failed. News Story
- 13/02/2022 China
Ingrid Tandrevold (25), Norwegian star biathlete pulled out of the winter olympics after collapsing at the finish line of the women’s biathlon 10km pursuit. Tandrevold does have a history of heart issues, but that did not stop her making the Olympic team. She ultimately finished 14th after skiers continued to pass her, and had to be carried away by members of her coaching team. The next day she said she was feeling better and “I’m not allowed to compete more in these Olympics so I will go home to Norway,” News Story
- 12/02/2022 Italy
Nicola Basile (39), Avis Capaci Futsal player in Sicily, collapsed to the ground possibly due to an aneurysm during a match and is now in serious condition. He underwent two head surgeries. News Story
- 12/02/2022 New Mexico, USA Dead
Ishan White (21), former New Mexico State men’s basketball player died. The junior college transfer spent the summer and early fall of 2021 with the New Mexico State program, but never played for them. It is reported that he was “medically disqualified.” News Story
- 10/02/2022 Poland
Tomasz Galas (22), Tarnovia Tarnów Footballer collapsed with a cardiac arrest in the match between Wisłoka Dębica and Tarnovia Tarnów, in Poland. He crouched down, then collapsed by falling over backwards. After several resuscitation attempts on the pitch, and after a dozen or so minutes an ambulance took him to the hospital where his condition has stabilized. News Story
- 10/02/2022 Italy Dead
Unnamed (68), cyclist was found unconscious. He was taken to hospital but died. News Story
- 09/02/2022 Poland
Mateusz Mak (30), Stal Mielec Footballer out for months due to heart inflammation. He said … “Unfortunately, in the coming months I will not be able to help the team on the pitch. After the last match with Górnik Zabrze I felt bad and was hospitalized. After the tests, I was diagnosed with a slight inflammation of the heart muscle. I now have a rest and more research. Take care of yourself and do not underestimate any signs of illness. See you soon.” News Story
- 09/02/202 Poland Dead
Michał Kapias (22), swimmer from Gliwice died. No further details are available. News Story
- 09/02/2022 England
Connor Taylor (20) , Stoke City Football team defender withdrew from a match as he didn’t feel well. Symptoms: his heart was racing and beating irregularly. The same thing happened to him in December 2021. He may need heart surgery. News Story
- 08/02/2022 Illinois, USA Dead
Cameran Wheatley (17), Senior basketball player collapsed due to a seizure during a basketball game at Chicago Agricultural High School. He was taken to hospital but died. News Story
- 08/02/2022 Texas, USA Dead
DeVonte Mumphrey (15), Texas high school basketball player collapsed during the second quarter of a game against Mount Enterprise. News Story News Story2
- 08/02/2022 Italy Dead
Roberto Callegari (54) Mountain Biking carabiniere died on 8th February 2022, almost certainly of a cardiac arrest while cycling. News Story
- 08/02/2022 Peru Dead
Johan Montero Villanueva (32) Gym, died very suddenly while performing an exercise routine in the Gym. News Story
- 08/02/2022 Mexico Dead
Victor “N” (30), Footballer collapsed with a cardiac arrest whilst playing football in the Tres de Junio neighbourhood, Pijijiapan, Mexico. News Story
- 07/02/2022 Portugal Dead
Nuno Moreira Faria (40), GCD Silva Escura Futsal goalkeeper, from Maia, Portugal, died after feeling unwell during training. News Story
- 07/02/2022 California, USA Dead
Fernando Alaniz (49), high school teacher / basketball coach collapsed and died suddenly at school. It was during a prep session and no students were present at the time of the incident. School staff attempted to render aid until medical professionals arrived. He died a short time later. News Story
- 06/02/2022 California, USA Dead
Kyle Mullen (24), former Yale and Monmouth American football player collapsed and died a few hours after completing the first phase of the Navy SEAL’s selection process. Another candidate was hospitalized following the training. Neither was engaged in active training when they were taken ill. News Story News Story2
- 06/02/2022 Germany
Unnamed (AGE), Football players. A district league football match between Dortmund and Schwerter was abandoned, after several players collapsed on the pitch from both sides, in the first half More details awaited … News Story
- 06/02/2022 Ireland Dead
Conall McGuinness (19) Glynn Barntown Gaelic footballer, student, Wexford, Ireland, died suddenly on Sunday. He was studying at Queens University, but used to play for GAA club Glynn Barntown. News Story
- 06/02/2022 France
Maxime Fleury (29), Union Sportive Football collapsed due to a cardiac arrest in the middle of a football match near Bayeux, France. He is now in a coma in hospital. News Story
- 06/02/2022 Argentina Dead
Dimitri Teslenko, (61), Russian Mountaineer suddenly collapsed with a cardiac arrest on Mount Aconcagua in Argentina at 6,100 metres above sea level, 10 days into an organized expedition. Members of the group performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but he had no vital signs. News Story
- 05/02/2022 Italy Dead
Assare Seare (30), Ghanaian Folgore Maiano midfield footballer playing in Italy collapsed with a cardiac arrest on the football pitch, just prior to the game starting. Help arrived but resuscitation attempts failed and he died. Autopsy ordered. News Story
- 05/02/2022 Massachusetts, USA
Preston Settles (15), basketball player. His parents went to watch their son play in a basketball game when he suddenly collapsed due to a cardiac arrest. People performed CPR until the emergency crew arrived. At the hospital, it was touch and go for a week, but eventually his heartbeat was stabilized, but he is still on life support and they say he has a long road ahead. All the kids in this league are fully vaxed, from dozens of schools, and many have recently been boosted. In some towns, 91% of all 5-11s are jabbed. News Story
- 04/02/2022 England UK Dead
Steve Finney (48), Ullswater United Football coach and former Carlisle United footballer died suddenly. No further details are available. News Story
- 03/02/2022 Pennsylvania, USA Dead
Ron Frederick (40), American Football. A day after getting his dream coaching job at Southmoreland High School, Ron Frederick died unexpectedly. News Story
- 02/02/2022 Congo Dead
Kasonga Augustin (Age), US Tshinkunku Footballer. US Tshinkunku announced the unexpected death of its striker Augustin Kasonga, who died on 2nd February 2022 following a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 02/02/2022 Greece Dead
Alexandros Lampis (22), Ilioupoli FC Footballer. Collapsed with cardiac arrest in the 5th minute of the match against Ermionida. Staff did not have a defibrillator and the ambulance took 20 minutes to arrive. News Story News Story2
- 01/02/2022 Australia
Ingi Doyle (AGE), triathlete, suffered multiple organ failure after 2 doses of Pfizer covid vaccine. “14 days after my second jab all hell broke loose.” It’s a long road to recovery, but at at least she can now walk again. Read the linked stories for more details. News Story News Story2
- 01/02/2022 England
Paul Smyth (24), Leyton Orient and Northern Ireland striker sustained a collapsed lung and spent a night in hospital. The manager confirmed “he won’t be with us for a little while.” News Story
January 2022
- 31/01/2022 Romania Dead
Valentin Gherebe (43), former hockey player was found dead in his apartment after having a booster vaccine. Mother blames vaccine for killing son. She said “My mother asked you not to get vaccinated for the third dose.” His decomposed body was found on 31st January 2022, nut he had died some days earlier. News Story
- 30/01/2022 Liverpool, UK
Kieran Prescot (17), Parkdale Sidac Celtic Under 18s footballer collapsed with suspected arrhythmia and cardiac arrest after training. Was resuscitated by staff doing CPR and taken to Whiston hospital, placed in an artificial coma for 24 hours before being brought around. News Story
- 31/01/2022 France
Unnamed (14), Footballer at Saint-Vincent de Brissac college, near Angers (Maine-et-Loire), had a cardiac arrest on Monday, January 31, 1:30 p.m., on the soccer field. In cardiorespiratory arrest, he was quickly rescued by a nearby volunteer firefighter, assisted by a defibrillator. He was transported to Angers hospital. News Story
- 30/01/2022 Germany
Keanu Staude (25), 1860 Munich Football midfielder is out for at least a month after a diagnosis of inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis). Symptoms: complained of feeling unwell after the match vs. Viktoria Köln on January 30th 2022. In November 2021, 1860 Munich club director Günther Gorenzel boasted about the team’s 100% vaccination rate. News Story News Story2
- 30/01/2022 France Dead
David Tong Tjouen (28), Cameroonian karateka, had a brilliant career, with multiple national team medals in juniors and seniors, plus several individual medals. He died suddenly. News Story
- 29/01/2022 Spain
Rafa Marín (19), Real Madrid Castilla centre-back footballer collapsed with his hand on his chest, fell to the ground with obvious signs of suffocation and chest pain, and retired from the match. News Story
- 29/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Adriano (32), Footballer suffered a cardiac arrest on a football field, was taken to a Health Unit, but had already died. Family said he showed no signs of illness. News Story
- 29/01/2022 Australia
Jakub Mensik (16), junior Tennis player at the Australian Open. “Worst attack of cramp ever” as he collapsed on court and was taken off in wheelchair. News Story
- 29/01/2022 Colorado, USA Dead
Ashley Gearhart (37), Bodybuilder died in her sleep according to a statement posted online by her younger sister. News Story
- 28/01/2022 Illinois, USA Dead
Adam Holder (48), Basketball coach. Long time sports coach at Aquin School, died suddenly of a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 28/01/2022 England UK
Lee Burge (29), Sunderland Footballer ruled out of action for five weeks due to an ‘inflamed heart’. Sunderland team manager, Lee Johnson, suggested the Covid jab could be behind the heart problem. News Story
- 28/01/2022 France Dead
Guy Laporte (69), former international rugby player suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story
- 28/01/2022 Denmark Dead
Michel Corbalan (23) Karate, collapsed and died “after a short illness.” He was European champion for U21 in 2018 and number seven at the senior World Cup, while in the same year he was nominated for the Politics Fund of the Year. Michel was a fantastic fighter, excellent athlete and a unique role model. News Story
- 28/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Ivo Santos (39) Futsal, suffered a cardiac arrest after playing futsal. He was taken to hospital but died. He used to play amateur football for various local teams. News Story
- 27/01/2022 Dubai, UAE Dead
Alfie Nunn (35) footballer collapsed suddenly with a cardiac arrest during a football match in Dubai. He had played for several clubs in England but moved to Dubai several years ago. News Story
- 27/01/2022 Italy Dead
Francesco Michalette (57) local club Cyclist kept himself fit as a regular club cyclist, but while cycling he collapsed and died. News Story
- 27/01/2022 Kansas, USA Dead
Ted Anderson (53), successful high school Basketball coach over three decades died of a suspected cardiac arrest at home after he coached his team to a win earlier that night. News Story
- 27/01/2022 Dubai Dead
Viggo Sorensen (17), Danish golfer suffered a severe medical event and cardiac arrest and entered a coma. Doctors said the coma was irreversible and Viggo died on Sunday evening. News Story News Story2
- 27/01/2022 Italy Dead
Luciano Tonello (70), Skiier and Entrepreneur Luciano Tonello, collapsed and died after a “sudden illness” on the ski slopes. News Story
- 26/01/2022 France Dead
Alan Mellouët (26) Étoile Sportive de Pleyber-Christ Footballer suddenly collapsed on the pitch due to a cardiac arrest at the end of training and died despite rapid intervention.
- 26/01/2022 Portugal Dead
José Eduardo Santos (55), Cycling, a Trek Segafredo mechanic collapsed and died during a bike ride. He had worked with the team since 2011, one of those loyal mechanics the riders could rely on to keep their working tool in perfect condition. News Story
- 26/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Daniel Santos (36), Motorcycle Racer was found the next day, on the route between Ubajara (CE) and Luís Correia (PI), next to his motorcycle, which had no damage or accident marks. The cause of death will be investigated in an autopsy, but the first suspicions are of a sudden cardiac illness. The last day of the 2022 Cerapió Rally was cancelled. News Story
- 25/01/2022 Dominican Republic Dead
Ediobal Agramonte (30), Basketballer suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in the middle of a basketball game with friends and died. News Story
- 25/01/2022 North Carolina, USA
Unnamed (AGE), Basketball Player at Allen Jay Preparatory Academy were warming up for practice when a boy suffered a medical emergency. “As a coach, I’ve never experienced in 20 years a medical emergency of this magnitude,” said Scott Van Newkirk, a science teacher and basketball coach at the school. He called 911 and began chest compressions while Athletic Director Montrez Shaw ran to get the AED in the school’s main office. “I had to do CPR. The 911 operator talked me through it, counted with me, kept me calm, made sure I was focused doing it right,” Van Newkirk explained. In less than two minutes, Shaw returned with the device and applied the machine’s pads to the athlete’s chest. They were successful and the boy is recovering. News Story
- 24/01/2022 Hungary Dead
Szilveszter Csollany (51), six-time medalist at the European gymnastics championships, Hungary’s “Sportsman of the Year” in 2000 and 2002. Was vaccinated, then hospitalized with COVID-19 since early December and spent several weeks on a ventilator, then died. News Story News Story1 News Story2 News Story3
- 23/01/2022 Oklahoma, USA Dead
Nathan Rogalski (17), Deer Creek High School baseball pitcher for The Antlers, and Oklahoma State recruit, was sent to OU Medical Center to have a drain put in his head to clear the pressure, but died from a sudden illness. No other details given. News Story News Story2
- 23/01/2022 Italy Dead
Carlo Alberto Conte (12), runner was in a cross-country race in the Fiamme Oro of Padua in Vittorio Veneto, in the Treviso area, when he staggered then collapsed with a cardiac arrest. Resuscitated by the race staff and the ambulance doctors on the spot, for half an hour alternated in heart massage, until the heart started beating again. He was taken to Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso by helicopter for treatment, but he died. He had regularly passed sports fitness examinations for competition. News Story News Story2
- 23/01/2022 France Dead
Unnamed (28), Freediver died while snorkelling around the rocks off Marseille, France. His diving partner raised the alarm but despite the rapid arrival of firefighters and sea rescuers, he could not be revived. News Story
- 23/01/2022 Spain
Unnamed (31), Basketball was playing in a match between Xerixia Club Baloncesto de Jerez and AB Oliva in the Francisco José Rivera Montero pavilion in Jerez de los Caballeros. He was unwell and passed out after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was resuscitated and stabilized by a health team at the event and then taken to the ICU of the University Hospital of Badajoz for treatment. News Story
- 23/01/2022 Oman Dead
Munther Al-Harassi (30), Al-Rustaq club footballer collapsed and died on the field due to a cardiac arrest, a month after Mukhaled Al-Raqadi, died during the warm-up before a match. Munther was the son of the former player Ali bin Saeed bin Masoud Al-Harassi. News Story
- 23/01/2022 Spain Dead
Josep Maria Pijuan (42), veteran runner taking part in the Llanera Trail mountain race in Spain has died. It occurred after 12 kilometers. News Story
- 23/01/2022 Chile Dead
Germán Eduardo Clop (30) retired professional football player (retired 2015) died in his sleep. He studied physical education teaching and continued as a physical trainer. News Story
- 22/01/2022 South Africa Dead
Unnamed male (47), runner collapsed and died while running on the contour path just below Devil’s Peak on Table Mountain. The search and rescue service group suggested he suffered a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest. Post Mortem ordered. News Story
- 22/01/2022 Italy Dead
Francesco Paderni (49), Tennis player had a cardiac arrest after returning home from the “Tennis club” where he had played for two hours. When a doctor arrived, it was too late to save him. News Story
- 22/01/2022 Algeria
Adam Ounas (25), Napoli Footballer can no longer play. A medical examination detected an anomaly in the heart, the coach said, but also “this does not mean that he has a problem”. It means he is not allowed to play football for Algeria and they blocked his return to competition. News Story
- 22/01/2022 Argentina Dead
Fernando Morales Sequeira (48), Football collapsed with a cardiac arrest and died suddenly on the football field. No further details are available. News Story
- 22/01/2022 France
Anthony Jullien (23), a member of the AG2R Citroën cycle racing team is not currently available until further notice due to a heart rhythm disorder which requires investigations by a cardiologist. News Story
- 21/01/2022 Florida, USA Dead
Bud Jeffries (48), Weightlifter collapsed while doing light training outside the house. His wife attempted resuscitation until the ambulance arrived, but he died. Cause of death is not yet known, suspect pulmonary embolism (blood clot). News Story
- 21/01/2022 New York, USA Dead
Clark Gillies (67), former New York Islanders Ice Hockey legend and four-time Stanley Cup champion died. He played 14 NHL seasons with the Islanders. No cause of death given. News Story
- 21/01/2022 Argentina Dead
Cecilia Teri (42), Gym. Went to gym class, was not feeling quite right so she did some lighter exercises. She suddenly collapsed from cardiac arrest and died instantly. A coroner stated that the death occurred due to a sudden heart attack. News Story News Story2
- 21/01/2022 Texas, USA Dead
Jim Forbes (69), Basketball coach, one of the greatest figures in the history of El Paso sports, died due to “complications from COVID-19.” Texas mandated vaccinations for all students in early August. Andress High School has been holding COVID vaccinations since 22/09/2021. News Story News Story2 News Story3 News Story4
- 21/01/2022 Austria
Aleksandar B (23), Fitness trainer did not want to be vaccinated, but was coerced into it, so he could work, according to Austrian Prof. Missliwetz, who presented him as a “vaccination victim.” To continue working in sports facilities, he decided to get vaccinated after all. After the first shot, he constantly suffered from dizziness and nausea. Then he was hospitalized 12 hours after the second shot. The diagnosis: heart muscle inflammation and 48 percent heart failure. “Before that I was fit, everything was great.” He is now not allowed to do any sport for 6 months – a disaster for him as a fitness trainer. News Story
- 20/01/2022 Australia
Richard Gasquet (35), Tennis player at the Australian Open. Won the first set then lost all games in the second and third. He abandoned the match and dropped out. Symptoms: generally tired and unable to compete, he preferred to stop and not take risks for the rest of his season. News Story
- 20/01/2022 Dominican Republic Dead
Endy Vladimir Maldonado (27), basketballer suddenly collapsed with a cardiac arrest and died while playing basketball. No further details are available. News Story
- 20/01/2022 Spain Dead
Alberto Torrecilla (Age), Deportivo Avance youth team footballer collapsed from a sudden cardiac arrest and died. News Story News Story2
- 18/01/2022 France Dead
Jordan Michallet (29), Rouen Rugby Union player died suddenly. There is a suggestion of suicide. No further details given. News Story News Story2
- 18/01/2022 Switzerland
Sarah Atcho (26), professional sprinter now suffering from pericarditis. First symptoms appeared after her booster vaccination in December 2021. She said On December 27, I felt a tightness in my chest and I got dizzy when I went up the stairs. After a few more dizzy spells, a cardiologist diagnosed pericarditis. News Story
- 18/01/2022 France
Jade Hamaoui (21), female Montbrison Basketballer. Medical examinations revealed that she now has a heart condition that prevents her playing basketball at club level. Her career has ended. News Story
- 18/01/2022 England Dead
Jamie Vincent (46), former footballer died suddenly due to cardiac arrest. played with Huddersfield Town, Portsmouth, Walsall, Derby County, Millwall and Yeovil Town, and Swindon Town, where he helped win promotion to League One in 2007. Former Crystal Palace player Grant Watts wrote: “Gutting to hear this morning that one of my old ex-Palace team-mates Jamie Vincent has passed away suddenly with a cardiac arrest. Thinking of his family at this very sad time.” News Story
- 18/01/2022 Argentina Dead
Patricio Guaita (22), Comunidad Rural Footballer began pre-season training for his club when he began to feel unwell after physical exercises. He was helped by medical personnel, but died a few hours later. News Story
- 18/01/2022 Minnesota, USA Dead
Katie Novak (31), fitness trainer, died suddenly while taking a nap. Her family suspects heart-related issues. She was “fully vaccinated.” News Story
- 17/01/2022 Melbourne, Australia
Unnamed (AGE) tennis ballgirl at the Australian Open collapsed on court during a match, with the two players involved racing to her aid. Some people said it was extreme heat, but it appeared to be only 28 degrees. News Story News Story2
- 17/01/2022 Italy
Marco Da Graca (21), Juventus striker diagnosed with heart problems after vaccination. Was also positive for covid at the end of the year. Needs heart operation. Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed on January 11th in a press conference that all players were vaccinated except goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny. News Story News Story2
- 16/01/2022 Germany
Unnamed (AGE), Austrian SV Lehen men’s curling player collapsed onto the ice and was resuscitated for a long time, then taken to hospital. No further details given. News Story
- 16/01/2022 Spain Dead
Unnamed (38), cyclist was found lying on the Rota greenway at Hijuela de María, Spain after a cardiac arrest. Resuscitation attempts failed. He was identified as a nearby resident who played sports. News Story
- 16/01/2022 USA Dead
Maurice Grooms (50), Strength & PE instructor, teacher and coach at Stewarts Creek High School was found dead of a cardiac arrest near his car in the school’s parking lot. News Story
- 16/01/2022 Greece
Braian Angola (27), Colombian AEK Athens Basketball player underwent detailed scans after reporting feeling unwell, revealing myocarditis. He is out of the game indefinitely. News Story
- 16/01/2022 Germany Dead
Kerim Arslan (†29), Cologne footballer collapsed at home from a cardiac arrest hours after training and died. Symptoms: pain in his arm and chest, then collapsed and died. News Story
- 16/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Ruben Michel (29), physical education teacher and personal trainer suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story
- 15/01/2022 Brazil
Mateus Cavichioli (34), América Mineiro MG footballer. A routine club medical detected a heart problem, but previous medicals showed no problems. Diagnosed with artery obstructed by blood clots. Received his first covid-19 vaccination in September 2021. News Story News Story2
- 15/01/2022 Malaysia Dead
Lim Thian Meng (47), badminton player bent down to pick up a shuttlecock, passed it to a friend, and then collapsed on the court. Resuscitation failed and died there. News Story
- 15/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Lucas Dias de Novaes (18), Gym, collapsed suddenly while working out in the gym. He was taken to hospital, but died. News Story
- 14/01/2022 Canada Dead
Sean Rice (49), pair skater died unexpectedly at the age of 49. An autopsy was ordered to ascertain cause of death. News Story
- 14/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Mariana Merlo do Nascimento (27), award-winning Mountain biking cyclist from Espírito Santo felt ill in the afternoon and was referred to the Hospital Sílvio Avidos, where she died around 8 pm. Her body was taken to Victoria, where an autopsy will determine the cause of death. News Story
- 14/01/2022 Canada
Alphonso Davies (21), Bayern Munich footballer. Canada Soccer says Davies has been ruled out of Canada’s three World Cup qualifiers in January and February 2022. Diagnosis myocarditis confirmed by Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann. In November 2021, Bild revealed Bayern Munich had five unvaccinated players, Davies wasn’t one of them. A December report confirmed all Bayern Munich players were vaccinated. News Story News Story2 Received Booster
- 14/01/2022 Gabon
Axel Meye (26), Ittihad Tanger forward Axel Meye have been ruled out for heart lesions. News Story
- 14/01/2022 Gabon
Mario Lemina (28), Nice (Ex-Southampton) midfielder ruled out for heart lesions. News Story
- 14/01/2022 Gabon
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (32), Arsenal striker missed Gabon’s Africa Cup of Nations draw with Ghana after scans revealed heart lesions following a bout of Covid. News Story
- 14/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Jader Cezario de Oliveira (21), footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died during a recreational football match with friends. They said he was healthy as far as they were aware. News Story
- 13/01/2022 Sopore, Kashmir Dead
Mohammad Rashid (28) Fitness / gym, a medical student, collapsed from a cardiac arrest and was taken to Srinagar hospital where he died. This is second such incident in Kashmir valley in the last 24 hours. A Kashmiri girl Batchelor of Medicine student from central Kashmir’s Budgam district collapsed and died of cardiac arrest in Bangladesh. News Story
- 13/01/2022 Italy Dead
Lucio Meneghetti (53), key member of the Virgilian running group for some years. He had heart problems and passed away at the age of 53. His brother Marco died at the age of 57. News Story
- 13/01/2022 Italy
Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (29), Vaccinated Lazio midfielder suffered from severe pneumonia. Breathing capacity reduced to 50%. All Lazio players were vaccinated at the request of the team’s president, Claudio Lotito. Carried out at the end of July in Auronzo di Cadore (Belluno), thanks to an agreement between Lotito and the Veneto Region. Venetian governor Zaia declared: “a duty of hospitality and pleasure,” reported by “La Repubblica”, Pfizer vaccinations took place in the PalaTre Cime gymnasium. News Story
- 13/01/2022 USA
Greg Kowalewski (47), Ice Hockey player collapsed from a cardiac arrest during a match. A doctor (a fellow player) resuscitated him, assisted by a defibrilator. News Story
- 13/01/2022 Germany Dead
Nico (14), dancer collapsed and died in Germany, without warning, the day before a dress rehearsal in his parents’ apartment. News Story
- 12/01/2022 Malaysia Dead
Serbegeth “Shebby” Singh (61) Former Malaysian national footballer died unexpectedly due to a cardiac arrest while cycling. He received his booster shot five days before, on January 7. News Story
- 12/01/2022 France
Robin Cann (19), UC Briochine National 3 Cyclist started suffering from cardiac arrhythmias that make him feel uncomfortable during exertion. Doctors advised him to have a heart operation. “It’s not a big deal, I hope to be able to start riding quietly this summer before resuming competition next season” News Story
- 12/01/2022 Chile
Aaron Astudillo (21), Deportes Melipilla Footballer suffered chest pain and cardiac arrest symptoms during a friendly match. He received rapid emergency care and is said to be recovering. News Story
- 12/01/2022 USA Dead
David Sadowski (58), Motor Racing, winner of the 1990 Daytona 200 and 1990 AMA 600cc Supersport National Champion, died from a cardiac arrest at his home in Austell, Georgia. His girlfriend Janet Godfrey said medical personnel told her they think he suffered a massive heart attack. News Story
- 11/01/2022 Italy Dead
Amir Abou Aiana (18) footballer collapsed to the ground with a cardiac arrest on the football pitch. Resuscitation was attempted and an ambulance was called. He died shortly after arriving at hospital. News Story
- 11/01/2022 USA Dead
Clint Arlis (34), Batavia All-Time great wrestler died, no details released. News Story
- 11/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Pedro Henrique Oliveira da Silva Souza (15), Revelation footballer collapsed following a football tournament, struggling for breath. He received hospital treatment but later on he suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story
- 11/01/2022 Tenerife, Canary Islands Dead
Mateo Hernandez (18), Dimurol Salesianos Tenerife Football goalkeeper died suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story
- 11/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Isaías (17), Flamengo de Piauí Footballer in Teresina told his teammates as they ran that he felt discomfort. He slowed down, then walked to the bench, where he collapsed. Medics tried to resuscitate him, but he died. It was his third time training with the team. News Story News Story2
- 11/01/2022 Chile
Luciano Aued (34), Universidad Católica football player in Chile complained of chest pain and will undergo a series of tests. Further details awaited. News Story
- 10/01/2022 Croatia Dead
Filip Turk (22), FC Zaprešić Footballer. Another young Croatian football player died suddenly, he was only 22 years old: ‘Good luck up there, somewhere among the stars. We will meet again … “ News Story News Story2
- 10/01/2022 USA Dead
Deon Lendore (29), Athlete (sprinter) was driving on a highway when he crossed over the center stripe and side swiped another vehicle. He continued driving, drifted across the center stripe again and crashed head-on with another car. Lendore died at the scene. News Story Vaccination Story
- 10/01/2022 Dubai
Nicolas Colsaerts (39) Belgian golfer was found to have swollen ankles, liquid in one of his lungs and blood clots. He posted on Facebook that he was diagnosed with primary membranous nephropathy, or kidney disease. “In fact, my body attacks my kidneys, which causes, among other things, a significant leak of proteins”. News Story
- 09/01/2022 France Dead
Grégoire Garrouteigt (21), Anglet Olympic Rugby Union player died following a six-month battle with unspecified disease. News Story
- 09/01/2022 Spain Dead
José Manuel Camano (48), Cyclist. Guardia Civil police officer collapsed and died suddenly just one kilometre from his home. He had been cycling and was found collapsed on the side of the road. The cause of his death has not yet been determined. News Story
- 09/01/2022 Chile Dead
Renato Bastías (38), Triathlete suffered a cardiac arrest while in the water during the opening of the 2022 Ironman season in Chile (Ironman 70.3 Pucon). He received immediate medical treatment and was taken to a nearby hospital but died. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 09/01/2022 Northern Ireland Dead
Jamie Hoye (23), Oxford Sunnyside FC footballer died at home unexpectedly on 9th January 2022. No further details given. News Story
- 09/01/2022 Victoria, Australia Dead
Harley Balic (25), Australian rules footballer. Former Fremantle and Melbourne midfielder Harley Balic has died, aged 25. The death is not treated as suspicious. Note that in October 2021, it was announced that “All AFL and AFLW players will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-February or they will be barred from playing and training.” News Story News Story2
- 08/01/2022 Qatar
Othman Coulibaly (32), Al-Wakrah Sport Club Football player suffered a cardiac arrest during a football match and is receiving medical care. News Story Youtube Video
- 08/01/2022 Kansas, USA Dead
Nathan Cunningham (17) American footballer & wrestler collapsed and died suddenly on at his home. News Story
- 07/01/2022 USA
Steve Stricker (54), Golf – Winning Ryder Cup captain says he’s lucky to be alive after suffering a ‘mystery illness’ that put him in hospital for weeks, twice, and his immune system was down. He was vaccinated. Symptoms: bad cough, sore throat in mid-October then inflammation around the heart. His doctor prescribed amoxicillin – then his throat started to close up, lips, glands, and tongue got puffy. 103-degree temperature. He went to hospital two weeks before Thanksgiving and his liver numbers started getting worse, white blood cell count was high. I was fighting something, but they couldn’t find out what it was. My liver was going downhill. I got jaundice. I was yellow and peeing out Pepsi-colored pee. He tested negative for COVID, but his heart was jumping out of rhythm. He was in and out of the hospital twice. Months later, he can’t do activity, has inflammation around the heart, lost 25 pounds, lost muscle and his skin is saggy. He is still unable to eat solid food 3 months later. Move to mid-October. News Story
- 07/01/2022 Slovakia
Miroslav Strbak (32), Mixed Martial Arts fighter collapsed with cardiac arrest in training. He had no health risks. He is said to be in a stable condition in hospital. News Story
- 07/01/2022 Switzerland
Fabienne Schlumpf (31), Swiss marathon record holder and Olympic athlete diagnosed with myocarditis shortly after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 booster shot, by her own admission, no COVID infection. Schlumpf finished 12th in the marathon race at the recent Olympic Games in Tokyo, and is now unable to compete for the foreseeable future. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 07/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Everton Brilhante (39), former São Carlos football player collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died. He played professionally and amateur in São Carlos. News Story
- 07/01/2022 Bangladesh Dead
Tuku Zamil (50), Distance runner. At the Chattogram City Half Marathon, he collapsed due to a cardiac arrest at the finishing line. He touched the finish line after completing his 21-kilometer run and showed the victory sign, expressing his joy. All of a sudden, he complained of acute chest pain and collapsed on the ground. News Story
- 06/01/2022 Netherlands Dead
Marcel Reinders (56), GP and club doctor of professional football club Telstar. Collapsed and died unexpectedly while jogging on sand dunes. News Story
- 06/01/2022 Uganda Dead
Herbert Afayo (21), Lugazi Footballer collapsed with a cardiac arrest on the pitch at the Geregere Safi Playground in Lugazi, Buikwe District. He was resuscitated and taken to the local hospital but died before reaching the hospital. A postmortem concluded the cause was cardiac arrest. He suffered a bout of malaria weeks before the match. News Story
- 06/01/2022 Luxembourg Dead
Mathieu Léonard (44), Jogger / Footballer suffered a stroke while out jogging and died. News Story
- 06/01/2022 Scotland
Kash Farooq (26), world-ranked former British bantamweight boxing champion, has retired from the ring suddenly at the age of 26 due to “unforeseen circumstances.” News Story News Story2
- 06/01/2022 Belgium Dead
Didier Ceulemans (37), FC Marbaisien footballer died suddenly just a month after learning he was sick. The cause was said to be cancer. News Story
- 06/01/2022 Serbia Dead
Filip Samardzic (34), Former Red Star and Partizan volleyball player died suddenly. Diagnosis pneumonia. News Story
- 05/01/2022 Italy Dead
Claudio Brighenti (47), Toscolano Maderno Sailing Club champion sailor and coach collapsed with cardiac arrest while conducting a debriefing session. He died in the arms of his brother. News Story
- 05/01/2022 Australia
Nikoloz Basilashvili (29), Georgian tennis player (No. 22 in the world) began struggling to breathe early in his ATP Cup match in Sydney against Stefanos Tsitsipas, play was cancelled. Basilashivili was serving 4-1 down in the first set when play was suddenly halted. The Georgian tennis star was overheard saying: “Every shot I’m out of breath.” His hand gestures suggested he was feeling tightness in his chest. Australia’s vaccination rules mandate all ATP Cup players to be fully vaccinated. News Story
- 05/01/2022 Northern Ireland Dead
Oisin Fields (30) Gaelic Footballer collapsed and died while playing football with his friends and his death has sent shockwaves across his local community. News Story
- 05/01/2022 Brazil
Lucas Santana (18), São Bento football midfielder collapsed on the pitch in the 17th minute of the second half of the Copa São Paulo match against EC São Bernardo at Baetão stadium. Taken to hospital by ambulance. After head and spine tests, Lucas was released by doctors, told to avoid physical activity for 24 hours. News Story
- 04/01/2022 Australia Dead
James Kondilios (23), Ultra-healthy world-class powerlifter, was fully-vaccinated with no underlying health conditions, according to the Department of Health, died suddenly. News Story
- 04/01/2022 Italy Dead
Vincenzo Di Grande (40), Piacenza Water Polo coach collapsed and died suddenly in Piacenza. Mandatory vaccinations were ordered for water polo players starting January 2022. News Story News Story2
- 04/01/2022 Uruguay Dead
Marcelo De León (43) runner suffered a cardiac arrest whilst competing in the San Fernando 10km race. Resuscitated and transferred to hospital but died on Sunday 9th. News Story
- 03/01/2022 Guatemala Dead
Marcos Menaldo (25), Guatemalan Deportivo Marquense star centre back defender collapsed with a cardiac arrest in training at the Marquesa de la Ensenada Stadium in San Marcos on Monday shortly after complaining of breathing difficulties. He received CPR and was transferred to the Hospital de Especialidades where he died. News Story2
- 02/01/2022 Italy
Antonio Cassano (39), former Real Madrid Footballer twice vaccinated, was taken to San Martino polyclinic in Genoa for a few days of treatment including Remdesivir antiviral and was sent home to continue treatment. News Story
- 02/01/2022 Italy Dead
Leonardo Della Nave (46), Enduro motorcyclist from the hamlet of Osteria Nuova, in the municipality of Bagno a Ripoli was riding his motorcycle on a path in a wood with friends, when he suddenly collapsed with a cardiac arrest. Resuscitation attempts failed. News Story News Story2
- 02/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Monique Janaína Piske (32), MMA fighter suffered a cardiac arrest at home in Guaramirim, in the North of Santa Catarina, and was found dead by her parents. News Story
- 02/01/2022 Wyoming, USA Dead
Beau Thomas (18), Cowboys American Football, former Kentucky Wesleyan College football player and 2021 Wyoming High School graduate. Cause of death not given. The school athletic director said “So many other schools have reached out which is very much appreciated in support, unfortunately because many of them have gone through the exact same things that we’re going through today.” News Story
- 02/01/2022 Puerto Rico Dead
Miguel “Monchy” Torres (42), basketball coach and part of the Puerto Rico National Youth Men’s Program. Died suddenly. News Story
- 01/01/2022 Ireland Dead
Niall Sammon (AGE), Caltra GAA Gaelic footballer died. Possibly soon after a booster vaccine. “Niall played football from an early age with Caltra and was a member of successful under-age League, Championship and Minor winning teams, captaining Caltra to a Minor B Championship in 2014.” The club advertised walk-in COVID 19 vaccine and booster clinics at the Ballybrit Racecourse, Ballybrit, Galway throughout the year, notably December and January. News Story
December 2021
- 31/12/2021 Sweden Dead
Erik Karlsson (23), elite Högby IF team runner collapsed with a cardiac arrest in the final kilometre of the Sylvesterloppet race in Kalmar, Sweden. Taken to hospital by ambulance but died on Tuesday 4th January after they tried to wake him from a coma. News Story News Story2
- 31/12/2021 Russia Dead
Vadim Khamuttskikh (52), Volleyball three-time Olympic medallist, died new year’s eve. His Beijing teammate, Maxim Mikhailov spoke of unexpected and shocking news after recently seeing a healthy and happy-looking Khamuttskikh. News Story
- 31/12/2021 Germany
Lanny Gare (43), Selber Wölfe Ice Hockey player suffered a stroke a few hours after the match against Lausitzer Füchse. News Story
- 30/12/2021 New Mexico, USA
Derek Martinez (18), St. Michael’s High School multi-sports star athlete, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in September. His college baseball ambitions ended. News Story
- 30/12/2021 Senegal Dead
Alioune Badara Wade (28), Dakar University Club Football striker with Senegalese second division club Dakar University Club. He collapsed during training with cardiac arrest and could not be revived. News Story
- 30/12/2021 Split, Croatia Dead
Robert Boljat (50), Workers’ Football Club youth football coach and fitness trainer of many years standing, collapsed with cardiac arrest while playing football with friends. News Story
- ??/12/2021 Poland Dead
Michał Krowiak, (24) Ekoball Stal Sanok footballer died suddenly in December 2021. No explanation of the circumstances or date given. Funeral 4th January 2022. News Story
- 29/12/2021 Australia
Matty John (Age unknown), Bodybuilder suffered stabbing heart pain two days after Pfizer vaccine, diagnosed with pericarditis. At least 79,000 Australians suffered severe adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines. News Story News Story2
- 29/12/2021 Italy Dead
Domenico De Siano (25), Basketballer and Forio Basket masseur, died yesterday after a month in the La Schiana Hospital in Pozzuoli, due to suffering a cerebral ischemia due to blood clots in the brain. The young man had a great passion for sport and was an athlete. News Story
- 29/12/2021 Italy Dead
Michele Lo Conte (29), Footballer died in bed from a cardiac arrest. Vaccinated with his second COVID vaccine dose in July 2021 and prepared for a booster. News Story
- 29/12/2021 Iraq Dead
Ahmed Daham (56), Al-Masafi Football coach collapsed and died of a cardiac arrest while giving a technical conference to the players of the Al-Masafi club, which he currently coaches. News Story
- 28/12/21 Naples, Italy Dead
Hugo Maradona (52), former professional footballer and coach collapsed suddenly with a cardiac arrest in Naples. Resuscitation attempts by 118 Emergency Medical Services failed and he died, a year after his brother Diego. Hugo hosted a training camp with Qormi FC for U9 to U15 in Malta a few weeks earlier in December. Hugo’s vaccination status is unknown, but considering that he traveled to Malta at a time the island was more than 83% vaccinated, it is likely he was vaccinated before travlling there. News Story
- 28/12/2021 Poland Dead
Michal Gurajdowski (40), WL League Football Referee and parkrunner died suddenly and unexpectedly. No cause of death given. He was involved in games played by the Lech Faith Association for nearly 10 years as well as in other tournaments. News Story
- 27/12/2021 USA Dead
Daniel ‘Crunch’ Broussard (53), Flag Football, Basketball, and Softball player and American Football referee served as an official for more than 30 years, died Monday at the age of 53 after showing signs of a stroke. A friend noticed his mouth was crooked, while they were talking, and called the ambulance. News Story
- 27/12/2021 Scotland, UK Dead
Bryce Murray (21), Footballer / Bodybuilder suddenly died at the age of 21. The circumstances are not available. News Story
- 27/12/2021 Canada
Gawain Harding (54), American Football coach’s heart stopped beating several times during the night of December 26-27 2021. “They had to use the defibrillator four times on me…. Each time, I came back alive and left.” Stents were inserted by doctors to keep open two arteries that were blocked. News Story
- 26/12/2021 Illinois ,USA Dead
Zachary Icenogle (19), basketballer and volleyball player at Carthage College in Kenosha, WI, and previously a Plainfield Central High graduate. The vaccinated freshman died in his sleep – cause of death withheld. First responders attended, but he could not be revived. Carthage College required vaccinations for all students, faculty, and staff. News Story College Mandate
- 26/12/2021 Philippines Dead
Lawrence Chongson (57), Former University of the East Red Warriors Basketball coach, passed away this Sunday, following a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 25/12/2021 India Dead
Thottiyanda Somanna (23), Thottiyanda Family Hockey player collapsed with a cardiac arrest during a hockey match in Kodagu. He was taken to hospital, but died on the way. News Story
- 25/12/2021 Algeria Dead
Soufiane Lokar (30), Mouloudia Saida footballer collapsed with cardiac arrest during a match. Medical staff tried to resuscitate him but he died. Vaccinations in Algeria began in January 2021. He was married only one week. News Story
- 25/12/2021 France Dead
Gillen Lusson (26), former captain of SCO Angers Handball died suddenly. No further details are available. News Story
- 25/12/2021 Italy Dead
Filippo Allorio (15), Downhill Skier. The hypothesis so far, is that he had a cardiac arrest, falling off the skiable track, hitting violently against a pile of ice. Autopsy ordered. Covid “vaccination” statistics are in the url link. News Story News Story2
- 24/12/2021 Australia Dead
Terry Morrison (70), ex-Rugby Union. Morrison was a former All Black winger and New Zealand national 200m sprint champion, making him one of the fastest All Black players in history. He suffered a cardiac arrest whilst surfing on Christmas Eve and could not be resuscitated. News Story
- 24/12/2021 Belgrade, Serbia Dead
Nemanja Mirosavljević (25), former Grafičar player – and youth coach since summer 2021 – had a cardiac arrest. He died after 7 days in a coma. News Story
- 24/12/2021 France Dead
Jérémie Bilhac (28), ES Cœur Hérault Footballer. No details are available of the demise of Jérémie Bilhac but at his funeral the world of football was widely represented – young people with whom he trained or shared his passion, clubs, the president of the Hérault Football District and, of course, members of the ES Cœur d’Hérault, of which his father Jacques, is president. News Story
- 24/12/2021 Pennsylvania, USA Dead
Melody Bauroth-Sherman (17), track and field, cross country. The High school student died suddenly. No further details are available. News Story
- 22/12/2021 UK Dead
Ian Matos (32), Olympic diving star was vaccinated 4 August 2021 (posted his own picture on Instagram with the caption “Moment of pure joy!” In October, he was hospitalized with a throat infection. He spent two months in hospital and he died after a sudden deterioration in his health when the infection spread to his lungs and stomach. News Story News Story2
- 22/12/21 Egypt Dead
Ahmed Amin (24), Rabat & Anwar footballer. After taking part in team training, Ahmed went to the locker room where he collapsed with a sudden cardiac arrest. The club medical team tried to save him and took him to the nearest hospital. As they arrived at the hospital, the doctors said the player had already passed away. News Story
- 22/12/2021 Turin Dead
Adrien Sandjo (18), U19 Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta regional team footballer collapsed on the pitch with a cardiac arrest, declared brain dead after six hours of observation in Molinette hospital. His organs were removed for donation, as decided by the family. News Story News Story2
- 22/12/2021 Oman Dead
Mukhaled Al-Raqadi (29), Muscat FC football player collapsed with cardiac arrest during the warm-up for a match. He was taken to hospital but they were unable to save him. News Story
- 22/12/2021 Singapore Dead
Poh Lip Meng (52), Singapore national pisol shooter collapsed during a jog. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead. News Story
- 21/12/2021 Croatia Dead
Marin Čačić (23), NK Nehaj Footballer suddenly collapsed with cardiac arrest during training. He was rushed to a hospital where heart failure was diagnosed. He was in a coma but died after two days in hospital. News Story News Story2 News Story3dead
- 21/12/2021 France
Kévin Gourdon (31), La Rochelle Rugby Union player retired from playing rugby after the discovery of a heart problem. “This is brutal and sad news, but my health is a priority” News Story
- 21/12/2021 Netherlands Dead
Kawa Leauma (32), Ordizia Rugby League player died from head injuries after falling from the terrace of a shopping centre in Amsterdam. Possible floor collapse, waiting for more details. News Story
- 21/12/2021 Poland Dead
Zhora Korolev (34), outstanding dancer died suddenly. Official cause of death not yet announced. News Story
- 21/12/2021 Pakistan
Abid Ali (34), Central Punjab Cricketer, Pakistan opening batsman suffered from chest pain midway through a match and was taken to hospital and said to be in a stable condition. Diagnosed as Acute Coronary Syndrome, a term used to describe a range of conditions associated with sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart, one of which is a heart-attack. News Story
- 21/12/2021 Poland Dead
Miroslav Copjak (58), Piast Cieszyn Football coach died suddenly at the age of 58. No further details are available. News Story
- 20/12/2021 Poland Dead
Michal Rokicki (37), 200 and 400metre swimmer who represented Poland in the Olympics, died suddenly from a cause yet to be announced News Story
- 20/12/2021 Nebraska, US Dead
Kimera Bartee (49), Detroit Tigers former player and current first base coach suddenly collapsed and died while visiting his father in Omaha, Nebraska. The club manager said they had 100% player participation in the COVID vaccine. In spring 2021, the club had incentives for staff and fans to get the vaccine. The club manager said “the faster we get vaccinated, the safer we are and the more likely we are to be able to play continuously throughout our schedule.” On 6th September, reliever Joe Jimenez and bench coach George Lombard tested positive for the virus and had symptoms, even though both were vaccinated and the manager was surprised! What was he told about the vaccinations and what did he tell his team about the risks? News Story News Story2 News Story3 News Story4 News Story5
- 20/12/2021 Spain
Jamie Doyle (18), Northern Ireland boxer is fighting for his life in Spain after collapsing due to a blood clot on the brain, while on holiday. He underwent two surgeries to help relieve the swelling. He is expected to remain in an induced coma for 4-6 weeks due to the severity of his condition. News Story
- 19/12/2021 Donegal, Ireland
Unnamed Setanta (U21) Hurling payer collapsed on the pitch. The Donegal county U21 hurling final was abandoned at half time. News Story
- 19/12/2021 Spain
Oscar Cabrera (26), Cantbasket Basketball player during a match, Oscar took the ball but collapsed face-first before he could make a pass. He can be seen twitching in the video. He was transferred to hospital. News Story Video
- 19/12/2021 Netherlands Dead
Suliman Abdeselam Mohamed (35), Moroccan Mixed Martial Arts fighter based in the Netherlands, died suddenly at the age of 35. The cause of his premature death not given. News Story
- 19/12/2021 Croatia Dead
Goran Sobin (58), Legendary former Yugoslav basketball player suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story
- 18/12/2021 Florida, US Dead
Jordan Young (27), Iowan mixed martial arts rising star, 6 foot 4 heavyweight with American Top Team MMA died, his boxing coach Derik Santos announced Saturday. News Story
- 18/12/2021 Caen, France Dead
Damien Zemmouri (37), JS Fleury boxer died suddenly as a result of a “ruptured aneurysm.” A club manager said “I saw him four days before, and he was in great shape” News Story
- 18/12/2021 Philippines
Joseph Uichico (59), Bataan Risers Basketball coach suffered a cardiac arrest following a workout. After an emergency angioplasty on Saturday evening he is now in stable condition. News Story News Story2
- 18/12/2021 Spain
Lucas Ocampos (27), Sevilla and Argentina national team striker collapsed with severe chest pain and respiratory problems in added time in Sevilla-Atletico Madrid game. Carried from the field on a stretcher. News Story
- 18/12/2021 Missouri, USA Dead
Lauren Michele Way (37), Raymore-Peculiar School District coach for softball, basketball, soccer and track, and physical education teacher died unexpectedly. News Story
- 17/12/2021 Poland Dead
Karol “Seta” Setniewski (14), Znicz Pruszków footballer, team captain, best in school, complained of a headache the day after a football match, so he was taken to the hospital. Surgery was unable to reduce the swelling of the brain and he did not wake up from the coma. Karol is one of two Znicz Pruszków footballers who died this year. News Story
- 17/12/2021 Zirl, Austria Dead
Leo Forstenlechner (12), Gunners Ice Hockey player had a “respiratory arrest” at home and then spent a few days in hospital and died. Facebook (snapshot taken)
- 17/12/21 Los Angeles USA
Donald Parham (24) Los Angeles Chargers (NFL) tight end player collapsed in mid-air while taking a flying touchdown catch. He had received two Covid-19 vaccines and a booster. His arms were shaking as he was wheeled off. It appears clear that his left arm locked up before his helmet hit the ground – that seems to be why he didn’t handle the recovery well. The Chargers report he suffered a concussion, but the video tells a different story, a fraction of a second before his helmet touched down and his head suddenly threw back. The key to seeing this is to watch the action from the sideline, one frame at a time. News Story
- 17/12/2021 England
Abu Ogogo (32), Southend United Football midfielder diagnosed with pericarditis -inflammation around the heart muscle. Head coach Kevin Maher said “Abs initially had a dead leg and he got another knock on that, but since then he’s reported a few problems with his chest. He went for a check-up at hospital last week and he’s out for a period now, probably about a month or so.” The report also mentions that “A dead leg could also be the result of a widely reported adverse reaction from the vaccine where a blood clot impairs blood flow to a major limb.” News Story
- 16/12/2021 Spain Dead
Izan Edward (7), Beniopa Sports Union footballer suffered a blackout a few minutes after finishing a training session at the Roís de Corella football field. Coaching staff tried to ressuscitate the boy with a defibrillator. An ambulance took him to hospital where he died. Spain has been rushing to vaccinate children 5-11. News Story Child Vaccination
- 16/12/2021 Spain Dead
Dani Chabrera (29), Lokomotiv Tashkent football goalkeeping coach in Uzbekistan. He returned to Spain but became ill and died. News Story
- 16/12/2021 Murcia, Spain
José Javier Ros (aka Monas) (22), UCAM Murcia footballer withdrew from the rest of the season after being diagnosed with pericarditis. News Story News Story2
- 16/12/2021 New Zealand Dead
Taniela Moa (36), Section Paloise, former Tonga international rugby union player, who played mostly in New Zealand and France, died suddenly. No cause of death News Story
- 16/12/2021 Rhode Island, USA Dead
Meaghan McGonagle (41), Cranston High School East boys and girls Volleyball coach and business teacher. Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins said “This is a young woman, 41 years old, in good health, that had the early vaccinations” but she “had been hospitalized for about a week prior to her death.” News Story News Story2
- 15/12/2021 Russia Dead
Alexander Frolov (63), Sarmations Ice Hockey player was on the sidelines during a match in the Russian amateur Night Hockey League (NHL) when he suddenly fell ill and collapsed. Died on the way to intensive care unit, with an apparent heart problem. News Story
- 14/12/2021 Zinswiller, Alsace, France Dead
Aurélie Hans (21), female football goalkeeper (since she was 12) suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and died Tuesday, December 14. Daughter of Laurent Hans, player and then manager of various clubs in Northern Alsace. News Story
- 14/12/2021 Miami, Florida, USA Dead
Andres Melendez (20), Cleveland Guardians minor league Baseball player died unexpectedly – no further details available News Story
- 14/12/2021 Italy Dead
Gabriele Marletta (17), Gymnast and athlete felt ill whilst running during an Exercise Science class. His teacher had given him heart massage, then two doctors used a defibrillator. Gabriele was taken to hospital and put into intensive care, where he stayed for 6 weeks. Everyone hoped he would make it. but on 31/01/2022 Gabriele’s heart stopped beating. His father said “Gabriele has always played sports and underwent regular electrocardiograms, he has never had heart problems.” News Story
- 13/12/2021 England
Maxwell Harrison (21), International ballroom dancer developed pericarditis (inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart muscle) five days after his second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and was hospitalized. Top cardiologists said his heart condition was a result of the Pfizer vaccination. News Story
- 12/12/2021 Reims, France
An unnamed footballer (34), playing for Olympique FC de Reims suffered a cardiac arrest mid-match. He was resuscitated on the pitch and then taken to hospital by ambulance. News Story
- 12/12/2021 Australia Dead
Kane van Diermen (35), Sydney Convicts RUFC Rugby Union. Circumstances of death not announced News Story
- 12/12/21 France
Martin Terrier (24), Rennes striker was substituted after chest pains in game against Nice. News Story
- 12/12/21 Italy
Piotr Zielinski (27), Napoli midfielder went to the sideline, 19 minutes into the game against Empoli, struggled to breathe, pointing to his neck and chest. Whole team received booster 18-19 December. News Story News Story2 News Story3 News Story4
- 12/12/2021 Águias do Moradal-Pedrógão, Portugal
Edgar Marques (20), Pedrógão de São Pedro football player collapsed halfway through the second half of a match. Transported to the Amato Lusitano Hospital in Castelo Branco. News Story News Story2
- 12/12/2021 Italy Dead
Stefano Forgione (42), U.S. Balconevisi former amateur footballer, was struck by a sudden illness and died. News Story
- 12/12/2021 Italy Dead
Andrea Navoni (48), Vespa Basket Basketballer was struck down by a sudden illness and could not be saved. No further details given. News Story
- 12/12/2021 Italy Dead
Marco Bozza (43), Jogger loved to run every day, but collapsed from a cardiac arrest while running and died on Sunday. News Story
- 12/12/2021 Australia Dead
Daniel Ferguson (33), Irish former Donaghadee FC player. After 10 years in Australia, Ferguson was to return to his home town, Donaghadee, in Northern Ireland, so must have been vaccinated to fly, but just days before his return, he died. No details given. News Story
- 12/12/2021 Italy Dead
Maurizio Ruozi (51), cyclist and amateur sportsman was running a marathon, but suddenly collapsed with a cardiac arrest after 28 kilometres. He was taken to hospital, but died. News Story
- 11/12/2021 Italy Dead
Roberto Valastro (42), runner, a Siderno police officer was jogging on the beach in Locri when he collapsed and died of a cerebral aneurysm, the second death in the ranks of the Calabria State Police within a few days. News Story
- 11/12/2021 Brisbane, Australia Dead
Sulamai Aukuso Lavea (48), NZ origin Rugby League player died of a cardiac arrest at the second level of the Springwood Stairs of Death during training News Story Stairs
- 11/12/2021 California, PA, USA Dead
Branson King (23), California University of Pennsylvania Ice Hockey player died suddenly. No cause of death News Story
- 11/12/21 Norwich, England
Victor Lindelof (27), Manchester United defender went down clutching his chest and pointing to his heart, complained of chest pain and racing pulse. His wife confirmed (many times) they were both vaccinated. News Story
- 11/12/2021 New Jersey, USA Dead
Lauren Anderson (41), elite softball pitcher, one of the greatest softball players in New Jersey history, died. No cause of death given. News Story
- 10/12/21 Serbia
Ricardo Gomes (29) Cape Verde native footballer playing for Serbian club FK Partizan collapsed during training , 45 days after his COVID vaccination. Coach Stanojevic said “The situation is serious.” Gomes, the coach, Bojan Ostojic, and Quincy Menig were vaccinated on the same day. News Story
- 09/12/21 USA Dead
Matt Scherer (38), former Oregon Ducks pro runner died, no cause of death so far News Story
- 07/12/21 Croatia Dead
Pavel Karpf (52), former Swiss football goalkeeper for FC Luzern was on his sailing boat in Croatia on Tuesday when he suddenly collapsed and died three days later in hospital. News Story
- 07/12/21 Melbourne, Australia
Jake Lever (25), Melbourne Demons star player (AFL) appeared weak as he dropped to the ground during his first training session in pre-season. He had 20 minutes of medical attention. News Story
- 07/12/2021 Illinois, USA Dead
Jacob Look (17), Brimfield High School Basketball suffered a cardiac arrest n his parents’ hot tub and was found unconscious. Taken to hospital in a critical condition. All efforts to save him were in vain. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was cardiac arrest followed by drowning. News Story
- 07/12/2021 Panama Dead
Francisco D’Meza (AGE), Footballer and urban music singer suddenly collapsed and died while playing football. News Story
- 07/12/2021 Tennessee, USA
Mackenzie Dyson (21), star softball player. After receiving her second dose of covid vaccine, she had a very scary adverse reaction and lost control of her left leg. She then started having terrible migraines, dizziness, nausea, speech issues and extreme confusion. She then lost her ability to stand up because her leg was shaking uncontrollably and would give out on her. After countless visits to the doctor and multiple tests, doctors concluded this was a reaction to the vaccine. A month later she still cannot walk properly. News Story News Story2
- 06/12/21 France Dead
Xavier Ziani (49), French professional volleyball player and coach at Charenton-le-Pont died with a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 06/12/21 Tamworth, England Dead
Rob Woodward (36), Stonydelph Juliors FC U10 coach/manager. Double vaccinated. “It is with great sadness that the club announces that Rob Woodward our U10 Cougars manager passed away suddenly yesterday.” Club Facebook
- 05/12/21 Birmingham, Alabama, USA Dead
John Wolfe (20), 3-time state tennis champion in high school (Briarwood High School, Alabama) died. News Story
- 05/12/21 Tehran, Iran Dead
Navid Khosh Hava (30), former Iran U23 football team defender died of cardiac arrest News Story
- 05/12/21 Italy Dead
Fabio Pedretti (24), from Gardone Valtrompia, collapsed and died while running the Uno di Monticelli, a night trail running event on the hills of Franciacorta in Monticelli Brusati. In the final km of the 20 km race he collapsed and could not be resuscitated. News Story
- 05/12/2021 Brazil Dead
Diego Correia (31), amateur runner was running 10K in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo and suffered severe chest pain that radiated to the upper limbs when he was near the Barão de Paranapiacaba do Samu base, on Avenida Ana Costa. He went to seek help from the unit and was treated in an advanced life support ambulance, where an electrocardiogram was performed. Was resuscitated after being treated for cardiorespiratory arrest and then sent to hospital. At the hospital, after three hours of treatment, he progressed to a aquicardia, followed by cardiorespiratory arrest. Minutes before starting the race, Correia used his social networks to celebrate participating in the event. Rules of the event recommend a rigorous prior medical evaluation and the performance of exercise testing for all participants. News Story
- 05/12/2021 Spain Dead
Carlos Daniel Monteverde (58), Runner (and Professor) collapsed with sudden cardiac arrest while running in the the Córdoba marathon’s 10,000 metres race. Not far from the start he collapsed and received medical assistance, but half an hour later he was dead. The weather was moderately cool. Although he had a history of high blood pressure and was on medication, he was an amateur rugby player and presented a physical fitness test and medical certificate, a mandatory requirement for all runners. News Story News Story2
- 04/12/2021 Carlisle, England
Bobby Dixon (n/a), Carlisle City footballer collapsed in the early stages of a Cumberland County League game against Gosforth and was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary for tests News Story
- 04/12/21 Beverwijk, North Holland Dead
Wouter Betjes (14), student hockey player collapsed walking to the dugout after a catch-up game Bloemendaal JC3 against Overbos JC1. Club doctor tried to resuscitate him at the ground, continuing in the ambulance and at hospital in Amsterdam but they were not successful and he died. News Story
- 04/12/21 USA
CJ McCollum(30), Portland Trailblazers basketball Guard diagnosed with pneumothorax (collapsed lung), that can be caused by injury or disease. He may never play again. McCollum finished near the top of HoopsHype’s shooting guard rankings on August 31. News Story
- 04/12/2021 Italy Dead
Roberto Tusi (38), Risorta San Martino Football coach of the local team, Risorta San Martino was on his way home after a match when he felt ill and collapsed due to a cardiac arrest in his car. He was taken to hospital, but died. News Story
- 04/12/2021 Poland Dead
Dawid Akuła (21), Football and Academy of Physical Education student in Wrocław, Poland, studying physiotherapy. He collapsed and died playing a football match. Like fellow student, Joanna Krudys, who died the same day, Akuła had to be vaccinated in order to study. News Story
- 04/12/2021 Poland Dead
Joanna Krudys (21), Academy of Physical Education student in Wrocław, Poland, studying occupational therapy died the same day as fellow student Dawid Akuła and had to be vaccinated in order to study. Her family confirmed that she was vaccinated, while Akula’s family did not. News Story
- 03/12/2021 Brazil Dead
Vinicius Freitas (20) Macaé Esporte FC footballer. Miniguinho, as he was known at the club, defended Macaé in recent seasons, in the U-20 category and was the victim of a cardiac event News Story
- 03/12/21 England
Mark Simpson (AGE), Knaresborough Town West Riding County FA striker collapsed and had heart palpitations in the dressing room at half time. He felt better after sitting out the rest of the game, but when he went to drive home, it started happening again. News Story
- 03/12/21 Germany
Ugur Tezel (24), FC Carl Zeiss Jena player collapsed during their game against Berliner AK and was replaced. Same game as Kwabenaboye Schulz collapsed. News Story
- 03/12/21 Germany
Kwabenaboye Schulz (23), FC Carl Zeiss Jena player collapsed after the final whistle in their game against Berliner AK, the same game as Ugur Tezel. They had 4 games in 11 days after quarantine. Team appears to be blaming it on Coronavirua, not the vax. News Story
- 03/12/21 Adelaide, Australia
An unnamed Adelaide Crows football player went to hospital diagnosed with pericarditis (heart inflammation) two weeks after his first Pfizer. Percarditis destroys heart cells. The Adelaide Crows inexplicably did not release his name, citing “privacy” but it will soon be obvious because he will be out for at least 3 months. News Story
- 03/12/2021 Germany Dead
Marcel Pielage (39), SC Grevener Bezirksliga football coach suffered a stroke. No further details are available. News Story
- 03/12/2021 Egypt Dead
Adham Al-Selehdar (53), Al-Majd Al-Iskandari Football coach suffered a cardiac arrest after a late goal by his team. He effusively celebrated in the 93rd minute, but collapsed on the pitch. Resuscitation attempts on the field and immediate transfer to a hospital were not enough and he died before reaching the hospital. News Story
- 03/12/2021 Italy
Ismaël Bennacer (24), AC Milan football player lost his balance, felt dizzy and was unable to walk normally. He received treatment and missed training. In February 2022, it was reported he is available to play again. News Story News Story2
- 02/12/2021 Austria Dead
Florian Hueter (33), Swarco Raiders Tirol American Footballer died. No cause of death given. Hueter began his football career in Carinthia with the Carinthian Black Lions and switched to the Tyrolean Swarco Raiders in 2007. News Story
- 02/12/21 Egypt Dead
Adham El-Selhadar (53), Egyptian football manager collapsed and died on the sideline of a match after his team scored a winning goal. News Story
- 02/12/21 Italy Dead
Romina De Angelis (43), female volleyball player who collapsed while playing padel (a racquet sport like tennis) with friends. Suspected aneurism. News Story
- 01/12/21 Melbourne Australia
Ben Madgen (36), South East Melbourne Phoenix basketballer in hospital with pericarditis after 2nd Pfizer. Tweet
- 01/12/21 Belgium Dead
Keanu Breurs (19) KVK Svelta Melsele U23 football player and youth coach died suddenly Wednesday morning. Cause of death not given News Story
- 01/12/21 Russia Dead
Arina Biktimirova (19), taekwondo champion died suddenly at home. Won a gold medal, as champion at the European Taekwon-Do ITF Championships in Crete, in November. Her coach said “We also fail to understand what may have happened to her health. Arina had no chronic diseases. Before each competition, the athletes are not only checked, but they do thorough examinations and analysis and Arina, when she was checked before going to the European championship, was completely healthy. And what happened is also a shock for us.” News Story News Story2
- 01/12/21 USA Dead
CJ Hunter (52), died of unspecified causes. News Story
- 01/12/21 Scotland Dead
Siobhan Cattigan (26), female Scotland rugby international who won 19 caps for Scotland, died. Cause of death not given. News Story
November 2021
- 30/11/21 North Carolina, USA Dead
Fatimah Shabazz (22), a key N.C. A&T volleyball player, died of complications from an aneurism. Was Cincinnati Northwest HS 2016 co-conference player of the year. Earned a degree in pre-physical therapy. News Story
- 30/11/2021 California, USA Dead
Stan Kwan (54), American Football coach spent 30 years coaching, retired from San Francisco 49ers in 2020. De died in his sleep. Friend and former colleague Nick Ferguson shared with Twitter that Kwan “passed in his sleep due to a heart attack at age 54.” News Story
- 30/11/2021 Montenegro Dead
Mirko Vlahović (48), Montenegrin former kickboxer and winner of medals at world and European championships, died at the 48th World Championships in Belgrade. News Story
- 30/11/2021 England Dead
Andrew Parker (43), Football Referee took up refereeing at a very early age and held a lifelong passion for football. He was a keen supporter of Stevenage FC and Tottenham Hotspur. He had not been unwell, but suddenly died in his sleep.
- 29/11/2021 Oklahoma, USA
Connor Doyle (17), Mustang High School student baseballer collapsed from a cardiac arrest during a morning workout, resuscitated by coaches and first responders. News Story
- 29/11/2021 New Jersey, USA Dead
Darvin Henderson (31), former Ewing High school American football player, then coach and generous philanthropist died suddenly. No further details available. News Story News Story2
- 29/11/2021 Pakistan Dead
Umair Siddiqui (45), Squash player suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the rest period whist practicing on court. News Story
- 29/11/2021 Italy Dead
Daniele Sansone (35), former Calerno Calcio Football player and coach was very healthy, but he was found lifeless in bed. News Story News Story2
- 29/11/2022 Italy Dead
Giada Furlanut (14), female Volleyball player collapsed at school and was taken to hospital. She died on 4th December 2021. “The mother informed that the Giada was vaccinated … the second dose was taken in August.” News Story
- 28/11/21 Russia Dead
Valentin Rodionov (16), Russian Dynamo Moscow ice hockey player collapsed on the sideline after colliding with a protective board at the side of the ice, but died a week later. The head coach said “he passed [a medical examination]. He was an absolutely healthy, strong guy, cheerful, full of strength and energy.” News Story
- 28/11/2021 Zimbabwe Dead
Ronald Mudimu (33), Triangle United Football goal keeper and vice-captain of his team earned national caps at junior level, in U17 and U20 teams, suffered a stroke, was bed-ridden for a month and died in hospital. News Story
- 28/11/2021 Belgium
Arnaud Marlier (24), Mazy Footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest at the end of the match and could not breathe. Has since recovered. News Story
- 28/11/2021 Belgium
Romain Colson (Age) AS Hermalle Football player collapsed during a match. At the end of January 2022, Romain was given the green light to restart training. No more information available yet. News Story News Story2
- 28/11/2021 Germany
Maik Wiggershaus (28), FC Wetter Football Captain collapsed during the match. He was taken to hospital and into intensive care. Waiting for updates. News Story
- 27/11/21 Prague, Czech Republic Dead
Daire Ni Heldhin (29), Dundalk Young Ireland GAA female Gaelic footballer became unwell during a city break with pals in Czech Republic. Taken to hospital and died that morning News Story
- 26/11/21 Mali Dead
Guimbala Tounkara (34), AS Police and former midfielder for Djoliba and USC Kita, died after a cardiac arrest, shortly after an AS Police training session. He went home, and then to a friend’s shop, but collapsed with a cardiac arrest and died before reaching hospital. News Story
- 24/11/21 Victoria, Australia
Paul Dimattina (47), Former Western Bulldogs (Australian Rules Football) midfielder in intensive care after adverse reaction to Pfizer Covid booster. And now he has COVID symptoms. News Story
- 24/11/21 Philippines
Roider Cabrera (30), Filipino professional basketball star (Terrafirma team) collapsed with cardiac arrest in the locker room after a tournament at Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City (twin victories over Meralco and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel). Update: angioplasty 02/12/21 a day after cardiologist found a heart blockage. Remains unconscious, but has finger movements and trying to open his eyes. News Story News Story2
- 24/11/21 USA
Charlie Wyke (28), Wigan striker collapsed in training the day after his 1st Pfizer. This story says he did not have a COVID vaccine, but that contradicts what he said. Sadly, he may have wiped his twitter account clean, which is where we think he admitted getting it (it may have been Fleck – still under investigation). News Story
- 24/11/21 UK Dead
Leon Taylor (36), Darlaston Town footballer suffered from “an illness” and died the next day. News Story
- 24/11/21
Adama Traore (26), Sherrif Tiraspol winger collapsed on the pitch clutching his chest in game with Real Madrid News Story
- 24/11/21 Italy Dead
Unnamed cyclist (15) collapsed and died in his father’s arms News Story
- 23/11/21 Japan Dead
Riuler de Oliveira Faustino (23), Brazilian footballer (J.FC Miyazaki, Shonan Bellmare), cardiac arrest. News Story
- 23/11/21 UK
John Fleck, (30), Sheffield United star footballer collapsed during the game with Reading, transported to hospital, released News Story
- 23/11/2021 Italy Dead
Christian Sportolloni (41), Asd Cogliatese Calcio Football coach died suddenly from a cardiac arrest whilst driving his car. The car skidded and then hit the one coming in the opposite direction. The impact would not have been particularly violent, but Sportolloni was found by rescuers in cardiac arrest. Ambulance, medical car and helicopter arrived quickly and transferred him to hospital but he died. News Story
- 22/11/21 USA
Duggar Baucom (61), Citadel Basketball Coach collapsed on sideline vs. Duke. Transported to hospital. News Story
- 22/11/2021 France Dead
René Richard (66), former CO Cléon Football player and president devoted almost half of his life to CO Cléon Football. He died suddenly of a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 21/11/2021 Germany
Lukas Greb (34), SV Mardorf footballer suddenly collapsed with ventricular fibrilation at half-time during a match with SV Schönstadt. Resuscitated by a nurse who happened to be there, followed by an ambulance with a defibrillator. He was in hospital for two and a half weeks, the first three days in an artificial coma. Doctors did many tests but found nothing. You are healthy. Have a healthy heart, a doctor told him. Still in rehab weeks later, there was no sign of a cause. News Story
- 21/11/21 France Dead
Bruno Macedo (22), FC Nueil-les-Aubiers reserve team player collapsed and died suddenly Sunday morning at his home. News Story
- 21/11/2021 France Dead
Oscar Kuau Suta (37), Saint-Gilles Rugby player. “He was vaccinated, had his Health Pass, but his condition deteriorated rapidly, he had been in a coma for 11 days, on artificial respiration.” Oscar finally died in hospital on 21st November 2021. News Story
- 21/11/2021 Mauritius Dead
France Jonas (56), international footballer for Mauritius, suffered a stroke and died. News Story
- 20/11/2021 USA Dead
Aaron Vasquez (14), Basketballer finished practicing with his travel league team at Grant Elementary School, in Dumont NJ, and stayed to play ball with his younger brother, but suddenly collapsed. A coach (hospital medic) began CPR. Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps took Aaron to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. News Story News Story2
- 20/11/21 NSW, Australia
Stephanie Gard (), Equestrian Athlete pericarditis, unable to feel her legs from the knees down, and unable to walk a few days after Pfizer COVID Vaccine News Story
- 20/11/2021 Italy Dead
Stefano Marconi (55), Fratta Todina karate instructor, collapsed and died suddenly whilst training. News Story
- 19/11/21 USA
Cooper Teare (22), world class runner, collapsed during the 2021 NCAA Cross-Country Championships while competing for the University of Oregon. Covid booster two weeks earlier. He complained about problems with his heart and doctors worked to bring down his heart rate. News Story
- 19/11/2021 France
Mathilde (16), Gymnast ‘can no longer walk’ after being vaccinated against Covid-19 so she could continue doing gymnastics. “My spine burns me constantly,” said Mathilde, adding that the doctors told her the cure could take two months or two years. News Story
- 18/11/21 Dead
Héctor Vilellas Soro (27), Aragonese athlete suffered cardiac arrest while contesting the Behobia-San Sebastian. He was immediately evacuated to the hospital in the capital of Gipuzkoa, where he died. News Story
- 18/11/21 NY USA Dead
Carmyne Paschall Payton (15), a sophomore basketball player at Copiague High School, Long Island, New York, was running laps when he suddenly collapsed and did not get back up. First Responders tried to resuscitate him, but failed. Carmyne’s father, Arthur Payton, told NBC New York that his son had “no prior health issues,” sharing: “He made the first cut for the boys basketball team. This was the second day of tryouts.” News Story
- 18/11/21 Finland Dead
Kim Suominen (52), player and coach at Turku Ball Club, passed away unexpectedly. News Story
- 18/11/2021 France Dead
Ouladzislau Chastakou (24), expert Swimmer had a sudden cardiac arrest and drowned in France, during a scheduled and supervised military training activity. Despite the intervention of the medical team present on the spot and the rescue services, he could not be resuscitated. News Story
- 17/11/2021 Serbia Dead
Aleksandar Krsić (30), FK Radnicki football player from Ratkov collapsed with a cardiac arrest during training He died in the ambulance en route to Novi Sad Clinical Centre. News Story
- 17/11/21 Italy Dead
Michele De Vecchi (25), mountain runner was jogging with a friend in the Prosecco hills collapsed with a cardiac arrest and died on the trail. News Story
- 17/11/21 Panama Dead
Adonis Villanueva (27), Panamanian Club Deportivo del Este midfielder may have hit his head in a game. (2 different stories) Later, after arriving at home, collapsed with a stroke. He died in hospital several days later on November 23. He woke up shortly before he died and a doctor asked him to move his hand, which he did. News Story News Story2
- 17/11/21
Sarah Gigante (21), Olympic road cyclist and reigning Australian time trial champion had a severe reaction to COVID-19 vaccine, severe chest pains in July after the Tokyo Olympics and repeated hospitalizations in August, in Girona, Spain. Diagnosed with myopericarditis News Story News Story2
- 15/11/21
Julio Lugo (45) Dominican former Boston Red Sox shortstop died of a cardiac arrest in his sleep. No Vax status discovered yet. (Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Boston Red Sox), World Series champion (2007) News Story News Story2
- 15/11/2021 France Dead
Pascal Joly (62), Jockey collapsed with a cardiac arrest in the middle of a trotting race. News Story
- 15/11/2021 Poland Dead
Marcin Pater (46), former Wisła Krakó Football player died suddenly. Looking for more information. News Story
- 15/11/2021 Ivory Coast Dead
Doukouré Karamoko (28), Mouna FC footballer in Ivory Coast, collapsed suddenly due to a cardiac arrest in his first training session with his new club. News Story
- 14/11/2021 France Dead
Julie Le Galliard (31), French boxing champion in 2015. Suffered from an immune-suppressive blood disease after full vaccination. Media reported her death was a result of coronavirus. News Story
- 14/11/21 Athens, Greece Dead
Stevan Jelovac (32), Serbian basketballer, playing for AEK Athens, collapsed during individual practice. In hospital was diagnosed with a stroke and died on December 5th. News Story
- 14/11/21 Australia
Michelle Goszko (44), Aussie cricket great, in ICU after stroke at 44. She is fully vaccinated. News Story
- 13/11/2021 Basel Switzerland
Ömer Türkes (Age), FC Basel football U-14 coach collapsed with cardiac arrest on the sidelines of a match against Zurich and was resuscitated. The club confirmed was stable on Saturday evening. News Story
- 13/11/21 Uruguay
Sabrina Soravilla (25), Uruguayan Nacional player diagnosed with a career-ending heart condition 7 months after receiving her first Sinovax COVID vaccine News Story
- 13/11/21 Poland Dead
Jarosław Pacoń (49), Polish footballer (Stal Stalowa Wola). Died unexpectedly News Story
- 13/11/21 Bulgaria Dead
Ivo Georgiev, 49, Bulgarian footballer (Debrecen, Korabostroitel, national team), heart failure. News Story
- 13/11/21, Denmark
Luther Singh (24) FC Copenhagen footballer hospitalized with a ‘mysterious illness’ News Story
- 13/11/2021 France
Kenny Liveze (19) Judoka suffered a stroke and was taken to hospital for treatment. The young judoka from Guadeloupe, has already been European and World Cadet Champion in 2019 and bronze medalist at the European Juniors 2020. He is gradually resuming training. News Story
- 13/11/2021 Quebec, Canada Dead
Jean-Arthur Tremblay (63), Canadian long distance runner runner suddenly collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died. He was a Raid team captain and an active member of the Ukatak Raid, between Charlevoix and Saguenay in five days, a 400-kilometre event combining mountain biking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and dog sledding. News Story
- 12/11/21 USA Dead
Dejmi Dumervil-Jean (22), former (2018) Louisville football player died News Story
- 12/11/2021 France Dead
Jean-Yves Artu (61), former jockey collapsed due to a sudden cardiac arrest. There were no warning signs. News Story
- 11/11/21 Paraguay Dead
Jony López (16), Sol del Este Club football player suddenly collapsed due to a cardiac arrest, in a training break, while drinking water. He was taken to a care center, but they could not resuscitate him. The Sol del Este Club is at Km 12 of Ciudad del Este (Eastern City), Paraguay. Vaccinations started in February 2021, but vaccination rates are low due to lack of supplies. News Story
- 11/11/21, Germany Dead
Jörg Heinle (40) former striker and coach of Spvgg Detter-Weißenbach (Bavaria), an anesthesia nurse at the Franz von Prümmer-Klinik Bad Brückenau and family man died suddenly News Story
- 10/11/21
Murphy Jensen (53), Grand Slam Champion recovering after sudden cardiac arrest while playing tennis at a pro-celebrity charity event in Colorado. Hit his head in the collapse and has fractures at the base of his skull. News Story
- 10/11/2021 Brazil Dead
Julio César Oliveira (49), martial arts master suffered a stroke due to an aneurysm and died after 15 days in hospital. News Story
- 09/11/2021 New York, USA
Keaton Parks (24), New York City FC, MLS player had surgery to remove a blood clot from his leg News Story
- 08/11/21 Houston, TX USA Dead
Willis Forko (37), Liberian-American former footballer (Real Salt Lake, Bodø/Glimt, national team) died suddenly. News Story Obituary
- 08/11/21, USA Dead
Pedro Feliciano (45) New York Mets Pitcher died of a cardiac arrest in his sleep. No Vax status discovered yet. News Story
- 08/11/21, Paraguay Dead
Nelson Solano (21), March 1 F.C footballer from the Cándida Achucarro neighborhood of San Antonio, collapsed due to a cardiac arrest after the end of the match after playing all the first half and part of the second with no symptoms or strange behavior. Solano, son of the coach, watched the rest of the game from the bench and then entered the field to celebrate the victory with his teammates, when he collapsed on the grass. He was transferred in a patrol car to a hospital but he died. He was playing in a tournament of the Football Union of the Interior. Vaccinations started in February 2021, but vaccination rates are low due to lack of supplies. News Story
- 08/11/21 UK Dead
Tom Greenway (38), Champion jockey died News Story
- 08/11/21 USA Dead
Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo (20), a rising star in the Overwatch League playing flex support for the Philadelphia Fusion, died. News Story
- 08/11/21 Houston, TX, USA Dead
Jamarcus Hall (16) Houston High School football player died on the same day the Hilltoppers football team was scheduled to play at Senatobia in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs News Story
- 08/11/2021 Germany Dead
Ludwig Schmidt (56),TSV Lauf Footballer and Tennis player was involved in football all his life, but collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died in Germany whilst playing tennis. News Story
- 07/11/2021 Italy Dead
Jajov Adenan (30), Macedonian footballer and lumberjack. Relatives said he experienced fatigue and nausea after the 2nd Pfizer vaccine. After playing soccer with friends, he felt sick, lost consciousness, and collapsed on a bench, between the first and second half, 3 days after the vaccine. Resuscitation failed. He was previously listed in “no information” due to his name being spelled “Jiob Adnan” from a Hebrew translation. News Story
- 07/11/21 Utah, USA
Eric Turner (41), fitness model and bodybuilder suffered a spontaneous coronary artery dissection. His second COVID vaccine was in mid-may, according to his own posts. Like Doctor Lutchmedial, he said nasty things about people who preferred Ivermectin over experimental vaccines. News Story Thank you Heidi
- 07/11/21 Russia Dead
Aliya Khambikova, 21, Female Russian volleyball player. Died of unstated illness (not COVID) News Story
- 07/11/21 Norcross High School, Georgia, USA Dead
Isaiah Banks, 16, Norcross High School football player died at home of a medical condition unrelated to football. News Story
- 07/11/21, Germany
Unnamed football player collapsed in Landesliga Staffel 2 NRW FC Arpe/Wormbach against BSV Menden (NRW) without opposing influence. News Story
- 07/11/21, Germany
Unnamed Referee collapsed in 20th minute of a women’s game in Thüringen. News Story
- 07/11/21, Germany
Unnamed vaccinated football player suffered a stroke during a district cup match, with one-side paralysis, transported to hospital by ambulance. News Story
- 07/11/2021 Denmark
Benjamin Rud Jensen (25), Vordingborg Footballer collapsed on the field at the end of the FC Nakskov and Vordingborg IF match. Resuscitated and then taken to Nykøbing Falster hospital for further observation. Symptoms: chest pain, bad headaches and dizziness. News Story
- 06/11/2021 Galicia, Spain
Ezequiel Martínez Canosa (20), Fisterra footballer collapsed during a match. He said heart problems run in the family, and that more tests were needed to know what really happened. Vaccination status unknown. News Story
- 06/11/21 Primorsky Territory, Russia Dead
Victor Plakhuta (35), Powerlifter. Victor’s sister said he was generally fit and healthy. Cause of death given as bilateral pneumonia, but according to friends, Victor died two weeks after coronavirus vaccination. News Story
- 06/11/21 Brazil Dead
Luíz Antônio dos Santos, 57, Brazilian Olympic long-distance runner (1996), cardiac arrest. News Story
- 06/11/21, Scotland
Jamie Hamilton (19) Hamilton Accies defender left the field with chest pains. News Story
- 06/11/2021 Dead
Shawn Rhoden (46), Mr. Olympia 2018 bodybuilder, dead from cardiac arrest News Story
- 05/11/2022 Belarus Dead
Alyaksandr Fedarovich (48), former BATE Borisov Belarusian professional footballer who played as a goalkeeper. No details of his death are available. News Story
- 05/11/2021 Argentina Dead
Carlos Mario Brummich (60+), Yeti Gutiérrez basketballer collapsed during a tournament match and the hospital was unable to save him. News Story
- 05/11/21 Belarusia Dead
Konstantin Wajgin (or Vaygin or Vaigin), 57, Belarusian biathlete and coach. News report only refers to death, not cause. News Story
- 05/11/21 Italy
Daouda Peeters (22), Belgian footballer, Juventus midfielder. Diagnosed with neuropathy, sensory disorders and motor difficulties. News Story
- 05/11/21 Spain
Caroline Graham (26), FC Barcelona women’s footballer. Complained of a rapid heartbeat and chest pains during a game and replaced. cardiac arrhythmia News Story
- 05/11/21, USA Dead
Dusan Pasek (36), @bratislavaCAPS CEO, 2 days after Boris Sádecký. We suspected all along that Pasek may have killed himself because he convinced his while team to get vaccinated, and the vaccine killed his friend and star player, Boris Sádecký. News Story
- 04/11/2021 Provo, Utah, US
Richard Harward (26), Brigham Young Cougars basketball player (#42) will miss the rest of the season due to a “cardiovascular issue.” Harward was vaccinated 2 weeks prior. News Story
- 04/11/2021 France
Gabriel (16) Basketballer from Haute-Garonne, France suffered severe chest pains at school, 2 days after his first dose of COVID vaccine on September 11 2021. He was told “it would pass.” “Two days later, still in high school, it started again. He said it was like his heart was being crushed. He was told to breathe, that it didn’t matter.” His health improved but, forty-eight hours later, he was in pain at home. He was bent and grabbed his chest. He has a cardiac arrest. Two days later, it happened ahain and was diagnosed with myocarditis. As he is very athletic, his basketball club required a health pass and he was banned from sport for a month. He was advised not to have more vaccinations. He is unable to leave France, even though he was to travel for sport. News Story
- 04/11/2021 Pennsylvania, USA
Dick Dodds (62), longtime ice hockey coach, suffered a cardiac arrest while teaching a class for adults. He started to feel ill and left the ice to go into his office alone, but collapsed. He has since started cardiac rehabilitation, which entails performing some exercises while his heart is being monitored. News Story
- 03/11/21, USA Dead
Jordan Tucker (late 20s) former Longridge Town FC Captain died suddenly.
- 03/11/21, Austria Dead
Boris Sádecký (24), vaccinated Slovakian @bratislavaCAPS ice hockey star died after collapsing on the ice during a match in Dornbirn, Austria. As of September 25, over 80 percent of the league’s players had received COVID shots. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 03/11/2021 Latvia Dead
Ingus Eiduks (61), Latvian skier and coach died. His daughter said her father was double vaccinated. He coached his children to be multiple Latvian champions. News Story News Story2
- 02/11/2021 Poland Dead
Robert Marcyś (44), former Żak Kielce jodoka, died while training with a group of judo veterans at the club. No further details given. News Story
- 02/11/2021 Italy Dead
Andrea Cursio (42), former professional Pordenone footballer collapsed and died in the office where he worked. He had always been involved with football and continued coaching after his playing career ended. News Story News Story2
- 01/11/21, Wales Dead
Logan Luker (17), rugby player Youth Captain at Penygraig RFC died suddenly News Story
- 01/11/2021 Montana, USA Dead
Jedd Hoffman (15), Park City High School wide receiver and linebacker, collapsed with seizure-like actions. An assistant coach administered CPR and used a defibrillator. Hoffman was rushed to hospital at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, where he died a week later. News Story
- 01/11/21, Sogndal, Norway
Emil Palsson (28), Icelandic midfielder playing for Sogndal (Norwegian club), collapsed due to cardiac arrest during their game against Stjordals-Blink in the 12th minute, resuscitated, then flown to Haukeland Hospital for further examination and treatment. News Story
- 01/11/21, Italy Dead
Vittoria Campo Italian soccer player collapsed with cardiac arrest, died in hospital. Her brother Alessandro (25) died 1/9/2021. News Story
- ??/11/2021 Switzerland
Lara Gut-Behrami (30), Swiss World Cup alpine ski racer had extreme difficulty breathing and suffered repeated seizures for several weeks since the vaccine in October. She only trained five times in November 2021. On 30 November she still had difficulty breathing. On 11 December, she won a race, but on 17th, a positive COVID PCR test will keep her out for four races. News Story News Story2
October 2021
- ??/10/21, Tennesee, USA
Shelby Grace Allen (17), Dyer County Bowling Team member in Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, after developing Guillain-Barré Syndrome. News Story
- 31/10/2021 France
Unnamed (42), Ourville-en-Caux footballer collapsed with cardiac arrest in the locker room after a match between Ourville-en-Caux and Yvetot. Resuscitated and airlifted to Rouen CHU hospital. News Story
- 31/10/2021 Minn., USA
Unnamed (Age?) female Ice Hockey player, a high school senior student in Blaine, collapsed with cardiac arrest on the ice during a hockey match at the Super Rink. Resuscitated by a college student EMT on her second day in the job. Taken to Coon Rapids Mercy Hospital, released the next day. News Story
- 31/10/2021 Poland Dead
Krystian Kozek (17), MKS Wisłok Strzyżów football goalkeeper and manager. “Today the whole Wisłok mourned. We lost a member of our soccer family. With great regret, we announce the tragic death of our Friend, Manager, Goalkeeper and the always smiling good man.” No details of the circumstances were available Krystian is one of three young Polish footballers who died this year. News Story
- 31/10/21, Spain
Sergio Aguero (33), Argentinian Barcelona star striker suffered chest pains and collapsed in match, now being treated for heart problems. Also known as Kun Agüero) December 15 update – Sergio Aguero announced he was forced to retire by a “heart condition.” News Story
- 30/10/21, Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania, USA Dead
Blake Barklage (17), a tennis player at La Salle High School in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania. Collapsed and died with a sudden cardiac arrest, after his team’s victory in the PCL. La Salle Covid Policy: Vaccines encouraged, Magnus confirmation, No quarantine or contact tracing for vaccinated students, Unvaccinated strongly encouraged to wear a mask, No unvaccinated students may travel beyond local events (Maximum 2.0 hr radius), includes student athletes. Note: Blake’s name was misspelled Barkley in a news story. News Story
- 30/10/21 Tunisia Dead
Doudou Faye (35), Senegalese basketball player suffered cardiac arrest. The Tunisian basketball championship paid tribute to one of its eminent members. News Story
- 30/10/21, Germany
Benedikt Kirsch, captain of SpVgg Bayreuth (Bavaria) collapsed on the pitch. Julian Pietsch from VfB Schloß Holte 2 resuscitated him. News Story
- 28/10/21, Balochistan Dead
Mohammad Islam (30), Raziq football player collapsed mid game, pronounced dead at hospital News Story
- 28/10/21, New Jersey USA, (New Zealand rugby player), (28)
Tevita Bryce (28) Montclair Norsemen rugby player collapsed during game from 2 heart attacks and a stroke caused by a blood clot, heart stopped for 28 minutes News Story News Story
- 28/10/21, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, USA Dead
Jayson Kidd (12) collapsed during basketball practice at school and later died. News Story
- 28/10/21, Germany Dead
Levent Selim (48), Hertha BSC co-trainer, died suddenly and unexpectedly while on vacation. Club URL News Story Twitter
- 28/10/21, Germany
Unnamed football player suffered cardiac arrest (NRW) Dersum. Rescusitated by Josef Stefens and Jürgen Koop News Story
- 27/10/2021 North Carolina, USA Dead
Calvin T. Rockward III (38), physical fitness. A highly-trained special forces operative suffered “a sudden unexpected medical event during training” and died during a physical fitness training exercise at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, USA. News Story
- 27/10/2021 Italy Dead
Mirco Adani (53), expert cyclist over many years of mountain biking in Italy. His body was found after suffering a cardiac arrest while out cycling. News Story
- 26/10/21 Derbyshire, England Dead
Jack Gallagher (20’s), Gresley Rovers footballer (United Counties Premier League North). Clubs across the area paid tribute to the young footballer. No cause of death. News Story
- 25/10/2021 Liège, Belgium Dead
Michaël Englebert (37), Ortho footballer suffered a cardiac arrest in the locker room after playing a match. He was resuscitated, but died the next day in hospital. News Story
- 25/10/21
Halil Elitok (25), SG Gahmen midfielder collapsed on pitch due to cardiac arrest News Story
- 24/10/21 USA Dead
Carl Madsen (71), NFL official died in his car, stalled in a lane on I-65, after working the Kansas City-Tennessee game News Story
- 24/10/21, Germany
Elly Böttcher (17) from Rostocker FC collapsed in away game in Hohen Neuendorf of the women’s Regionalliga Nordost without opposing influence News Story
- 24/10/2021 Italy Dead
Mario Mingarelli (69), school PE teacher, footballer and coach of many football teams. On his last day, having been to two football matches, he returned to home, where he began to experience symptoms of illness and was rushed to hospital, where he died. News Story
- 24/10/2021 Italy Dead
Bruno Taffarel (56) was hiking in the Italian Alps when he collapsed on an uphill stretch. Immediate resuscitation attempts failed and he died. News Story
- 24/10/2021 South Korea Dead
Something Min (33), Fitness trainer died 3 days after his 2nd Moderna vaccine. His sister said that her young brother was in good health, with no underlying disease and who used to exercise every day due to the nature of his work. News Story
- 24/10/2021 France Dead
Unnamed (43), Montgasconnaise Sports Union Football goalkeeper collapsed at half-time in the locker room. Resuscitation attempts for more than an hour failed and he died. News Story
- 23/10/2021 Spain Dead
José Sáenz Guerrero (53), runner from the Cantabrian municipality of Santoña. Was participating in the Bilbao half-marathon race but collapsed, suffering three cardiac arrests and died just after the run ended. News Story
- 23/10/2021 Italy
Francesco Ossato (20), Skateboarder arrived at the skate park to skate with friends. He collapsed due to a sudden cardiac arrest before doing anything strenuous. He was taken to hospital. Further details awaited. News Story
- 22/10/2021 California, USA Dead
Marco Benitez (13), football player suddenly collapsed while playing football at school. He was transported to hospital but later died. His mother said he was a healthy teenager. The coroner’s medical report, said he had an undetected heart condition. News Story
- 21/10/21, UK
Nathan Baker, Bristol city footballer, collapsed during the game. 2 fans were also treated for medical emergencies. News Story
- 21/10/21, NSW Central Coast, Australia
Cienna Knowles (19) Australian equestrian star hospitalized due to blood clots. vomiting, fever, wet in sweat, heart palpitations, headache, sore muscles & joints like hell, blurry vision after Pfizer vaccine. News Story and instagram
- 20/10/21, Germany Dead
Hans-Günter Kinnen (65), Weiler-Volkhoven tournament coordinator, youth manager, former player News Story
- 20/10/21, Italy Dead
Ronald Biglione (26), Argentine Deportivo Club Independencia football player hospitalized with blood clots (thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura) after 2nd vaccine. Died 5 Nov News Story
- 19/10/2021 Murcia, Spain
Antonio López (32), Real Murcia football defender had cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that can lead to heart failure, forced him to retire from playing football. He will have an implanted defibrillator. News Story
- 19/10/21
Megan Roth (34), Marathoner, running trainer and sub-elite runner. Suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed During the Boston Marathon. Onlookers performed CPR on her and saved her life. News Story
- 18/10/2021 Mexico
Ronaldo Cisneros (24), Chivas footballer announced that his medical examination found a heart problem. News Story
- 18/10/21 New Zealand Dead
Sean Wainui (25), Star NZ rugby player, died in a solo car crash into a tree, a week after getting vaccinated News Story
- 18/10/21 USA Dead
Lexi Riggles (16), a Hanover College senior and 2018 Danville High School graduate who played basketball for the Panthers and Warriors, died unexpectedly. News Story
- 18/10/2021 France
Ansou Sen (27), Pluvigner football club defender suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed in the middle of the Brittany Cup match. He was airlifted to hospital. News Story
- 18/10/2021 Texas, USA
Alvino Santana (56), Kickboxer was instructing a class when he went into sudden cardiac arrest in the gym. A defibrillator and CPR were used to resuscitate him and he is recovering. News Story
- 17/10/2021 USA Dead
Brian Gassaway (49), former UFC MMA fighter. No cause of death. News Story
- 17/10/21 Brazil Dead
Adans João Santos Alencar (38), former Brazilian footballer for Bruski FC, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in Blumenau in the Santa Catarina Championship. News Story
- 17/10/21, France Dead
Badr Laksour (41), AS Rasteau midfield soccer player collapsed in the 43rd minute, at the Saint-Ruf stadium in Avignon. He held his chest and collapsed due to cardiac arrest. Players of the opposing team and a nurse tried to resuscitate him but he died. News Story. News Story
- 17/10/21 Italy Dead
Haitem Jabeur Fathallah (32), Tunisian basketball player for Italian team Fortutido Messina collapsed with a cardiac arrest in a match against Reggio Calabria. Resuscitation started on the floor, with several doctors attending. Died in hospital. News Story
- 17/10/2021 Michegan, USA
Tommy Kornieck (26), Marathon Runner collapsed with a sudden cardiac arrest during the Detroit Marathon. He received treatment on the spot and was taken to hospital. Implanted with a cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD). News Story
- 16/10/21 Padua, Italy Dead
Dr. Filippo Morando (37), soccer player in Padua, Italy. Collapsed with severe chest pain during a run. Resuscitated by others present, went to the hospital but was discharged. Died 5 days later. News Story
- 16/10/21, France Dead
Christophe Ramassamy (54) AH player and former referee collapsed and died of a cardiac arrest during a match. News Story
- 15/10/21, Gold Coast, Australia, 14 years old
Ava Azzopardi (14), female soccer player collapsed on the pitch kept in an artificial coma in hospital. Later recovered. News Story
- 14/10/21, Germany Dead
Heinz Steinbach (76), referee collapsed and died during a game Kreisliga B match between SC Daisbach and FSV Taunusstein in Aarbergen (Hesse) News Story News Story2
- 14/10/21, Italy
Unnamed AH footballer (53) suffered a cardiac arrest while training.
- 14/10/21, Italy
Gianni Moscon (27), multiple cycling champion, to undergo an operation because of severe cardiac arrhythmia. News Story
- 14/10/21 UK Dead
David Jenkins (31), Olympic silver medalist diver and British diving coach unexpectedly died. News Story
- 13/10/21, Brazil
Fellipe de Jesus Moreira (18) professional footballer suffered a double heart attack. Released from hospital 3rd November. News Story
- 13/10/21, Mexico Dead
Hector Manuel Mendoza (16) died of a cardiac arrest while training. News Story
- 13/10/2021 India Dead
Kaizzad Capadia (49), fitness expert, vaccinated director of a fitness education company and celebrity trainer in India collapsed with a sudden illness and by the time he arrived at hospital, he was already dead. A rapid antigen test was done. “The test was positive for Covid-19 and the cause of death on the certificate was listed as due to coronavirus disease”. According to his relatives, Capadia had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. News Story News Story2
- 13/10/2021 France Dead
Andréa Lombard (21), national gendarmerie rugby union team player suffered a stroke and was placed in an artificial coma. Died five days later. News Story News Story2
- 12/10/2021 Spain
Ferran Duran (27), Maià footballer collapsed on the pitch then suffered multiple heart attacks before arriving at the hospital. An automatic defibrillator was implanted in his heart. News Story News Story2
- 12/10/21, Macedonia Dead
Julija Portjanko (38), Ukrainian-born Macedonian handball player (Kometal Gjorče Petrov, Arvor 29, Macedonia national team). surprise death, in car with her husband, returning from Greece. News Story
- 12/10/21 Germany Dead
Lukas Bommer (25), goalkeeper of HC TuRa Bergkamen, died suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story
- 12/10/21
Ewan Fraser (30), Glasgow field hockey player collapsed with cardiac arrest, during a match News Story
- 11/10/2021 Russia Dead
Igor Nikulin (61), Hammer thrower is the third Soviet Olympic hammer medallist to die in less than two months. This follows the deaths in September of double gold medallist Yuriy Sedykh and two-time bronze medallist Jüri Tamm. Vaccinated twice. News Story
- 11/10/21 Norway
Daniel Aakervik (17), one of Norway’s greatest cross-country skiing talents suspended his season after a severe reaction to COVID vaccination. News Story
- 11/10/21, Germany
Marcel Herder, Guest coach, collapsed on the edge of field Mühlwiese (Saxony) Resuscitated News Story
- 11/10/2021 North Macedonia Dead
Julia Nikolic (38), Handball player for various clubs and 57 international matches for North Macedonia, died unexpectedly. News Story
- 10/10/2021 Italy Dead
Alessandro Cabrio (59), Gaglianico 74 sports association Runner. He had covered about 17km of the planned circuit, only 4km from the end, when he collapsed with a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 10/10/21 Dead
Simone Bedodi (40), Italian baseball player and coach of the Park Ranger baseball team. Died In his sleep. News Story
- 10/10/2021, Germany
Unnamed female Fortuna Freudenberg player collapsed in the final minute of the match against Wacker Mecklenbeck in the Women’s Westphalia League. She collapsed without any opposing influence. News Story
- 10/10/21, Italy Dead
Unnamed (59) long-distance runner from Biella collapsed with cardiac arrest during the second Su-Per Veglio Trail race. Resuscitation with defibrilator failed and he died there.
- 10/10/21, France
Unnamed Saint-James player (40) collapsed with a cardiac arrest in the change room, after warming up before the game with Avranches. Saved with defibrilator by a firefighter-medic on the opposing team. News Story
- 10/10/21, Italy
Pompeo Tretola (18), soccer player suddenly faints on the field, is revived by his teammate. News Story
- 10/10/2021 Sri Lanka Dead
Gayan Shanaka (33), Sri Lanka Army Rugby Union frontline player in the Sri Lanka Army rugby team. Collapsed from a sudden cardiac arrest during training and died. News Story
- 09/10/21, England
Ryan Bowman (29) Shrewsbury professional striker was treated with a defibrillator after half an hour of play with extreme heart problems. News Story
- 09/10/21, Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico Dead
Alberto Olguin, PGA golf caddy for Manuel Torres collapsed on the course during PGA Tour Latinoamerica event due to a cardiac arrest. It was the second PGA caddy death (19 June). News Story
- 09/10/2021 Germany
Patrick Schaaf (32), SG Barockstadt Fulda-Lehnerz Footballer. After playing on October 9th 2021, Patrick Schaaf had stabbing pains in his lungs when he inhaled. Diagnosis: pneumonia and pericarditis. Schaaf had apparently ignored an earlier infection. The result: three months sports ban. In late January 2022, he had the green light to start training again. News Story
- 09/10/2021 Italy Dead
Riccardo Firrarello (29), Football player from the Vercelli area of Italy, played for various local football teams died suddenly. News Story
- 08/10/21 Dead
Dean Chiazari (31), canoe rower. Died of a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 08/10/21, France Dead
Benoit Sabard (49), SC Massay player suffered a fatal cardiac arrest during the game. This is the third death of the year at SC Massay, after that of Jean-Philippe Roux (73?), former president of the club and deputy mayor of the town, and that of Franck Martin, former player and former vice-president. News Story
- 08/10/2021 Zimbabwe Dead
Dean Chiazzari (31), Canoer had been to the Fish River Canoe Marathon in Zimbabwe. At some point, he had a cardiac arrest and died. News Story News Story2
- 07/10/2021 Japan
Kota Ibushi (39), Wrestler cancelled his participation in contests (July 2021) due to vaccine side-effects. Six months later, December 2021, he is still being monitored to determine when he can return to the ring. News Story News Story2
- 07/10/21, Italy
Unnamed athlete from Colverde (17) collapsed with cardiac arrest while training.
- 06/10/21, Germany Dead
Bern Bauer (61), Trainer DJK Concordia Ludwigshafen (Rheinland-Pfalz) News Story
- 06/10/21
Florian Dagoury: World’s Top Static Breath-Hold Freediver diagnosed with Myocarditis and Pericarditis 40 days after second Pfizer vaccine – Instagram News Story
- 06/10/21 Dead
George Peterson (37) AKA “Da Bull” Bodybuilder won the Classic Physique competition at 2019 Arnold Classic, died days before competing in a top bodybuilding competition. Suspected brain hemorrhage after receiving two doses of covid vaccine which was an Orlando Olympics requirement. News Story
- 04/10/21, Germany Dead
Alexander Siegfried (42) from VfB Moschendorf unexpectedly collapsed and died. News Story
- 04/10/21 Dead
Hayden Holman (22), Sugar City, Idaho marathon runner. Collapsed during St. George Marathon in Utah. Initially revived. Died in the hospital. News Story
- 03/10/21 Dead
Niels de Wolff (27), Belgian White Star Sombeke football club player, collapsed with cardiac arrest after a game with Warbrook team. Revived with CPR and defibrillator. Died in hospital three days later. News Story
- 03/10/21, Germany
Timucin Sen (Hesse) Football player collapsed on pitch 10 Minutes before the end of the game. Resuscitated News Story
- 03/10/21, Austria Dead
Ernst Scherr (64) ex-goalkeeper coach and talent scout unexpectedly died.
- 03/10/21 Canada
Josh Archibald (28), Edmonton Oilers hockey forward out indefinitely due to myocarditis News Story
- 03/10/2021 Italy
Öner Calik (35), Turkish origin football referee suffered a “medical emergency” during a match between VfB Waltrop II and Vinnum II, in the 20th minute. Symptoms: headaches and tingling in the arm. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the match was called off. No other information available. News Story
- 02/10/2021 Argentina Dead
Jorge “Acero” Cali (49), former kickboxing world champion and boxing promoter, suffered a cardiac arrest at a hotel in La Pampa and died unexpectedly. News Story
- 02/10/2021 USA
Trey Potts (20), Minnesota NCAAF sophomore running back in a game with Purdue, was taken to nearby hospital. He remained in two Indiana hospitals for a total of six nights, and missed the rest of the 2021 season. The team would not release details, other than it was a severe upper body injury, but there were no signs on the field that he had been hurt. Upper body could indicate a cardiac arrest. On 22 December, Potts predicted he would make a full recovery, but still did not disclose what happened, except that it was a very serious and scary injury. News Story
- 02/10/21 France
Martin Lefèvre (16), Agneaux FC Football player collapsed during a Gambardella Cup match against FC Saint-Lô Manche, shortly before the half-hour mark. He attends Curie-Corot high school in Saint-Lô. His father said that his son has no heart problems, it was an inflammation of an artery in the brain, like a stroke … The club president said “He was paralyzed all over the right side, had lost his speech but remained conscious.” He remained in hospital for four days and transferred to the Centre for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation for Children and Adolescents (CMPR), in Flers (Orne) News Story
- 02/10/21 Holland
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (23), Dutch, reigning European champion Cyclo-cross rider out of action due to ‘disturbed blood count’ News Story
- 02/10/21 Dead
Jake Kazmarek (28) bodybuilder, Moderna vaccines 31st August & 28th September 2021 Died four days after vaccine News Story
- 02/10/21 USA Dead
Major Wingate (37), American basketball player and former Tennessee basketball captain (Springfield Armor, Shanxi Zhongyu, Tofas Bursa) died unexpectedly. News Story
- 01/10/2021 Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Todd Richards (54), Nashville Predators Ice Hockey assistant coach, had a heart attack or cardiac arrest News Story
- 01/10/21, Germany Dead
Bruno Stein (15) goalkeeper from FC An der Fahner Höhe in Gräfentonna, Thuringia, died. News Story
- 01/10/21 Canada Dead
Jacob Downey (18), Peterborough Petes hockey player in 2019-2020 season, passed away suddenly after medical emergency. Queens University requires all students be vaccinated. Jacob’s father says he doesn’t believe it had anything to do with his son’s death News Story
September 2021
- 30/09/21, Germany
Unnamed (17) footballer collapsed during the A 2 regional league game between SV Hoßkirch and TSV Sigmaringendorf. He suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated. News Story
- 30/09/21 Kostroma, Russia Dead
Anna Kruglova (27), Russian national Taekwondo champion and a medallist in both European and World Taekwondo championships. No official cause of death, but it is reported that she suffered a heart attack then died, two days after covid-19 vaccine News Story
- 29/09/21, Germany Dead
Dietmar Gladow (74), Team leader from Thalheim (Bitterfeld) suffered a fatal cardiac arrest before the game News Story
- 28/09/2021 USA Dead
Antonio Elijah Hicks (16), American football at Citrus High School, Inverness, Florida collapsed with cardiac arrest while practicing with the school football team. He was rushed to Citrus Memorial Hospital, next door to the school, but later died. News Story
- 28/09/21, USA Dead
Unnamed twice vaccinated teenager (16) collapsed while playing soccer and died a little later.
- 28/09/21, Italy Dead
Antonello Campus (53), football coach for a Sardinia youth team collapsed and died in Sicily during practice with team. Resuscitation attempts failed. News Story
- 28/09/21, Germany
Hoher Hagen (17), JSG soccer player collapsed during game and was revived in Hannoversch Munden News Story
- 27/09/21, Italy
Unnamed rider (20) suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of a tournament.
- 27/09/21, Germany Dead
Mr. Steidel, referee, suffered cardiac arrest in a game of Lauber SV (Bayern). Game abandoned. News Story
- 27/09/21, Venezuela Dead
Guillermo Arias (31), Camaguán FC, Guárico state in a game with La Villa FC. He collapsed and died on the field. News Story
- 27/09/2021 Canada Dead
Sean Harman (17), Ice Hockey player died with cardiac arrest two weeks after getting covid shot – so he could play hockey. Symptoms: suffered multiple health problems immediately after the jab, including myocarditis. News Story
- 26/09/2021 USA Dead
George Hall (60), Ironman Triathlon athlete from Martinez, was swimming in the Savannah River in the 1.2-mile first leg of the race when he had a cardiac arrest. Augusta Fire & EMA tweeted later in the day that a water rescue member on a personal watercraft assisted in pulling Hall out of the water and began performing life saving measures. Hall was sent to Augusta University Medical Center and pronounced dead there at 8:41am. News Story
- 26/09/2021 Italy
Unnamed (20), female Show Jumper had just finished the exhibition at the European equestrian center equestrian center of Masotti when she collapsed with a cardiac arrest. She was resuscitated for half an hour by the doctor and a defibrillator and taken to Pistoia hospital. She had two doses of the COVID vaccine. News Story
- 26/09/21, Germany Dead
Benny Taft (33) football player and coach of SVU Unterferrieden (Bavaria) suffered cardiac arrest in an away game on 26th September. Was resuscitated, called the team to thank them for their fast action saving his life, but died on Sunday 27th News Story
- 25/09/2021 Greece
George Vagiannidis (20), Panathinaikos footballer was paralyzed after receiving J&J COVID-19 vaccine, doctors have no answers. News Story
- 25/09/21 Mexico Dead
Leticia Rico Gonzalez (51), vaccinated triathlete. Collapsed and died of a cardiac arrest during Cozumel triathlon competition in Quintana Roo. Resuscitation attempts unsuccessful, pronounced dead at hospital. News Story
- 22/09/2021 Estonia Dead
Jüri Tamm (64), Hammer thrower. Born in Parnu in 1957, when Estonia formed part of the Soviet Union, Tamm took up athletics in 1972. By the late 1970s he was among the top 20 in the world. Two of his Soviet-era hammer-throwing friends died within a period of two months. Vaccinated twice. News Story
- 22/09/2021 Israel Dead
Arik Alfasi (49), Basketball coach, former Israeli national team assistant coach was twice vaccinated, then caught COVID – his condition worsened, was placed on life support and died. He had no co-morbidities and did not smoke.
- 22/09/21, Germany
Nicky Dalibor (36), (Saxony-Anhalt) collapsed and was resuscitated on the pitch News Story
- 22/09/21, Wisconsin USA
Tom Felton (34), collapses during golf game News Story
- 21/09/21
Antoine Méchin (31), French triathlete suffered pulmonary embolism following Moderna vaccine News Story
- 21/09/21, Germany
Helen Edwards, At the women’s World Cup qualifier between Germany and Serbia in Chemnitz, the English linesman suffered heart problems and was carried off the pitch News Story
- 21/09/21, Augsburg
Unnamed assistant referee of a Kreisliga Augsburg game in Emersacker, collapses with heart problems News Story
- 19/09/2021 Serbia Dead
D.J. (16), Footballer collapsed 30 seconds before the end of a match between the cadets of FK 011 and Rad Barajevo football clubs. fell to his knees, the coach a few meters away asked if he was okay, told him to leave the pitch. D.J. started to get up, took two steps and fell onto the grass. His pulse returned briefly during resuscitation but he died. News Story
- 19/09/21, Germany Dead
Dirk Splisteser volleyball trainer from SG Traktor Divitz collapses dead on the sidelines within one hour News Story
- 19/09/21, France
Unnamed FC Nantes soccer player (19) suffered cardiac arrest during training
- 18/09/21, Canada Dead
Francis Perron (25), University of Ottawa Gee-Gees defensive linebacker died suddenly after a game in Toronto. The University of Ottawa earlier launched its mandatory vaccination policy, “anyone who intends on coming to campus for any reason must be vaccinated.” News Story
- 18/09/21, Germany
Kingsley Coman (25) from FC Bayern Munich had a heart operation after an arrhythmia. News Story
- 17/09/2021 Visakhapatnam, India Dead
Murtaza Lodhgar (aka Murtu bhai) (45), Mizoram Colts Cricketer. On an after-dinner walk he suddenly felt enormous chest pain and fell on the road News Story
- 17/09/21
John Stokes (21), NCAA Tennessee State University golfer had myocarditis four days after his second Pfizer dose. Spoke out against vaccine mandates News Story
- 16/09/2021 Greece
Giannis Nakos (33), Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Greek martial art champion. He said My life was ruined after the Pfizer vaccine. Serious problems began seven days after the first vaccine. In the gym, he suddenly lost control of his legs, shaking all over, had bradycardia and a tendency to faint. He immediately contacted his cardiologist, who first asked him if he had been vaccinated. His condition does not allow him to play sports, nor to continue his life smoothly. News Story
- 16/09/2021 Austria
Raul Marte (19), SC Austria Lustenau midfield footballer diagnosed with pericarditis, forced to take a break of several months, will not play for SC Austria Lustenau this calendar year. News Story
- 16/09/21
Imogen Allen (24), female equestrian, champion show jumper may never ride again. Hospitalized with a severe reaction to Moderna Covid vaccine with two massive blood clots on her lungs two weeks after her first vaccination. News Story
- 16/09/21, India Dead
Avi Barot (29), Saurashtra cricketer suffered cardiac arrest, died – News Story
- 14/09/2021 Russia Dead
Yuriy Sedykh (66), Hammer thrower. The Russian track and field federation said Sedykh died early Tuesday after a heart attack. Vaccinated twice. Story
- 14/09/21, USA Dead
Parys Haralson (37) former star player at Justice at Madison Central, then Tennessee and in the NFL died suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Jan Jose, California. News Story
- 13/09/2021 France Dead
Gilles Jakiela (54), Team Bousies Cycling semi-professional and manager died suddenly of a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 13/09/2021 Minesota, US Dead
Mike Elhard (39), Marathon runner went out training for the Chicago marathon but failed to return home. He collapsed and died a half mile east of his home, not long after going out. News Story News Story2 Hennepin Medical Examiner
- 13/09/2021 Waseca, Minnesota, USA
Brad Wendland (48), Waseca Bluejays high school football team head coach had a cardiac arrest on the sideline of Friday’s game against St. Peter News Story
- 13/09/21, Germany
Anil Usta, Turkish national playing for Vfb Schwelm (Ennepetal) collapsed on field with heart problems News Story
- 13/09/2021 Louisiana, USA Dead
Kevione Tronasha Faulk (19), American Football coach and student staff member at Louisiana State University (LSU), collapsed and died suddenly. One link explains that whilst students can opt out of LSU’s COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate, the same option is not available to staff. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 12/09/2021 Vienna, Austria Dead
Unnamed (40), Runner (half-marathon) collapsed during the 38th Vienna City Marathon half marathon. Taken to the general hospital, died there Sunday afternoon. News Story
- 12/09/21, France
Dimitri Liénard (33), FC Strasbourg midfielder collapsed during game against Lyon. Symptoms: saw stars, was dizzy. News Story News Story2
- 11/09/21, Netherlands Dead
Sebastiaan Bos (19), Laren ice hockey player passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story
- 11/09/21, Denmark
Abou Ali (22) collapsed with cardiac arrest during a game in Denmark News Story
- 11/09/21, Italy Dead
Andrea Astolfi (45), sporting director of Calcio Orsago (Italy) suffered a cardiac arrest after returning from training and died with no previous illness
- 11/09/21, France Dead
Frédéric Lartillot (49) Ain / France: suffered cardiac arrest in the locker room after a friendly match News Story
- 10/09/21, Germany
Lucas Surek (24) from BFC Chemie Leipzig collapsed from myocarditis. News Story
- 09/09/21, Italy Dead
Christian Blandini (20), a University of Catania volleyball “rising star” died of a sudden cardiac arrest. A university statement described the industrial engineering student’s “sudden death.” Catania requires students to have a Covid-19 “Green Pass” showing vaccination. News Story
- 09/09/21, Germany
Unnamed player from Birati Club Münster suffered cardiac arrest in a regional league game against FC Nordkirchen II Eriksen. Game canceled News Story
- 08/09/2021 USA
Oscar De La Hoya (48), boxer scheduled to fight in Las Vegas but withdrew after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Said he is getting better after three days of hospital treatment. Despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend, he said in a hospital video on Twitter in which he still had breathing difficulties. News Story
- 07/09/21, Great Britain Dead
Dylan Rich (17) soccer player collapsed on the field and died of a double heart attack during a game in England.
- 06/09/21 Germany
Paul Zipser (27), Bayern Munich basketball forward complained of dizziness near the end of the German League semifinal series against MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg. Neurological exam revealed a brain haemorrhage. Emergency surgery was successful. Source reported he had J&J vaccine. News Story
- 05/09/21 PA, USA Dead
Jalen Leavey, 19, former Philadelphia High School football player. Collapsed and died unexpectedly after a college game. News report says death due to natural causes, from a previous medical condition. News Story
- 05/09/21
Florian Ploner (22), handball player for SC Ferlach collapsed during game. Symptoms pointed to a cardiac arrest or stroke. News Story
- 05/09/21, Germany
Unnamed Referee collapsed during game. SC Neuburgweier – FV Ettlingenweier II (Baden-Württemberg) News Story
- 04/09/21, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, UK (29), Dead
Dave Hyde (29) Henley Football Club Rugby player collapsed and died after match, suffering two cardiac arrests News Story
- 04/09/21 Dead
Jens De Smet (27), footballer collapsed on field, died of cardiac arrest News Story
- 04/09/2021, France
Diego Ferchaud (16) from ASPTT Caen suffered a cardiac arrest in Saint-Lô News Story
- 03/09/2021 Italy
Pietro (13), Janus Nova football player collapsed with cardiac arrest in the middle of training at the Viale dello Sport facility in Saccolongo (Padua). Resuscitated with a defibrillator. News Story
- 03/09/21 Columbia SC, USA Dead
David Patten (47), three-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots, died while riding his motorcycle – he suddenly “went left of center” and struck on an oncoming Chevrolet sedan. News Story
- 02/09/21, Tokyo Paralympics
Belgian wheelchair tennis player Joachim Gerard (32) collapsed with heart problems at Tokyo Olympics. News Story
- 02/09/21, Belgium
Greg Luyssen (22), Professional Cyclist ends cycling career after heart failure News Story “I was in the chasing group during the Kortemark Race when I suddenly became unwell,” he says. “I felt a huge pressure in my chest and it was so bad that I had to leave the race. I was taken to hospital and diagnosed with heart failure. I already had fever a number of times for no apparent reason after my second Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine, but I had never thought about the relationship. Further tests have shown that my heart muscle is affected and that my body now reacts poorly to intensive activity.”
- 01/09/21
Greg Van Avermaet (36) former Olympic road champ quits Cycling World Cup after COVID vaccine News Story News Story2
- 01/09/21 Australia Dead
Cameron Dale(29), Australian sailor, died after suffering a ‘catastrophic’ stroke. He was youngest solo sailor to circumnavigate the globe. News Story
August 2021
- 29/08/21, Germany (unknown age)
Unnamed Germany C-League Dillenburg a player from Hirzenhain collapsed, game cancelled News Story
- 29/08/21, USA Dead
Donadrian Robinson (Donnie) (17), Columbia High school footballer died News Story
- 25/08/2021 USA
Luke Willson (31), Seahawks American Football tight end retired a day after signing with Seahawks. “This off-season I … spent numerous days in the hospital with a severe pericardial effusion.” News Story
- 25/08/21 France Dead
Unnamed (35) Czech ultramarathon runner died during a warm-up event ahead of the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc after a fatal fall on a high-altitude mountain path. He fell during the night after setting off with more than 1,000 other runners from the Italian ski resort of Courmayeur on Tuesday afternoon along the 145-kilometre course of the TDS race to Chamonix in France. The most common cause of death in mountain races is cardiac arrest, according to a study, but this was the first death in an Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc event since their start in 2003. A Sanitary Pass was mandatory after July for participants requiring one of: proof of full vaccination, a recent negative COVID-19 test or a certificate of COVID-19 recovery. No bib without a Sanitary Pass. News Story News Story2
- 25/08/21 New York, USA
Vinny Curry (33), New York Jets defensive end will miss entire 2021 season. Diagnosed with a rare blood disorder in July and removal of his spleen, Twitter post. Planned to return mid-September but developed blood clots and started blood thinners – no physical contact for 3-6 months. News Story
- 24/08/21, USA Dead
Jack Alkhatib (18), Columbia High school footballer collapsed on the field and died News Story
- 24/08/21, Luxembourg
José dos Reis (29) collapsed on the field and was resuscitated News Story
- 24/08/2021 Brazil
Harlei Patente (33), Footballer had always been healthy and played football often. After taking the Pfizer vaccine he immediately started going downhill. Two months later he could not feel his left leg. He did not lose the leg completely but had a lot of muscle from his leg. He has no movement in his left foot. News Story
- 22/08/21 Slovenia Dead
Aidan Sharanovich (45) former Primorja striker also played in Slovenian league for Primoria. Suffered a severe cardiac arrest, resuscitated, died several days later. News Story
- 22/08/21, Venezuela Dead
Alexaida Guedez (30), Venezuelan National Marathon Champion collapsed and died in a 5k race News Story
- 22/08/21, Italy
Francesca Marcon (38), Italian volleyball player suffered pericarditis after 2nd Pfizer vaccine. shortness of breath and chest pains News Story
- 22/08/21, UK
Pedro Obiang (29), ex-West Ham star suffered myocarditis 10 days post-vaccine News Story
- 22/08/21
Fabrice N’Sakala (31), Besiktas defender collapsed on pitch during game News Story
- 22/08/2021 Belgium
Christophe Grzegorzewski (49), footballer suffered a cardiac arrest during the warm-up for a football match. By February 2022, it was reported he had recovered, but has not restarted playing yet. News Story
- 22/08/2021 Poland Dead
Kacper Zabrzycki (18), Kamienna Brody Football died unexpectedly. No further details available other than a discussion in which it was alleged he had a vaccination on 13 August. News Story
- 22/08/2021 Bosnia and Herzegovina Dead
Edin Saranović (45), ex-Pogoń Szczecin professional football player and manager suffered a sudden cardiac arrest then died after several days in a coma. News Story
- 21/08/2021 Denmark
Ahmed Daghim (20), Kolding IF Footballer collapsed during his warm-up for a match in Frederiksberg. He was taken to Bispebjerg Hospital. News Story
- 21/08/21 Neath Port Talbot, Wales Dead
Alex Evans (31), Cwmllynfell RFC Rugby Union player felt unwell during the game and left the field, later collapsing. resuscitation attempts with defibrillator failed, and he died at the scene. News Story
- 20/08/21 Dead
Orlando Gallucci (49), Personal trainer, bodybuilder and athlete died of cardiac arrest after the 2021 NPC Worldwide European Championships News Story
- 18/08/2021 Kenya Dead
Yvonne Jelagat Morwa (27), Volare Sports Running Club. Just a few days after Kenya lost youth Olympic champion Gilbert Soet Kwemoi, Morwa also died after a short illness. News Story
- 18/08/21, Belgium
Jente van Genechten (25), footballer collapsed on field due to cardiac arrest News Story
- 18/08/21, Belgium
Yarno Van Herck (vaccinated) suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond. Three young Belgian (Kempen) cyclists suffer heart issues following a race. Riders from Acrog-Tormans BC. Joppe Erpels from Arendonk ended up in intensive care, Xander Verhagen from Geel had problems at training and Yarno Van Herck suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond. News Story
- 18/08/21, Belgium
Xander Verhagen (vaccinated) from Geel had problems at training. Three young Belgian (Kempen) cyclists suffer heart issues following a race. Riders from Acrog-Tormans BC. Joppe Erpels from Arendonk ended up in intensive care, Xander Verhagen from Geel had problems at training and Yarno Van Herck suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond. News Story
- 18/08/21, Belgium
Joppe Erpels (vaccinated) from Arendonk ended up in intensive care after a race. Three young Belgian (Kempen) cyclists suffer heart issues following a race. Riders from Acrog-Tormans BC. Joppe Erpels from Arendonk ended up in intensive care, Xander Verhagen from Geel had problems at training and Yarno Van Herck suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond. News Story
- 17/08/2021 Brazil Dead
Leandro Siqueira (34), amateur football player since childhood suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while training and died. News Story
- 16/08/21, Germany (62)
Manfred Lehner (62) SV Niederpöring (Bayern) goalkeeping coach suffered cardiac arrest after training News Story
- 16/08/21, France (24)
Samuel Kalu (24) Bordeaux pro footballer suffered cardiac arrest during a game News Story
- 15/08/21 Italy Dead
Marco Tampwo (19), Atletico Fioghi footballer from Rome, died of a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 15/08/21,
Jeremy Chardy (34), Veteran French tennis player, Former World No. 25, suspended his season after “Violent, near paralyzing pain” after Covid-19 vaccine in mid-August. News Story News Story2
- 15/08/21, Spain Dead
Alena Hatvani-Kosinová (46), Czech female bodybuilder died after being rushed to hospital in Alicante, Spain. News Story
- 14/08/21, Kenya Dead
Gilbert Soet Kwemoi (23), Kenyan Olympic Champion (China) collapsed in his home (after a short illness) and claimed he had a headache. He died on the way to Mount Elgon Hospital. News Story
- 14/08/21, USA Dead
Dimitri McKee (17) Lee High School Football player passed out and died after practice, News stories attributed his death to heatstroke News Story
- 13/08/21 Tennessee USA Dead
Azorean Tatum (16), high school football player suddenly collapsed at school, August 13, phoned his mother, had difficulty breathing, unable to stand up or walk on his own. Paramedics took him to Baptist Children’s Hospital. After 2 days, receiving no tests other than COVID test, he was released. He did not improve and on August 20 was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where he passed away on Saturday, August 21. News Story
- 13/08/21, UK, Dead
Roy Butler (23), Irish footballer Waterford FC dies with massive brain bleed after J&J vaccine. He suffered severe headaches and general malaise within one hour. By Saturday August 14, he was vomiting and having convulsions. His mother confirmed on facebook Roy only took the vaccine to go to Greece with friends. The tweet that reported this has been removed (we should have taken a snapshot!) News Story
- 13/08/21, France Dead
Franck Berrier (37) former French professional footballer collapsed of a cardiac arrest while playing tennis. He retired in 2019 due to heart problems. News Story
- 12/08/21, New Zealand Dead
Lee Moses (29) Palmerston North Marist football player died during training session News Story
- 10/08/21 Australia
Chris Cairns (51), New Zealand cricketer suffered a massive heart attack and a ruptured aorta. He underwent heart surgery and was taken to a Sydney hospital for further vascular surgery. Six months later, 05/02/2022 it is reported he now has bowel cancer as well. News Story News Story2
- 08/08/21, Georgia, USA Dead
Quandarius Wilburn (19), Football player collapsed during a Panthers conditioning practice and later died. He appeared to be in very good physical condition when he reported to his first college preseason camp. News Story News Story2
- 08/08/21 Dead
John Meadows (49) Bodybuilder AKA ‘Mountain Dog’ died of ‘blood clot’ News Story
- 07/08/21 England Dead
Elexis Brown (13), golf prodigy aged 13 died as she slept just hours after her parents found her sleepwalking. She was about to go to Ireland to play World Amateur Championship on the Sunday that she died. News Story
- 07/08/21, Belgium
Rune Coghe (18), Belgian KFC Eendracht Hooglede footballer suffered cardiac arrest on pitch News Story
- 06/08/21, Germany
Unnamed SpVgg. Oelde II District league player collapsed on field revived by his opponent, Julian Pietsch from VfB Schloß Holte 2. News Story
- 04/08/21, Kansas, USA Dead
Tirrell Williams (19) Fort Scott freshman lineman died after collapsing with a stroke on field during practice News Story News Story2
- 04/08/2021 Tennessee, USA Dead
Bobby Eaton (62), legendary professional wrestler “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton died in his sleep, the National Wrestling Alliance announced Thursday. He was 62. The cause is unclear but he had been hospitalized a month earlier after a fall. He died only one month after his wife died. News Story News Story2
- 02/08/21, Detroit USA Dead
Stephen Sylvester (15), Detroit Central Catholic High School football and track athlete collapsed during conditioning practice and died 5 days later. News Story
- 01/08/2021 Thailand Dead
Abel Wasan (25), Basketball player, had the AstraZeneca covid vaccine on 31st July 2021. He suffered a high fever and shortness of breath immediately after being injected. He went to his room to rest. The next day he died suddenly of “acute heart failure.” News Story
July 2021
- 31/07/21 USA Dead
Sofia Graham (27) bodybuilder prepared to compete at 2021 NPC North Americans and NPC USA’s. Died of cardiac arrest in her sleep News Story
- 31/07/21 USA
Daniel Brito (23), the Phillies minor-league infielder had been hospitalized since collapsing on the field with a stroke. News Story
- 31/07/2021 South Korea Dead
Lee Seul-hee (31), swimmer died four days after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on 29 July 2021. South Korean health authorities confirmed a causal relationship between her sudden death and the vaccine. She was vaccinated at the Suncheon University Vaccination Center. She suffered chest pains, dizziness and shortness of breath soon afterwards. Her symptoms gradually worsened until the 31st when she collapsed. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died on August 1st. The family confirmed her death and vaccination status. News Story
- 29/07/2021 Italy
Riccardo Ladinetti (20), Cagliari Footballer diagnosed with cardiac irregularities requiring more tests. Suspended from professional activity including training for at least three months. News Story
- 28/07/21, Georgia, USA Dead
Joshua Ivory (15) Football player collapsed and died during game. Coroner’s report said cardiac dysrhythmia triggered sudden cardiac arrest. News Story
- 28/07/21, Germany Dead
Jascha Zey (16) U19 player of Eisbachtaler Sportfreunde (Rhineland-Palatinate) died suddenly and unexpectedly in hospital News Story
- 27/07/21 Iowa USA
Leah Taylor (22) Iowa doctoral student and fitness promoter / bodybuilder hospitalized with myocarditis after her coerced Pfizer vaccination. The second Pfizer injection was likely between July 27 and August 22, based on context clues from her now-deleted Instagram account. After doctors told her to keep her heart rate down for six months, she wrote “I was diagnosed with myocarditis as a result of getting the COVID vaccine.” On 31st August she wrote, “I understand the fear and danger on both sides. Clearly. I mean look what the vaccine has done to my previously healthy, 22-year-old heart. I was extremely hesitant and scared to get the vaccine. My doctoral program pushed for all students to get it, and vaccination mandates for healthcare workers came out in my area. That is why I had to get the vaccine.”
- 26/07/21 Netherlands Dead
Whitnee Abriska (19), female handball professional passes away after cardiac arrest while on vacation. News Story
- 25/07/21 Charles City, Iowa USA
Carly Stevenson Wartburg College shot put and discus athlete collapsed and was rushed to hospital with blood clots in her lungs and heart. She had trouble speaking and breathing and then her heart stopped. She was resuscitated three times. She lost her balance, head control, hand and arm movements, and communication skills. News Story
- 25/07/2021 Italy Dead
Christian Bottan (17) footballer collapsed and died whilst playing football. Resuscitation attempts failed. It was reported that he did have a heart condition but it did not prevent him playing football. He was recently vaccinated. News Story
- 24/07/2021, Little Rock, Arkansas Dead
Devon DuHart (16) football player mysteriously died of a seizure in his sleep. He was not well after a recent practice. News Story
- 24/07/21, Germany
Unnamed (unknown age) football player of TuS Hoberge-Uerentrup Bielefeld (NRW) collapsed on the pitch with cardiac arrest News Story
- 23/07/2021 Russia Dead
Nikolai Chudaikin (36), Motorsport drifting driver. RDS Asia reported his death, on his birthday, was due to a well-known disease, that is, coronavirus. News Story
- 23/07/21, Germany Dead
Tim B. (27) SV Hamberge football player from (Schleswig-Holstein) collapsed after returning from a football tournament and died News Story
- 22/07/21 Fethiye, Turkey Dead
Michael Mitchell (65), former Mr. Universe bodybuilder and Bravehart actor died six days after a Pfizer booster on July 16th, having received 2 doses of Sinovac. The first experimental Sinovac Coronavac “inactivated virus” injection was February 22, and the second March 20. News Story with screenshots
- 22/07/21 New York Dead
Unnamed boy (15), suddenly collapsed with cardiac arrest on soccer field while playing soccer at a local camp on July 22, 4 days after 2nd Pfizer injection. Died the next day. VAERS ID 1498080. News Story
- 21/07/21, USA
Kjeld Nuis (31) Two time Olympic Gold Medalist and World Record holder speed skater developed pericarditis after Pfizer vaccine News Story
- 19/07/21 Dubai
Santo Giuliano (33) Italian professional dancer said he suffered cardiac arrest 4 days after 1st Pfizer vaccine on 15 July News Story
- 19/07/21 UK Dead
Maqsood Anwar (44), British cricket athlete from Wales. Had a cardiac arrest and died. Paramedics tried to revive him for 45 minutes, unsuccessfully. News Story
- 18/07/21 Portugal Dead
Marilio Costa Leite (48), Portuguese professional long-distance runner. Died two days after receiving a Pfizer COVID vaccine. His body was found in a ravine. News Story
- 18/07/2021 France Dead
Sébastien Houtteville (47), ES Torigni Cycling sports director. Around 1 p.m., during the pre-race meeting, he went into cardiac arrest after feeling unwell. A team from Smur attempted to resuscitate him, but he died. News Story
- 15/07/21 Dead
Arthur Zucolini (29), former basketballer. Died of cardiac arrest while sleeping. News Story
- 14/07/21 Italy Dead
Davide Bristot (18), volleyball player died 27 days after first Pfizer vaccine on 17 June. On 10 July, debilitating headaches started, and on 13 July he vomited twice while out with friends. The local hospital started an IV drip but released him an hour later. The next morning, his mother found him dead at the foot of his bed. Some media misspelled his name Bistrot. News Story News Story2
- 13/07/21 California USA Dead
Nathan Esparza (16), Castaic High School football player collapsed and died after a cardiac arrest at home 13 July. Reports on Twitter say he recently had a COVID vaccine. News Story News Story2
- 13/07/2021, Pennsylvania, USA Dead
Andrew Roseman, Junior High School Baseball Pitcher died unexpectedly, News Story
- 13/07/21 Dubai Dead
Sebastian Eubank (29), boxer, son of famous boxer, Chris Eubank, died of cardiac arrest, his wife said. News Story News Story2
- 13/07/21, Philadelphia PA, USA Dead
Ivan Hicks (16) Footballer died during scrimmage. Coroner found an enlarged heart and scarring, but no myocarditis or inflammation. Verdict cardiovascular disease. Tested positive for COVID.
- 12/07/21 Egypt Dead
Imad Bayoumi, footballer from Egypt. Collapsed and died during a friendly match in Egypt, a tribute to his friend Ayman Handal who died earlier. News Story
- 12/07/21 Jaroslaw, Poland Dead
Vladimir Dorozhkin, 38 years old, coach and athlete. Died the same day as he got the COVID vaccine. “Vaccinated just after noon, died at midnight. Cardiomyopathy. News Story
- 11/07/2021 Russia Dead
Ivan Kurenbin (36), Drift racer died in a car crash. Crash cause unknown, but police report states that the driver squeezed the accelerator pedal all the way and then something happened that prevented the car from stopping. News Story
- 11/07/2021 Russia Dead
Tatiana Igushina (31) Motorcycle racer died in a car crash with Ivan Kurenbin. Crash cause unknown, but police report states that the driver squeezed the accelerator pedal all the way and then something happened that prevented the car from stopping. News Story
- 10/07/2021 Malaga, Spain Dead
Juan Manuel Núñez Martín (17) , CAB Estepona Basketball collapsed and died.
- 10/07/21 New Zealand Dead
Mike Salase (39), Northland rugby league player died while playing a game. CPR attempts failed News Story
- 09/07/21 Czech Republic Dead
Clare Lipscombe (43), British Golfer collapsed with a cardiac arrest, taken to hospital where she died. Despite being treated at world-class hospital facilities in Brno, complications brought on by the heart attack were too severe. News Story
- 08/07/2021 Turkey
Khouma Babacar (28), Senegalese Alanyaspor Football striker who plays in Turkey, collapsed in training and he was immediately rushed to the hospital. Was found to have had a “heart spasm.” News Story
- 08/07/21, Toronto, Canada Dead
Jenn Gouveia (31), Toronto mother, collapsed and died suddenly on Sunday while out for a run in High Park News Story
- 06/07/21, Japan Dead
Yusuke Kinoshita (27) Baseball player collapsed during practice. Died 03/08/2021, five weeks after COVID-19 vaccination
- 06/07/2021 France Dead
Dimitri Ilongo (30) C’Chartres Cyclisme Cyclist died suddenly on Wednesday July 6th 2021, two days after his birthday and two weeks after winning his first race of the season. No further details given. News Story
- 05/07/2022 England
Emma Raducanu (18), British wildcard tennis player retired from her Wimbledon fourth-round match after suffering breathing difficulties and called on a trainer. She left the court to receive further treatment, but it was soon announced she would not be returning. News Story
- 04/07/21 Nagoya, Japan
Ryōsuke Hirata (33), Japanese baseball player. Diagnosed with “atypical angina”
- 03/07/21 Antigua, West Indies
Chedean Nation (35) collapsed on field with teammate Chinelle Henry. Only a few days prior, the club boasted on Twitter that it was “Vaccinated and ready to face Pakistan Women!” News Story
- 03/07/21 Antigua, West Indies
Chinelle Henry (26) collapsed on field with teammate Chedean Nation. Only a few days prior, the club boasted on Twitter that it was “Vaccinated and ready to face Pakistan Women!” News Story
- 02/07/21 France Dead
Lise Vidal (43), former windsurfer who participated in the Sydney Olympics died after a brain hemorrhage. She is also a French Olympics coach. News Story
June 2021
- 28/06/21, (estimate) USA
Kyle Warner: Professional mountain biker suffered from pericarditis after Pfizer vaccine, possible end of career (29) News Story
- 28/06/2021, Las Vegas, Nevada Dead
Chino Yelum Cajetan Nsofor (13) Football player collapsed and died during practice News Story
- 27/06/21, Singapore
Unnamed teenager (16) suffered cardiac arrest after weightlifting session 6 days after first Covid-19 injection. He was in critical condition in hospital. News Story
- 26/06/21 Corsico, Milano, Italy
Alexandre Joao Kisonga (37), professional basketballer, Congo-Angolese origin lived in Italy since age 4, had Astrazeneca viral vector vaccine 6th April 2021, suffered exhaustion and slight pain during inoculation. On June 22 for his second vaccination, Astrazeneca was banned. The doctor asked him to choose Moderna or Pfizer (mRNA vaccines) – how could he possibly know the consequences? The doctor recommended Moderna and he agreed. Four days later, he felt exhaustion, tiredness and pain in the neck on the morning of a training session. After training, headaches began and his body temperature rose excessively. Headache continued for several days and his temperature rose again. On medical advice, he took Tachipirina to lower fever. A week later, he was no better and tried a COVID swab which returned a negative result. A week later, symptoms continued and he went to the hospital in Milan, diagnosed with tachycardia. Doctors did not want to talk about the vaccines but eventually diagnosed acute perimyocarditis. Six months later, he still cannot play. UPDATE: Jo says he will undergo a stress test January 11 2022, to see if he can return to play basketball. He expects to have a scar on his heart for life and will take 2 tablets a day for the next year. It may affect his physical activity.
- 26/06/21 Russia Dead
Maxim Dubrovolski, 17, collapsed and lost consciousness during a Football League game. Moscow. Died before the ambulance arrived on the scene. News Story
- 25/06/21, USA
Ethan Jovani Trejo (16), soccer player, collapsed on the field during training News Story News Story2
- 21/01/2022 USA
Debbie Rice (31), world and national champion inline skater, a prime athlete. Against her better intuition and judgement, decided to get the Johnson and Johnson injection. She immediately became sick and a couple weeks later had a mini-stroke. Her body and life have not been the same since she was injected. Symptoms: within 1 hour, felt faint, teeth felt numb, then cheeks numb, then arms tingling, headaches, eyeballs hurt, blurred vision, double vision, the skin on her arms felt extremely hot, like a bad sunburn. Then felt dizzy, chest pain, shortness of breath. One day, she started feeling weird, with tingling in her teeth, arms, legs, couldn’t talk or walk, lay down on the floor, She documented everything in video, but we don’t know where that documentation is. News Story
- 23/06/2021 Blairgowrie, Scotland
Hamish Bell (20), Blairgowrie RFC Rugby Union player and Aberdeen University student, suffered a cardiac arrest during a training session. After 25 minutes of CPR using a defibrillator, he was taken to hospital for treatment News Story News Story2
- 23/06/21 France
Christophe Lemaitre, French sprinter. Retired from French Championships and Tokyo Olympics. A coach said he failed a physical, after negative reactions to coronavirus vaccine.
- 21/06/21 Hungary Dead
Victor Marcel Hegedus (18), Hungarian soccer player. Collapsed and died during a training warm-up. News Story
- 20/06/2021 Brazil Dead
Waldir Lucas Pereira (39), former professional football forward collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and spent four days in hospital. News report attributed his death to COVID, but there is no autopsy report yet. News Story
- 20/06/2021 California, USA Dead
Aidan Price (19), Cyclist – and frisbee thrower, class of 2024, died suddenly in Berkeley, California after vaccination. His college made covid “vaccination” mandatory. News Story News Story2
- 19/06/21 Colombia Dead
Jose Edgar Preciado, Colombian caddie suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at his hotel after the second round of the Holcim Colombia Classic in Bucaramanga, Colombia. News Story
- 18/06/21 Honduras Dead
Robert Lima (49), former Olympia footballer from Uruguay, Honduras. Collapsed and died of cardiac arrest while playing soccer with friends. News Story
- 17/06/21 France
Frédéric Loth (40), Salouël RC team in France, suffered cardiac arrest after a football training session in Salouel. Resuscitated by CPR and defibrillator. News Story
- 16/06/2021 Italy Dead
Lorenzo Scorteccia (24) Campitello football club goalkeeper, collapsed suddenly due to a cardiac arrest, ten days after his Pfizer vaccine. Resuscitation attempts failed and he died. His father Andrea said ” He was the portrait of health and he led a health-conscious life. I believe there are few of them (vaccine victims) at his age. No smoking, no alcohol and never in the disco.” News Story News Story2
- 14/06/21, Indonesia Dead
Marquis Kido (36), Indonesian Olympic gold medalist in double Badminton, died of cardiac arrest during game. News Story
- 12/06/2021 Belarus Dead
Igor Zhelezovski (57), Six-time world speed skating champion The Bear of Minsk died. It was reported he contracted Covid-19. No further details available. News Story
- 12/06/21 Maryland USA Dead
Sang Ho Baek (20), George Mason University baseball pitcher died after bloodclots following a vaccination and “Tommy John” elbow surgery 8 June. His father said “our family is devastated and we want answers to why our healthy son would die so suddenly after routine surgery.” News Story News Story2
- 12/06/21 Italy Dead
Chloe Giani Gavazzi (12), Italian youth tennis player, member of Golarsa Academy in Milan. Died suddenly. Found dead In her bed by her mother. News Story
- 9/06/21, Ontario Canada Dead
Kamila Label-Farrel (19), University Basketball star died unexpectedly – while on a morning jog she collapsed while stretching News Story
- 07/06/21 Virginia USA Dead
Joshua Johnson (16), standout football player for William Monroe High School in Stanardsville, Virginia died suddenly while fishing with his father. News Story
- 07/06/21, Germany, Dead
Michael Schneider (38), Table tennis professional from Germany, died suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story
- 05/06/21 Russia Dead
Maxim Ishkeldin (30), world field hockey champion, Russian national team midfielder, died suddenly in Novosibirsk, as a result of a clotting event. News Story
- 04/06/21 Italy Dead
Giuseppe Perrino, 29, from Fujimarino, Italy. Collapsed and died during a tribute game for his dead brother, Rocco. Paramedics at the scene tried to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful. Thank you Joanna. News Story
- 03/06/2021 Macedonia Dead
Marko Bozinovski (20), RK Butel Handball player and Macedonian youth representative collapsed and died due to a heart condition, the Macedonian Handball Federation said. No cause of death given, but speculated that it is a heart problem. His death is only 6 days after Nikola Danilovski. News Story
- 1/06/21, Denmark
Christian Eriksen(29), star Inter Milan footballer collapsed with cardiac arrest on the pitch 12 days after receiving a Pfizer vaccine on May 31st. Revived with defibrilator. Team doctor confirmed the team was vaccinated on May 18th – this may have meant all had received at least one shot, because another report mentions May 31st. Followup Analysis News Story Forum
May 2021
- 31/05/21 Bristol, England Dead
Adam Bounds (41), football player died 31/05/21 of a severe brain-bleed in Derriford Hospital 11 days after AstraZeneca vaccine News Story
- 30/05/21 (exact date unknown, but prior to 01/06/21, when Christian Eriksen collapsed)
Marvin Schumann, a Gifhorn amateur player revived after cardiac arrest. News Story
- 29/05/21 Macedonia Dead
Nikola Danilovski (24), Metalurg Skopje handball goalkeeper died, suspected drowning in Lake Ohrid after possible cardiac arrest. News Story
- 28/05/2021 Seattle, USA
Stefan Frei (36), Seattle Sounders goalkeeper. Seattle Sounders announced in April the team is “fully vaccinated.” In May, it was reported that blood clots in his knee could keep him out for 3-6 months. News Story News Story2
- 18/05/2021 Switzerland
Michaël Perrier (32), Stade Lausanne Ouchy football player. During a team outing, the Swiss footballer suddenly suffered a serious cardiac arrest. It was after his first dose (23/04/2021) of the Moderna vaccine. He received 5 shocks of a defibrillator, then stayed 3 days in an artificial coma. A defibrillator was implanted to prevent a future cardiac arrest, and stayed 2.5 weeks in hospital. After 5 months rest, some arrythmia and light inflammation was still present, so he was unable to return to high level football. News Story
- 14/05/21, Malaysia Dead
Haziq Kamaruddin (27), Olympian archer died of coronary artery disease. Died 10 days after Pfizer injections on 13th April and 4th May 2021 News Story
- 11/05/2021 Russia Dead
Vladislav Yegin (32), Russian ice hockey defenceman with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg. Reported to be complications related to the coronavirus, vaccination status unknown. News Story
- 11/05/21 Germany
Miroslav Klose, 42, former Germany striker and assistant coach at Bayern Munich. Suffering from blood clots in his leg. Had to stop coaching. Apparently ll clear by September after medication and special socks. News Story
- 10/05/2021 Chile Dead
Cristopher Mansilla (30), Cyclist died after he had been hospitalised and put into a coma owing to “worsening pulmonary thrombosis” (blood clot). News Story
- 10/05/21, Nottinghamshire, England Dead
Josh Downie, (24), cricketer died after cardiac arrest at practice . His mother Helen said he had no known health problems. “It’s just completely out of the blue,” she said. “It doesn’t seem real at the moment. News Story
- 09/05/21 Shropshire, England
Simon Walker (42) British soccer coach developed massive blood clots and permanent heart damage after his first AstraZeneca vaccination on 2nd May. Hospitalized with a resting heart rate of 188 on May 9th. News Story News Story2
- 08/05/21 Travis County TX
Coach Pete (45), athletics coach collapsed 6 days after second Pfizer vaccine with a stroke. Was vaccinated 11/04/21 and 02/05/21 Video
- 07/05/2021 USA
Greyson Follmer (19), Ohio State University elite athlete first dose of Pfizer April 16, with minor side effects. Second Pfizer May 7th developed severe heart complications (myocarditis) within a very short time. Doctors say he could take years to recover. “My son feels like he’s having a heart attack 24/7,” his mother said. “He now has high blood pressure, severe chest pains, back pain, elevated kidney levels, hypothyroidism, inflamed lymph nodes in different areas of his body, and he can’t work or exercise.” He feels like he’s dying and has to sleep all the time. Follmer said no one told her about reporting her son’s adverse reaction to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). “If I hadn’t put it on Facebook and someone hadn’t told me to put it in VAERS, I would have never known to do it.” VAERS (ID1395886) News Story
- 7/05/21 USA
Everest Romney (17), a healthy 6’9″ high school sophomore hospitalized after experiencing severe migraines and swelling in his neck post-vaccination. Within 24 hours of getting the vaccine, Everest began experiencing an “exorbitant amount” of pain and swelling in his neck that originated on the same side he received the vaccine. Everest’s dad experienced a similar reaction following a Moderna injection. An x-ray revealed he had over 100 blood clots in his lungs. News Story Mother’s interview Video
- ??/05/21 Georgia USA
Shawn Kuhn (21), sports science major and personal trainer diagnosed with COVID-19 in December 2020, suffered minor symptoms and recovered within days. Received his second Pfizer vaccination in May 2021 and was diagnosed with pneumonia in late August 2021. After losing blood for weeks (with no medical explanation) he died on October 11th at 2:59 am. News Story
- 02/05/2021 Arkansas, USA
Isaiah Harris (18), American Footballer started chest pain within 48 hours of the second Pfizer dose and was taken to hospital, where he had a cardiac arrest and one of his lungs filled with fluid. He said he received his first dose of Pfizer on April 8 and second dose on April 30 2021. News Story News Story2
- 01/05/21, USA
Sage Canaday (35), ultra marathon runner had pneumonia and blood clots. Sage ran the Canyons 100k Ultra Marathon in California (April 24), flew back to Colorado (26th?) Then had the 2nd Pfizer vaccine and soon started having breathing problems and was in bed at least from May 1 to after May 6 when he said he had pneumonia. Went into hospital May 30 or 31, diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary embolism, blood clots. Sage was previously listed as died, due to mixed up reports that a) he was the Czech runner who collapsed and died on the Mont Blanc marathon and b) that he started having breathing problems after a flight. We apologize for the errors and are pleased he is still alive.
- 01/05/21 Florida, USA Dead
Nickolas Lawrinas (17), Footballer died suddenly and unexpectedly, cause given by media, unclear.
April 2021
- 28/04/21, Atlanta, USA
Brandon Goodwin (26), NBA player suffered blood clots shortly after COVID-19 vaccine, Possible end of career, still sidelined 7 months later. News Story
- 27/04/21 Minnesota, USA
Marco Rossi (19), Minnesota Wild Ice Hockey player has myocarditis. Team is reported to have been “fully vaccinated” News Story News Story2
- 24/04/21 Texas USA Dead
Ernesto Ramirez Jr: 16-Year-Old Boy collapsed while playing basketball, and died with a double-size enlarged heart 5 days after his first Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine on 19 April. News Story
- 24/04/21 Dead
Luis Ojeda (20), Argentine football player died unexpectedly News Story
- 22/04/21 Australia
Craig Jones (29) Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion black belt is unable to train or fight after a COVID injection Story
- 18/04/21 Jamaica Dead
Tremaine Stewart (Tan Tan) (32), Jamaican footballer with FC Dunbeholden. Collapsed and died during the kickaround before a match. News Story
- 13/04/2021 Minnesota, USA
Suzanna Newell (AGE), Triathlete received her second Pfizer covid vaccination on 13th April 2021. That marked the start of Suzanna’s health issues. Prior to the shots, she was a very health-conscious, fit triathlete with no pre-existing conditions. She described the horror of waking up just days after the second Pfizer shot with a swollen lump on her neck, extreme fatigue, excruciating pain in her leg which now prevents her from walking, terrible chest pain, blindness and vision problems in her right eye. Her body is tortured with continuous, debilitating pain ever since she got the second dose. News Story
- 12/04/21 Dead
Dejan Oršuš (24), Croation NK Otok player, collapsed from a heart attack and later died in the Čakovec County Hospital. News Story
- 10/04/21 Stamford, Lincolnshire, England
Dave Mears (58), British former martial arts champion ( Taekwondo and Muay Thai) and current martial arts teacher had his left leg amputated after an infection caused by AstraZeneca vaccination 4 March News Story
- 09/04/21 Maine, USA Dead
Red Gendron (63), University of Maine Ice Hockey Coach died after a cardiac arrest while playing golf. His university colleague said he seemed fine earlier, when the team met to receive academic awards. Red was fully vaccinated against COVID-19. News Story
- 9/04/21 USA
Bert Smith (56) NCAA men’s basketball Referee collapsed due to a blood clot in his lung during a tournament News Story
- 06/04/21, Callalen, Corpus Cristi Dead
Moira Claire Arney (15) McAllen High School female Soccer player collapsed and died during practice News Story
March 2021
- 31/03/21 Norway
Filip Ingebrigtsen (28) Norwegian runner had a tough 2021 after a reaction to the corona vaccine. Ingebrigtsen got the second vaccine dose just after the Olympics in Tokyo. His goal was “getting back to normal” but on October 17, he finished 10th in a race his brother won. News Story
- 31/03/21 USA
Brett Smith, an NCAA college basketball referee, collapsed during a game. Hospitalized with a blood clot.
- 30/03/21, USA
Alex Stalock (34), NHL Oilers goalie out for the season or more due to heart condition. Positive COVID Test in November 2020, diagnosed myocarditis in March 2021 News Story – The Athletic News Story2
- 30/03/21, Ghana
Charles Bulu Ghanaian referee collapsed during AFCON Match News Story Video
- 29/03/21 India Dead
Devaraj Anchan (33) a State-level volleyball player collapsed, clutching his chest, while playing in a tournament and died on the way to hospital in Udupi. News Story
- 27/03/21 Stewarton, Scotland Dead
Laura Henderson (42), cardiac arrest while running, Died days later in hospital. News Story
- 23/03/21
Moussa Dembélé (25), Atlético Madrid striker collapsed in training and received medical attention. News Story
- 22/03/21, Sacramento California, USA Dead
Emmanual Antwi (18) a Kennedy High footballer (Canadian) collapsed on the field in Sacramento. On-field CPR attempts failed and he died
- 20/03/21 Dead
Andy Haman (54) Pro bodybuilder and actor Andy Haman has died of Pulmonary embolism News Story
- 19/03/21 Charleston SC, USA Dead
Joe Bradshaw, 19, a football player at Charleston Southern University. Collapsed with cardiac arrest – shallow breathing
- 19/03/21, Milton Keynes, UK
Raymond van Barneveld, darts player collapsed and received paramedic attention during PDC Championship News Story
- 18/03/2021 Poland
Mieczysław Pasierbski (Age) Polish former weightlifting champion, got his first Pfizer vaccine on March 18, was unable to urinate for several days and developed a serious fever. Went to hospital by ambulance where his his right leg turned black and was amputated above the knee due to venous thrombosis (blood clot). Doctors later confirmed the amputation was a result of the Pfizer vaccination, but his case was not recorded by the Polish Health Department as they denied that his health problems were a result of vaccination. A link lists many people who had limbs amputated after the vaccine. News Story News Story2
- 13/03/2021 New Hampshire, USA Dead
Marvin Hagler (66), Boxer was rushed to hospital with chest pains and trouble breathing before dying four hours later according to his son, James. Thomas “Hitman” Hearns, his former opponent and long-time friend posted on Instagram that Hagler was “in ICU fighting the after effects of the vaccine.” News Story News Story2
- 11/03/21 Christchurch New Zealand
David Wakefield, (27) New Zealand cricketer. Collapsed during training with cardiac arrest. Brought back to life with defibrillator, hospitalized three weeks in intensive care, required extensive rehabilitation before he could walk and talk. Diagnosed with myocarditis. News Story
- 08/03/21 Egypt Dead
Abdel-Rahman Atef (23). Al-Rowad Club football player collapsed and died during his team’s Al game in the city of Sharqiya. Swallowed his tongue and resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful (no trained staff). News Story
- 03/03/21, Wallkill Central School, New York, USA (17), Dead
Miguel Antonio Lugo (17) high school football player collapsed and died during football practice.
February 2021
- 22/02/21 Queensland, Australia Dead
Dale Best (34), Maroochydore Swans Rugby League player collapsed during a match. Sports trainers performed CPR then paramedics attempted to stabilise the player. He was taken to hospital, where he later died. News Story
- 22/02/21 Portugal Dead
Alfredo Quintana (32), a Cuban handball goalie in Portugal. Collapsed after going into cardiac arrest during practice. Died four days later. News Story
- 21/02/21 Croatia Dead
Zlatko Saracevich, (59) (former Yugoslavia handball player and world handball champion), won Gold with Croatia at Atlanta Olympics, and recent handball coach. His team just won in a derby against RK Lokomotiva 32:29, and he collapsed with a cardiac arrest just after he gave a media statement. Resuscitation failed. News Story
- 06/02/21 Philippines Dead
Clement Lucchu (25), Cameroonian basketball player. Played in Manila, Philippines. Suffered a heart attack and died. News Story
January 2021
- 30/01/21, France
Garissone Innocent (20), Caen Team football goalkeeper. collapsed and blacked out in a game against Chambly. Tachycardia attack, unable to speak or breathe. News Story News Story2
- 30/01/21 Indianapolis USA Dead
Wayne Radford (64), NBA star and former Indianapolis team star, died at his home in Indianapolis. News Story
- 22/01/21 USA Dead
Hank Aaron (86), former Pro Baseballer received his COVID vaccine on January 5th, 2021 to demonstrate the safety of the vaccine and encourage other black Americans to do the same. Died two weeks later in his sleep – listed as natural causes. News Story
- 22/01/2021 Poland Dead
Kamil Pulczyński (28), former Speedway rider had a cardiac arrest during the night and was found dead. Since 2017, he had led an active lifestyle, and was involved in ice hockey, among other sports. News Story
- 12/01/21 Denmark
Lukas Olesen (20), Slagelse B&I Footballer from Bornholm had a sudden cardiac arrest during training. He is now in a coma. News Story News Story2
- 09/01/21 USA
Jordan Glenn, Wisconsin basketball player. Collapsed in a break at the start of the half. CPR with a defibrillator, transferred to hospital by Ambulance. Update: In April, had open heart surgery and now has a defibrillator inserted near his abdomen. News Story
- 03/01/21 Portugal Dead
Alex Apolinario (24), Brazilian Alverca FC soccer player collapsed on pitch with cardiac arrest during match. Died four days later News Story
NOTE: No reports below this point are included in the counts in the Headline
NOTE: No reports below this point are included in the Vaccine counts in the headline because of insufficient documentation or other causes are more likely.
B) No documentation found yet
Investigations in progress. No news media documentation found in this section so far. Some names may be spelled incorrectly. Dates may be wrong. We found correct details for more than 10 like this so far. Now we are adding them to this area of the list, but not counting them in the headline total, until documentation is found. Any assistance would be appreciated.
- 18/01/21 Turkey
Ibrahim Khalil (49), a Turkey national athletics team coach. Died of a heart seizure.
- 22/08/21 Dead
Milos Georgeevic, 31, died in his sleep, apparently from a heart condition.
- 06/09/21 Austria
Unnamed Austrian ASV Baden player collapsed on the field and was resuscitated
- 29/09/21, USA Dead
Unnamed high school football player collapsed during practice and died in the hospital. It is possible this refers to Antonio Elijah Hicks (16).
- 13/10/21 Italy, Dead
Ricky Pirrallo (29), soccer player from Cigliano, Italy. Died suddenly. This may refer to Rocco Perrino, possibly a translation error, as the original reference may have been in Hebrew.
- 10/11/21 Brescia, Italy
Armano Ferrari (51), soccer coach in Brescia, Italy, died suddenly. No information found, even using different names. Possibly incorrectly reported.
- ??/11/21
Andrea Corcio (42), Italian football coach. Died suddenly
- 15/11/21, USA
Jason Plummer (52), Australian Olympic swimmer (1988). No cause given (seems suspicious)
- 19/12/2021 Pogradec, Albania Dead
Spartak Elmazi (34) Pogradec midfield football player. Investigating his illness, cause of death.
“He suffered from a serious illness and for three years was fighting for his life” News Story
C) May Or May Not Be Vaccine Related
There is insufficient information to decide if any of these collapses or deaths are related to COVID vaccinations. More investigation is needed. Any help would be appreciated because keeping with the ongoing investigations isn’t easy. These are listed here because they appear in some lists as vax-caused, but we believe there is either currently insufficient information to decide or other explanations seem to overrule vax-caused, such as cancer.
Some of these people should be in the main list. We hope that eventually, their friends and relatives will provide us with more information about vaccination status, or what happened to them in the days weeks or months before they died.
- 25/01/21 USA
Jack Draper (19), Tennis player collapsed during a game against Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin at Miami Open first set on a hot humid day. Possibly heat-humidity-related, but it was only the first set and only 80 degrees. News Story
- 30/01/21 Indianapolis, USA Dead
Wayne Radford, 64, an NBA star and former Indianapolis team star, died at his home in Indianapolis. Possibly of cancer News Story
- 04/04/21 Russia Dead
Nikita Sidorov (18), youth team footballer for the Professional Football League (PFL). Died 5 minutes after coming onto the pitch as substitute, during a game at Torpedo Stadium. Resuscitation was unsuccessful. A doctor said he had a cerebral aneurism and internal bleeding. News reports talked about an autopsy and investigation, but no further information has been discovered. News Story
- 18/04/21 USA Dead
Antron Pippen (33), basketball player for Texas A&M and later World Basketball Association’s Heat Upstate team. Died unexpectedly, with no known health problem, accident or other causes of death. His father Scottie said Antron had chronic asthma, but would not reveal cause of death. News Story
- 30/04/2021 India Dead
Jagdish Lad (34), bodybuilder died in a hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat, having been on oxygen support in his final four days, possibly from lack of available treatment. News Story
- 12/08/21, USA (16), Dead
Drake Geiger (16), 6′ 3″ 400-pound Nebraska Football player collapsed and died during a practice break, after only playing for 10 minutes. His father, Scott Hoffman said they were recently in Las Vegas, where it was hotter and he had no problems there. The autopsy apparently said his death was due to “hyperthermia, enlarged heart and heart problems,” but he had passed a physical exam a week before training. Sadly, there is no information on vax status, but it would be pertinent. Too many autopsies are hidden or contain scant information, as though they want to protect Big Pharma. All we want is the truth. News Story
- 12/08/21, NZ (24), Dead
Olivia Podmore (24) NZ Olympic Cyclist died suddenly and mysteriously in her room, Coroner investigating cause (possible suicide). A friend said, “I was the last person to see her alive. If you had seen her in the last 72 hours, you wouldn’t have thought this could happen.” News Story
- 12/08/21, USA (27), Dead
Cameron Burell, Sprinter died mysteriously, ruled suicide by self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Was he vaxxed and if so, did he know his career was over? News Story
- 19/08/21 Dead
Phil Hernon (55), Bodybuilder died after ‘sudden recent decline,’ possibly dialysis related News Story
- 23/08/21, USA Dead
Jimmy Hayes (31), former Bruins player unexpectedly died. He had Cocaine and Fentanyl in his system. How much was not disclosed. The state of his heart was not disclosed. News Story
- 04/09/21 Lagos, Nigeria
Kelechi Okafor (21), footballer died after apparently landing on his head after heading a ball while playing the day before he was to leave for Azerbaijan to advance his career. His relatives asked the police to close their investigation. News Story
- 06/09/21 Bergamo, Italy
Unnamed football player (16), in Bergamo, Italy suffered cardiac arrest at Villa d’Almè sports center. He was resuscitated and moved to ICU at Bergamo “Papa Giovanni XXIII” hospital. He had a similar problem a year prior. News Story
- 08/09/21 Kokomo, Indiana, USA Dead
Curtis Robert Pettigrew (49), known as Bobby or Big Bob, former Wildkats star, shot put champion and Kokomo High School assistant coach for 15 years and Howard County Sports Hall of Famer died in a car accident. No information discovered about the accident or if it was caused by cardiac arrest. News Story
- 17/09/21 Kazakhstan Dead
Albert Linder, 25, weightlifter from Kazakhstan. Death by suicide according to his brother, not helped by heartless trainer. Brother Story
- 07/10/21 France Dead
Unnamed cyclist (60+) went into cardiac arrest in Saint-Jean-de-Belleville, Savoie, between Le Villard and Les Deux Nants. Alerted by hikers, rescuers from CRS Alpes de Modane and firefighters intervened around 12:30 p.m. but could not resuscitate him. News Story
- 12/10/21 Baltimore, USA, Dead
Elisha Gorham (17), baltimore football player. Collapsed during a game. Suspected brain injury. News Story
- 21/10/21, USA Dead
Jake Ehlinger (20), University of Texas linebacker found dead – ruled as accidental xanax/fentanyl overdose News Story
- 21/10/21 USA Dead
Ivan Douglas (41) won a national championship with the Buckeyes. Career cut short by blood clots that started around 2003. Apparently he contracted COVID in September 2021 and sent to hospital October 21 and died on the 24th. Vax status unknown. News Story News Story2
- 30/10/21 USA Dead
Jason Aguilar (16), a sophomore accounting major and track athlete, died. He was found unresponsive in his room. This entry needs to be investigated, because the suicide may refer to a different man with the same name. Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said cause of death unknown at the time but after autopsy gave a suicide verdict, according to some websites, but a coroner’s report is not available. News Story
- 04/11/21 Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Dead
Amela Fetahović (35), Female Bosnian footballer (Sarajevo, Spartak Subotica, national team). Died in a car accident (did she have a cardiac arrest while driving?) News Story
- 08/11/21 USA
Chuck “Kali Muscle” Kirkendall (46), bodybuilder announced that he suffered a heart attack due to a clogged artery, in a video from his hospital bed. He had swelling in his legs and ankles for years, which he ignored. The event happened two days after Shawn Rhoden died. News Story
- 08/11/2021 Paraguay Dead
Dario Herrera (34) National champion indoor soccer player and champion of the Copa Libertadores de Futsal FIFA with Cerro Porteño in 2016. Diagnosed with multi-organ failure after endocarditis. He may have had previous heart problems. News Story News Story2
- 08/11/2021 England
Mark Hobbs (46), Martial Arts fighter suffered a cardiac arrest while training and turned blue. His sparring partner and students used CPR for 20 minutes before medics arrived to restart his heart with a defibrilator. Doctors said he had blocked arteries and he had a quadruple bypass News Story
- 09/11/21 Blagoveshchensk, Russia Dead
Pyotr Shatokhin (54), aikido (coach). Pyotr had been involved with skiing and judo before taking up aikido and then coaching aikido. He was said to have covid-19 and relatives tried to find a donor with antibodies, unfortunately to no avail. News Story
- 20/11/2021 Italy Dead
Luciano De Lorenzo (15), cyclist fell off his bike whilst training in Gron Sospirolo. His final words before he fell were ‘I don’t see anything, it’s all black!’ His father Michele took him to the San Martino hospital in Belluno where he died Saturday afternoon. An autopsy was ordered. His father says he was not vaccinated. News Story
- 21/11/21 Parcé-sur-Sarthe, France
Unnamed female (50+), table tennis player collapsed with a cardiac arrest during a match. Saved by her opponents (volunteer firefighters) and a defibrillator. News Story
- 25/11/21 Spain
Pedro Acosta (17), Moto 3 World Champion collapsed while speaking at a podium after a race. Recovered a short time later, collapse may have been due to exhaustion and nerves. Twitter video
- 06/12/21 Lancaster, UK
Cliff Trickett (age unknown), long-time referee died suddenly, cause of death unknown.
- 06/12/21 UK Dead
Marvin Morgan (38), former Aldershot Town, Shrewsbury Town, Plymouth Argyle and Hartlepool United player and fashion brand designer. In 2018, he was diagnosed with a cavernoma, a cluster of abnormal blood vessels usually in the brain or spinal cord, that cause seizures, strokes and possibly premature death. Vax status unknown. Died while on business travel in Europe. News Story
- 06/12/21 Anderson, Ohio, USA Dead
Brock Vogel (15), high school senior on wrestling and football teams at Anderson High School, died Monday. No cause of death. Moved from the main list because of a reader report saying “no way” was he vaccinated” – but two other students at his school died in the same week, and two students at a British school died in the same week, so we place this report here, uncounted in the main list while we investigate. News Story News Story2
- 07/12/21 USA Dead
Glenn Foster (31), former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman died on in Alabama after a high speed police chase and crash into a tree. He was bipolar. An autopsy is expected. News Story
- 08/12/21 Roswell, Georgia, USA Dead
Demaryius Thomas (33), Ex-NFL Denver Broncos Wide Receiver died alone in his home, either from a seizure or cardiac arrest in the shower. He had apparently been having seizures for a year. By the time police arrived rigor mortis had set in. News Story
- 08/12/21 Mexico Dead
Alfredo ‘Chango’ Moreno (41), former América forward died after a short battle with cancer. There are conflicting reports of cancer in the pancreas and gall bladder. One story said he was in hospital November 30 for a gall bladder operation when intestinal cancer was discovered and a call went out to relatives for blood and platelets.
- 09/12/21 Brazil
Pele (81), former soccer star was vaccinated March 2021, then diagnosed with colon cancer September 2021 and was admitted to hospital again December 2021. He had prostate surgery in 2015. News Story
- 17/12/21 Spain Dead
Unnamed (7) UD Beniopa junior team football player collapsed in training. Defibrillator and cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres were used and an ambulance took him to Gandia hospital but resuscitation failed and he died. Unknown vaccination status. News Story
- 22/12/2021 Georgia, USA Dead
Robbie Roper (18), Roswell HS American Football star quarterback was admitted to a local hospital after suffering a serious shoulder injury. While undergoing shoulder surgery, he developed complications and died, possibly due to anaesthesia mismatch. News Story
- 31/12/2022 Sydney, Australia
Frank Pritchard (38) former Rugby League international suffered a collapsed lung and breathing difficulties among other health issues and is fighting for his life in Sydney hospital. Media says he has COVID, and may suffer from asthma, no information about vax status. News Story
- 11/01/2022 USA Dead
Jean Ramirez (28), Tampa Bay Rays Baseball, The Rays did not announce Ramirez’s cause of death. Neander called it an unexpected and difficult loss. The club encouraged everyone, including spectators to be vaccinated. 2 days later, the Medical Examiner reported his death was suicide, but no reason given. News Story Vaccination Story2 Suicide Story
- 28/01/2022 Spain Dead
Saúl Boza Gil (11), CD San Roque and Juventud UVA football player died. No more details available. News Story News Story2
D) Not Vaccine Related
These collapses or deaths are most likely unrelated to COVID vaccinations.
03/05/2015 England Dead
Danny Jones (29), Keighley Cougars Rugby League half back and Welsh International collapsed with a cardiac arrest four minutes into a match. Treated by the match doctor and paramedics before being taken to the Royal Free Hospital where he died. News Story
14/09/18 Poland Dead
Mateusz Jacak (14), Znicz Pruszków footballer, left the house in the morning to go to school. He did not arrive for lessons, and his mother found him unconscious in front of the apartment. He had a stroke and after 12 days in hospital, he died 16 September. Mateusz is one of two Znicz Pruszków footballers who died in 2018. News Story
19/08/19 UK Dead
Archie Bruce (20), English rugby league player. Found dead in hotel room the morning after his pro rugby league debut. News Story
14/01/2020 Australia
Dalila Jakupovic (28), Tennis player was forced to retire from her match at the 2020 Australian Open after having dropped to the ground due to bushfire smoke and very poor air quality. Many other players had breathing problems too. “I was really scared that I would collapse. That’s why I went onto the floor because I couldn’t walk anymore. I don’t have asthma and never had breathing problems. I actually like heat. The physio came again and I thought it would be better. But the points were a bit longer and I just couldn’t breathe anymore and I just fell on the floor.” News Story
15/03/20 Malaga, Spain Dead
Francisco Garcia (21), Atletico Portada Alta Football youth team coach was rushed to a local hospital with severe COVID-19 symptoms. He died in the hospital. Doctors said he could have survived had he not been suffering from leukaemia. COVID-19 vaccinations in Spain started on 27 December 2020. News Story
25/11/2020 Argentina Dead
Diego Maradona (60), football legend died of a heart attack two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery. A long battle with drug addiction caused heart, weight and breathing problems. News Story
09/12/20 France
Dimitri Linard, 33, Strasbourg FC footballer, collapsed during a game with Lyon. He has played at least 10 matches in 2021, after his collapse. It seems highly unlikely his 2020 collapse was related to vaccine.
11/11/20 Pennsylvania, USA
Journey Brown (21), Penn State star running back diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. It can cause shortness of breath, chest pain or heart electrical system problems, life-threatening abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias) or sudden death. News Story
012/12/20 Florida, USA
Keyontae Johnson (21), University of Florida basketball star. Hospitalized after collapsing face first four minutes into the game against Florida State. Released from hospital. Unlikely to be vaccine-related because it was December 2020, a time when he was unlikely to have been able to get the vaccine. News Story
4/02/21 Colombia
Andres Felipe Roman (25), FALSE POSITIVE. Diagnosed with congenital hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in club testing, before playing. Later testing proved that his heart was strong and he resumed playing. He did not collapse.
15/02/21 USA Dead
Vincent Terrell Jackson (January 14, 1983 – February 15, 2021 died in a hotel room. Autopsy revealed CTE (Chronic traumatic encephalopathy), due to multiple head hits over his career, covered up by alcoholism. News Story
16/03/21 Moscow, Russia
Timur Faizutdinov (19), was playing for Dynamo St. Petersburg junior team in a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl when he was hit in the head by a puck. He collapsed and then died in hospital. News Story
15/04/21 Preston, Australia
Goce “Colakot” Gruevski (47), former Macedonia national team and Preston Lions goalkeeper and current goalkeeper coach. No cause of death given. Facebook
06/05/21 Oregon USA
Maggie Williams (15), Oregon high school track star collapsed due to lack of oxygen during the 800-meter event because a ridiculous state mandate forced her to wear a mask while running and she could not breathe properly.
27/10/21, Austria, 26 years old
Raphael Dwamena (26) Ghanaian forward. Fell down (possibly due to his defibrilator kicking in) with severe heart problems before the ÖFB Cup match between Linz Weiß-Blau FC and Hartberg TSV. Had a known heart condition since 2017. Aug 2017: failed Brighton medical after detection of heart condition. Oct 2019: Doctors recommend retirement Jan 2020: Continued playing with implanted cardioverter-defibrillator. Oct 2020: Heart issues detected before match. Oct 2021: Fell in cup game. “I received an electric shock from the defibrillator. It hurts and knocks you off your feet. But I didn’t collapse,” 4 December 2021: Club terminated contract. News Story
03/12/21 Lancaster, UK
Kortney Hause (26), Aston Villa footballer crashed his Lamborghini into a school fence after losing control of the vehicle on a wet road. He was dazed but uninjured and nobody was hurt. He had a record of speeding and being late.
25/12/21 Argentina Dead
Diego Armando Montiel (25) former Atlético Rafaela midfielder (retired) died of meningitis. Did not play in the past two years. News Story
03/01/2022 Ivory Coast Dead
Oussou Konan (32), Al-Bukiryah FC Football player was allegedly poisoned while on holiday in his homeland. News Story
19/01/2022 Scotland, UK Dead
Devin Gordon (13), Bathgate Juniors U-14 footballer died. No other details given initially. UPDATE: Devin was hit by a train and he was on the tracks. News Story
12/01/2022 Ohio, USA Dead
Jude Michael Little (15), Unioto High School basketballer (Chillicothe Ohio) died due to Ehler’s Danlos Syndrome, according to his parents. They said he was not vaccinated. News Story
23/01/2022 Spain
Jesus Sánchez López aka Chechu (29), Egabrense footballer collapsed during a football match after a collision with the goalkeeper. Chechu was unconscious and had breathing problems so was transferred to hospital. Recovered after time in hospital.
E) Sidelined Athletes with “Illness” Not Included in This Report
Many sports teams now have multiple sidelined players. There are dozens of them. The teams and Big Media are hiding this, thinking nobody will notice. These damaged players will not be shown in this report if they are reported only as “illness” but they would be worth tracking, because it is not normal to have so many. Their immune systems are likely to have been compromised by “something,” so they will be open to many things they would normally have been able to shrug off. We leave it to others to track these – we have our hands full handling the investigations for this list, going back in time trying to find new information that wasn’t available before, and making minor corrections as they are discovered. It will all come out eventually.
F) List of Injuries
Here is a non-exhaustive list of injuries reported. Most were cardiac arrest.
- Cardiac Arrest
- Blood Clots or Thrombosis
- Stroke
- Irregular Heartbeat
- Arrhythmia
- Neuropathy
- Death