Covid Vaccine: Athlete Collapses and Deaths

Updated: February 16, 2022

Published: October 2021

An overview of athlete cardiac arrests, health issues, and deaths after covid vaccination.

Current Statistics

By 16 February 2022, the following list includes:

707 athlete collapses and health issues after vaccination (A)

athlete collapses and health issues after vaccination (A) 446 athlete deaths after covid vaccination (A)

athlete deaths after covid vaccination (A) Unconfirmed and unrelated cases (B-D)

A) Vaccine-Related Injuries and Deaths

February 2022

NOTE: No reports below this point are included in the counts in the Headline

NOTE: No reports below this point are included in the Vaccine counts in the headline because of insufficient documentation or other causes are more likely.

B) No documentation found yet

Investigations in progress. No news media documentation found in this section so far. Some names may be spelled incorrectly. Dates may be wrong. We found correct details for more than 10 like this so far. Now we are adding them to this area of the list, but not counting them in the headline total, until documentation is found. Any assistance would be appreciated.

18/01/21 Turkey

Ibrahim Khalil (49), a Turkey national athletics team coach. Died of a heart seizure. 22/08/21 Dead

Milos Georgeevic, 31, died in his sleep, apparently from a heart condition. 06/09/21 Austria

Unnamed Austrian ASV Baden player collapsed on the field and was resuscitated 29/09/21, USA Dead

Unnamed high school football player collapsed during practice and died in the hospital. It is possible this refers to Antonio Elijah Hicks (16). 13/10/21 Italy, Dead

Ricky Pirrallo (29), soccer player from Cigliano, Italy. Died suddenly. This may refer to Rocco Perrino, possibly a translation error, as the original reference may have been in Hebrew. 10/11/21 Brescia, Italy

Armano Ferrari (51), soccer coach in Brescia, Italy, died suddenly. No information found, even using different names. Possibly incorrectly reported. ??/11/21

Andrea Corcio (42), Italian football coach. Died suddenly 15/11/21, USA

Jason Plummer (52), Australian Olympic swimmer (1988). No cause given (seems suspicious) 19/12/2021 Pogradec, Albania Dead

Spartak Elmazi (34) Pogradec midfield football player. Investigating his illness, cause of death.

“He suffered from a serious illness and for three years was fighting for his life” News Story

C) May Or May Not Be Vaccine Related

There is insufficient information to decide if any of these collapses or deaths are related to COVID vaccinations. More investigation is needed. Any help would be appreciated because keeping with the ongoing investigations isn’t easy. These are listed here because they appear in some lists as vax-caused, but we believe there is either currently insufficient information to decide or other explanations seem to overrule vax-caused, such as cancer.

Some of these people should be in the main list. We hope that eventually, their friends and relatives will provide us with more information about vaccination status, or what happened to them in the days weeks or months before they died.

D) Not Vaccine Related

These collapses or deaths are most likely unrelated to COVID vaccinations.

03/05/2015 England Dead

Danny Jones (29), Keighley Cougars Rugby League half back and Welsh International collapsed with a cardiac arrest four minutes into a match. Treated by the match doctor and paramedics before being taken to the Royal Free Hospital where he died. News Story

14/09/18 Poland Dead

Mateusz Jacak (14), Znicz Pruszków footballer, left the house in the morning to go to school. He did not arrive for lessons, and his mother found him unconscious in front of the apartment. He had a stroke and after 12 days in hospital, he died 16 September. Mateusz is one of two Znicz Pruszków footballers who died in 2018. News Story

19/08/19 UK Dead

Archie Bruce (20), English rugby league player. Found dead in hotel room the morning after his pro rugby league debut. News Story

14/01/2020 Australia

Dalila Jakupovic (28), Tennis player was forced to retire from her match at the 2020 Australian Open after having dropped to the ground due to bushfire smoke and very poor air quality. Many other players had breathing problems too. “I was really scared that I would collapse. That’s why I went onto the floor because I couldn’t walk anymore. I don’t have asthma and never had breathing problems. I actually like heat. The physio came again and I thought it would be better. But the points were a bit longer and I just couldn’t breathe anymore and I just fell on the floor.” News Story

15/03/20 Malaga, Spain Dead

Francisco Garcia (21), Atletico Portada Alta Football youth team coach was rushed to a local hospital with severe COVID-19 symptoms. He died in the hospital. Doctors said he could have survived had he not been suffering from leukaemia. COVID-19 vaccinations in Spain started on 27 December 2020. News Story

25/11/2020 Argentina Dead

Diego Maradona (60), football legend died of a heart attack two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery. A long battle with drug addiction caused heart, weight and breathing problems. News Story

09/12/20 France

Dimitri Linard, 33, Strasbourg FC footballer, collapsed during a game with Lyon. He has played at least 10 matches in 2021, after his collapse. It seems highly unlikely his 2020 collapse was related to vaccine.

11/11/20 Pennsylvania, USA

Journey Brown (21), Penn State star running back diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. It can cause shortness of breath, chest pain or heart electrical system problems, life-threatening abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias) or sudden death. News Story

012/12/20 Florida, USA

Keyontae Johnson (21), University of Florida basketball star. Hospitalized after collapsing face first four minutes into the game against Florida State. Released from hospital. Unlikely to be vaccine-related because it was December 2020, a time when he was unlikely to have been able to get the vaccine. News Story

4/02/21 Colombia

Andres Felipe Roman (25), FALSE POSITIVE. Diagnosed with congenital hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in club testing, before playing. Later testing proved that his heart was strong and he resumed playing. He did not collapse.

15/02/21 USA Dead

Vincent Terrell Jackson (January 14, 1983 – February 15, 2021 died in a hotel room. Autopsy revealed CTE (Chronic traumatic encephalopathy), due to multiple head hits over his career, covered up by alcoholism. News Story

16/03/21 Moscow, Russia

Timur Faizutdinov (19), was playing for Dynamo St. Petersburg junior team in a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl when he was hit in the head by a puck. He collapsed and then died in hospital. News Story

15/04/21 Preston, Australia

Goce “Colakot” Gruevski (47), former Macedonia national team and Preston Lions goalkeeper and current goalkeeper coach. No cause of death given. Facebook

06/05/21 Oregon USA

Maggie Williams (15), Oregon high school track star collapsed due to lack of oxygen during the 800-meter event because a ridiculous state mandate forced her to wear a mask while running and she could not breathe properly.

27/10/21, Austria, 26 years old

Raphael Dwamena (26) Ghanaian forward. Fell down (possibly due to his defibrilator kicking in) with severe heart problems before the ÖFB Cup match between Linz Weiß-Blau FC and Hartberg TSV. Had a known heart condition since 2017. Aug 2017: failed Brighton medical after detection of heart condition. Oct 2019: Doctors recommend retirement Jan 2020: Continued playing with implanted cardioverter-defibrillator. Oct 2020: Heart issues detected before match. Oct 2021: Fell in cup game. “I received an electric shock from the defibrillator. It hurts and knocks you off your feet. But I didn’t collapse,” 4 December 2021: Club terminated contract. News Story

03/12/21 Lancaster, UK

Kortney Hause (26), Aston Villa footballer crashed his Lamborghini into a school fence after losing control of the vehicle on a wet road. He was dazed but uninjured and nobody was hurt. He had a record of speeding and being late.

25/12/21 Argentina Dead

Diego Armando Montiel (25) former Atlético Rafaela midfielder (retired) died of meningitis. Did not play in the past two years. News Story

03/01/2022 Ivory Coast Dead

Oussou Konan (32), Al-Bukiryah FC Football player was allegedly poisoned while on holiday in his homeland. News Story

19/01/2022 Scotland, UK Dead

Devin Gordon (13), Bathgate Juniors U-14 footballer died. No other details given initially. UPDATE: Devin was hit by a train and he was on the tracks. News Story

12/01/2022 Ohio, USA Dead

Jude Michael Little (15), Unioto High School basketballer (Chillicothe Ohio) died due to Ehler’s Danlos Syndrome, according to his parents. They said he was not vaccinated. News Story

23/01/2022 Spain

Jesus Sánchez López aka Chechu (29), Egabrense footballer collapsed during a football match after a collision with the goalkeeper. Chechu was unconscious and had breathing problems so was transferred to hospital. Recovered after time in hospital.

E) Sidelined Athletes with “Illness” Not Included in This Report

Many sports teams now have multiple sidelined players. There are dozens of them. The teams and Big Media are hiding this, thinking nobody will notice. These damaged players will not be shown in this report if they are reported only as “illness” but they would be worth tracking, because it is not normal to have so many. Their immune systems are likely to have been compromised by “something,” so they will be open to many things they would normally have been able to shrug off. We leave it to others to track these – we have our hands full handling the investigations for this list, going back in time trying to find new information that wasn’t available before, and making minor corrections as they are discovered. It will all come out eventually.

F) List of Injuries

Here is a non-exhaustive list of injuries reported. Most were cardiac arrest.

Cardiac Arrest

Blood Clots or Thrombosis

Stroke

Irregular Heartbeat

Arrhythmia

Neuropathy

Death

See also

