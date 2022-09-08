Covid and Reality

Published: September 2022

Why have so many people, including many skeptics, lost touch with reality during the covid pandemic? Plus: more “unreported covid truths” that are not really true.

During the coronavirus pandemic, a vast number of people, likely more than 95% of the global and Western population, appear to have lost touch with reality at some point.

This is obviously true for people who followed official guidelines and narratives. These hapless people really were misled from start to finish: on coronavirus origins (“animal market”), on coronavirus lethality in the general population (100x overestimation), on lockdowns (“flatten the curve”), on face masks (“80% fewer infections”), on schools and children (“drivers of the pandemic”), on mass testing (“test, test, test”), on vaccine protection (“fully vaccinated”), on vaccine side effects (myocarditis, stroke and more), on vaccine passports (“the only way out of the pandemic”), on covid treatment (ventilators, remdesivir, paxlovid), and on several other issues.

But it is also true for many covid skeptics. There were quite a few skeptics who denied the existence of SARS-CoV-2, or didn’t believe it was a novel virus, or thought they simply rebranded the flu, or denied there was a pandemic and excess mortality, or who denied vaccine protection against severe disease and death, or denied the reality of “long covid”, or who greatly exaggerated vaccine side effects, or overstated early treatment benefits (“crushing the curve”), or believed in some other weird ideas (e.g. 5G causing covid).

There were also some people who wanted to be “centrists” – a political rather than a scientific position – which in practice meant calling the lab leak hypothesis a “conspiracy theory”, largely ignoring the very real vaccine safety issues, and not questioning the push for “vaccine passports”.

What caused this widespread loss of reality? Several factors may have been at play:

Abstract nature of a pandemic : In contrast to other natural disasters, a viral pandemic is a rather abstract and ‘invisible’ issue, and important aspects remain unresolved even today.

: In contrast to other natural disasters, a viral pandemic is a rather abstract and ‘invisible’ issue, and important aspects remain unresolved even today. Propaganda campaigns: Many governments launched massive propaganda campaigns, reminiscent of wartime propaganda, that were very hard to resist for many people.

Many governments launched massive propaganda campaigns, reminiscent of wartime propaganda, that were very hard to resist for many people. Politicization : Many aspects of the pandemic became highly politicized, and political considerations often superseded scientific and rational considerations.

: Many aspects of the pandemic became highly politicized, and political considerations often superseded scientific and rational considerations. Psychological pressure : Both the pandemic itself and the political and media response to it created enormous medical, economic and social fears that impeded rational analysis.

: Both the pandemic itself and the political and media response to it created enormous medical, economic and social fears that impeded rational analysis. Contradictions: There were many seemingly contradictory aspects that were difficult to reconcile (e.g. vaccines both save and kill people; masks work in a lab but not in practice).

There were many seemingly contradictory aspects that were difficult to reconcile (e.g. vaccines both save and kill people; masks work in a lab but not in practice). Financial aspects: The pandemic generated billions of dollars in revenue in the vaccine, testing and PPE industries and millions of dollars in book sales, subscriptions and donations.

While traditional media outlets were mostly unhelpful as a guide through the pandemic, the situation with independent media and social media was more complex: on the one hand, they successfully challenged many misleading official narratives, but on the other hand, they also amplified a lot of questionable information and fears (“bioweapon”, “vaccine holocaust”, etc.).

Many governments and social media platforms responded with large online censorship campaigns, as recently revealed in the United States, but this was an obviously misguided and unjustified policy. Ultimately, only an open and fact-based debate can help resolve fundamental questions, but then again, not everybody may be interested in such a debate.

Case Study: “Unreported Truths”

With close to half a million Twitter followers and close to a quarter-million Substack subscribers, the author of “Unreported Truths” – US journalist and author Alex Berenson – has been one of the most prominent and most vocal covid contrarians in the United States.

After initially panicking in the spring of 2020, the author quickly adopted a more skeptical and more realistic position on key questions such as lockdowns, schools and masks. Yet with the advent of covid vaccines, the author increasingly lost touch with reality: in a previous analysis, it was shown that most of his covid and vaccine-related claims in 2021 were no longer correct.

For instance, in order to argue that covid vaccines were ineffective even against severe disease, the author had to falsely assume that the delta variant was milder than previous variants.

This trend continued in 2022, with almost every single Substack post on covid, covid vaccines, long covid and related topics having been incorrect or misleading, as the following brief review shows.

In conclusion, while covid vaccines are no longer “95% effective” against omicron, the author of “Unreported Truths” is still about 95% effective at producing “covid untruths”. Nevertheless, the questions of long-term covid vaccine safety and effectiveness remain very important.

