Coronavirus doesn’t exist?

Published: April 3, 2022



For (non-scientist) readers interested in questions such as the reality of SARS-CoV-2 (or viruses in general), if it is causing covid, if the virus fulfills Koch’s postulates, if it has been isolated etc., SPR recommends this Twitter thread by geneticist Kevin McKernan.

While viruses were discovered only decades after Koch, cannot be cultured in the classic sense, and cannot be seen with a conventional light microscope, they are still very real.

For readers interested in the more specific and more complex question of whether the human lentivirus often called “HIV” is causing the syndrome often called AIDS, see this overview of skeptical scientific papers, articles and documentaries.