Published: December 2020

Share on: TW / FB / TG



Scientific papers, articles and documentaries on the HIV/AIDS controversy.

A. Scientific Papers and Articles

A1. The chemical hypothesis (Duesberg)

A2. The syphilis hypothesis

A3. Websites on HIV/AIDS skepticism

B. Documentaries

B1. House of Numbers: Anatomy of an Epidemic (2010)

Summary: “What is HIV? What is AIDS? What is being done to cure it? The HIV/AIDS story is being rewritten, and this is the first film to present the uncensored views of many of the major players.”

Year: 2010; Duration: 90m; Director: Brent Leung; See also: Official website; Backup: Bitchute



Criticism: A critical review of the documentary and its claims (Wikipedia)



B2. The Cause Of AIDS: Fact And Speculation (1992/1995)

Summary: “A documentary on the theory of latent syphilis as an unrecognized cause of AIDS. Originally produced by Colman Jones for the ‘Toronto: Living with AIDS Project’ starting back in 1990. The series won a MacLean-Hunter Lizzie Award in the Current Affairs category, received an Ontario Cable Television Association (OCTA) award, and was later rebroadcast in 1994 on the Rogers TV community cable channels in Toronto and Vancouver.”

Year: 1992/1995; Duration: 60 min.; Director: Colman Jones; See also: Syphilis-AIDS theory



Video source: archive.org

B3. The Origins of AIDS (2004)

Summary: “Did scientists inadvertently cause the AIDS epidemic? More than 20 years after the AIDS epidemic started, we still do not know its origins. Many believe that the answer is hidden in the research undertaken to find a cure to the polio epidemic. As the scientific community’s ethical responsibilities are called into question, the debate over the origins of AIDS rages on.”

Year: 2004; Duration: 90 min.; Director: Peter Chappell; See also: Wikipedia article



C. Operation “Denver”: KGB and Stasi Disinformation

See also

Share on: Twitter / Facebook / Telegram