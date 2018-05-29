The Logic of U.S. Foreign Policy

May 2018 (German, Spanish)



How can U.S. foreign policy of the past several decades be explained in a systematic and rational way? The following chart – based on a model developed by political science professors David Sylvan and Stephen Majeski – reveals the imperial logic behind U.S. diplomatic and military interventions around the globe.

Click to enlarge 🔎

Literature

Sylvan, David & Majeski, Stephen (2009): U.S. Foreign Policy in Perspective: Clients, Enemies and Empire. Routledge, London.

Related article

The American Empire and its Media (2017)

Related video

Retired U.S. General Wesley Clark about the “seven countries in five years” strategy (2007).