The Qimron letter goes global

Published: January 17, 2022
The open letter by Israeli professor Ehud Qimron has aroused great interest and has already reached over 5 million people in more than 16 languages. Several republications, media reports and professional audio versions of the letter have since become available – the following small selection may be of interest to some of our readers:
- France Soir (French)
- Australia News (media report)
- Brownstone Institute (English)
- Las Repúblicas (Spanish)
- Il Giornale d’Italia (Italian)
- Anwälte für Aufklärung (German)
- Radio Munich (German audio)
- Pro News (Greek)
- Ziua News (Romanian)
- Brunch Co (Korean)
Reader reactions to the letter: “Powerful, thought provoking, very possibly accurate”; “courageous”; “spot on”; “brutal”; “truth to power”; “a must read and a must remember”; “that’s a hero”; “absolutely brilliant”; “not gonna lie, I thought it was Professor Omicron for a second there”.
The SPR translation: “Ministry of Health, it’s time to admit failure.”