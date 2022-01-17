The Qimron letter goes global

Published: January 17, 2022

The open letter by Israeli professor Ehud Qimron has aroused great interest and has already reached over 5 million people in more than 16 languages. Several republications, media reports and professional audio versions of the letter have since become available – the following small selection may be of interest to some of our readers:

  1. France Soir (French)
  2. Australia News (media report)
  3. Brownstone Institute (English)
  4. Las Repúblicas (Spanish)
  5. Il Giornale d’Italia (Italian)
  6. Anwälte für Aufklärung (German)
  7. Radio Munich (German audio)
  8. Pro News (Greek)
  9. Ziua News (Romanian)
  10. Brunch Co (Korean)

Reader reactions to the letter: “Powerful, thought provoking, very possibly accurate”;  “courageous”; “spot on”; “brutal”; “truth to power”; “a must read and a must remember”; “that’s a hero”; “absolutely brilliant”; not gonna lie, I thought it was Professor Omicron for a second there”.

The SPR translation: “Ministry of Health, it’s time to admit failure.”

