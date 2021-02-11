Lockdowns in China (2021)

Published: February 11, 2021

Video footage of recent and current lockdowns in major Chinese cities. The videos show city districts getting closed off, often without advance notice; mass PCR testing of millions of people; newly built isolation facilities; apartment doors getting sealed and building doors getting welded shut; people in closed off buildings crying for food, or jumping out of the window to their death.

