Lockdowns in China (2021)

Video footage of recent and current lockdowns in major Chinese cities. The videos show city districts getting closed off, often without advance notice; mass PCR testing of millions of people; newly built isolation facilities; apartment doors getting sealed and building doors getting welded shut; people in closed off buildings crying for food, or jumping out of the window to their death.

A Shanghai fruit shop owner refused to allow his shop to be disinfected. The local government authorities decided the best response was to destroy the entire shop's inventory of fresh produce. February 5, 2021

Zhaotong Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai pic.twitter.com/IGMYjJjacz — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) February 7, 2021

Unannounced mandatory testing continues in Hong Kong. Locals have coined these events 'ambush lockdowns'. The man is saying, "This area has been sealed off. Residents are required to take a test. Staff will come & knock on your door…" February 6, 2021

To Kwa Wan neighborhood pic.twitter.com/ox9Zzya7d1 — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) February 6, 2021

This is an excellent overview of the ongoing lockdown situation in northeast China. It also confirms several of the videos I tweeted over the past 3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/r92VDKemCj — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) February 5, 2021

Thousands of isolation units (aka jail cells) have been built in Hebei Province, with 2600 in Xingtai City alone. Anyone who may have had contact with a confirmed case is brought to these quarantine facilities at their own expense, where they will live for up to 21 days. pic.twitter.com/kzkF8EOiZW — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) February 2, 2021

Listen to the residents of Tonghua after they have been locked down for over a week with no prior warning to stock up. This is also 2 days after the mayor apologized for the food shortage and promised to boost delivery to meet demand. January 26, 2021

Tonghua, Jilin Province pic.twitter.com/gJBnaG2QY5 — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) January 28, 2021

Beijing shut down their public transportation system due to the coronavirus. Now people have to walk to work and wait in line for hours at various checkpoints. Meanwhile, the CCP claims there were only 4 new cases in Beijing yesterday. January 26, 2021

Chaobai Friendship Bridge pic.twitter.com/lLUxFHoGn7 — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) January 27, 2021

2/ In some communities, they weld the main entrances to the building. In other communities, they seal each individual apartment. A family on the 6th floor ran out of food. Luckily, their neighbors on the 4th floor were able to help. January 23, 2021

Tonghua City, Jilin Province pic.twitter.com/toyorv4xqO — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) January 25, 2021

2/ How to walk your dog from the third floor while you're under CCP-style lockdown. January 24, 2021

Suihua City, Heilongjiang Province pic.twitter.com/cdA6ycc5uI — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) January 25, 2021

If you're in Beijing and the CCP hasn't welded you inside your home yet, then you're probably standing in line in a government-mandated super-spreader event. Wangfujing Shopping Area, Beijing

January 22, 2021 pic.twitter.com/NsgtxQn8mY — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) January 22, 2021

The entire district of Gaocheng (775K people) is under mandatory lockdown. Someone from this building disobeyed quarantine orders so the CCP welded the building shut. January 18, 2021

Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province pic.twitter.com/7h4ZIgEYqb — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) January 18, 2021

The panic-buying continues today. This is due to a combination of food shortages as a result of the record-breaking floods last summer and hoarding in case of forced mandatory lockdowns. The severity of the food shortage is not yet known. January 16, 2021

Weinan City, Shaanxi pic.twitter.com/ecwSiMEWA2 — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) January 16, 2021

A security guard monitoring a locked down community in China makes his rounds on a loudspeaker, "Shut up and stay put. We'll crush your teeth and legs if you do otherwise." Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei

January 2021 pic.twitter.com/fdNstf8fVk — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) January 12, 2021

The CCP is welding people inside their apartments again. January 11, 2020

Liaodongwan Street, Bayuquan District, Yingkou City, Liaoning Province pic.twitter.com/9UPn1esrkt — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) January 11, 2021

People have been escaping quarantined communities in the recent lockdowns in China. In response, the CCP is putting a seal on the door of each apartment. The stickers say: If the seal is broken, there will be legal consequences. Dec 31, 2020 thru Jan 7, 2021 pic.twitter.com/SkxSEbuFi7 — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) January 9, 2021

There is a new outbreak in Yingkou, which Chinese state media is attributing to 4 "imported cases" on Friday and 2 more "imported" today. Whether or not they are imported, the CCP is locking down communities where the confirmed cases had contact. Jan 9, 2021

Yingkou, Liaoning pic.twitter.com/J9ebfq7tVD — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) January 10, 2021

The entire province of Hebei, which surrounds Beijing, has declared 'wartime mode'. Video shows just one of the lines to get into Beijing. No vehicles with license plates from Shijiazhuang can enter. All 11M people in Shijiazhuang are underging mandatory testing. Jan 6, 2021 pic.twitter.com/ZaEut7UakW — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) January 6, 2021

Shenyang city recently entered 'wartime status'. Two-part video: 1) Trucks labeled "Chinese PLA CDC Support Vehicle" bring personnel and equipment to lock down communities. 2) CCP police respond to a woman trying to escape a quarantined area. January 4, 2021

Shenyang, Liaoning pic.twitter.com/nWidpNWKN6 — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) January 4, 2021

Jinzhou District in Dalian has been locked down for a week. The CCP continues sealing buildings. In another part of Jinzhou, all who tested positive were taken away at night after a super-spreader event. One person reportedly infected 21 others who infected many more. January 3 pic.twitter.com/PgVCC60AA8 — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) January 4, 2021

There are more than 21 million people being tested in Beijing. The man taking the video says that on December 28th they came to the State Bureau for Letters and Calls for testing. December 28, 2020

Beijing pic.twitter.com/DxkKIAREtH — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) December 29, 2020

The entire district of Jinzhou in Dalian city has been put on mandatory lockdown. No one can leave for any reason. Troopers have been deployed with antivirus weapons. Some people escaped and at least one resident, a 57-year-old, was caught and arrested. December 27, 2020 pic.twitter.com/t3IXnGIePm — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) December 28, 2020