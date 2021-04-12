Covid Early Treatment Update

Published: April 12, 2021



A brief update on recent developments in the field of covid early treatment of high-risk patients.

Note: Patients are asked to consult a doctor.

Ivermectin: In recent weeks, the US FDA, the European EMA, and the WHO all advised against the use of ivermectin for the treatment of covid outside of clinical trials. The WHO acknowledged that available randomized controlled trials of ivermectin found an 81% mortality reduction, but WHO experts argued that the quality and certainty of the evidence is ‘very low’. The US FLCCC doctors alliance strongly criticized the WHO decision.

Budesonide (asthma spray): The budesonide trial by the University of Oxford with 150 patients has been published in The Lancet. The trial found that early treatment with inhaled budesonide (asthma spray) reduced urgent care visits and hospitalizations by 87%. The use of budesonide in covid early treatment was first proposed in June 2020 by Texas doctor Richard Bartlett. Budesonide is also part of the SPR Collaboration covid early treatment protocol.

TMPRSS2 inhibition: Several studies found that inhibiting TMPRSS2, the androgen-induced cellular co-receptor used by SARS-CoV-2, may be very effective against covid-19. This may be achieved directly, e.g. by bromhexine (a prescription-free cough medication widely available in Europe) or by more investigational drugs such as camostat, or indirectly by anti-androgen drugs. The SPR early treatment protocol has included bromhexine since August 2020.

HCQ: A large retrospective Iranian study of close to 30,000 patients, published in the Journal of International Immunopharmacology, found that early outpatient treatment with HCQ reduced the risk of death by 70% and the risk of hospitalization by 35%, confirming earlier studies that used correctly dosed HCQ for early outpatient treatment of high-risk patients.

Meanwhile, US multimillionaire Steve Kirsch, founder of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF), explained why there is so little interest in investigating early treatment of covid with generic drugs: “[It is] pure charity, there really isn’t a way to profit from this.” Kirsch himself, worth $230 million, was removed from several social media and publishing platforms.

See also: On the Treatment of Covid-19