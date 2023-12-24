Covid and Culture

Published: December 2023



A collection of digital artworks created during the coronavirus pandemic.

Albert Camus

“The welfare of the people in particular has always been the alibi of tyrants, and it provides the further advantage of giving the servants of tyranny a good conscience.”

– Albert Camus: Resistance, Rebellion, and Death (1955)

Bob Moran

British cartoonist Bob Moran, fired by The Telegraph in October 2021. (Moran)

Bob Moran Bob Moran Bob Moran Bob Moran

“In the Streets of Wuhan”

“A dead man lying in the streets of Wuhan” (January 2020). Author: Hector Retamal

“In front of the camera”

A scene in Beirut on March 18, 2020 (full story). Author: Downey/Twitter.

“The Hammer and the Dance”

Author: Tomas Pueyo, 19 March 2020 (Medium)

Sweden: Predictions vs. Reality

Author: HTY, April-June 2020 (WP)

The Covid-19 Denier

The Covid-19 denier and the prevention paradox. Author: Unknown/Twitter.

The Path to Freedom

Author: Professor Freedom (Twitter, 2021)

Covid-19 or Covid-1984?

Author: Bassler/TFT (April 2020).

Twitter Suspensions (2020-2022)

Author: Openvaet (2022)

“A Freaking Miracle”

Why Covid-19 vaccines are a freaking miracle. Author: Statnews (February 2022)

“We Tried to Warn You”

Author: American cartoonist Ben Garrison, September 2022 (source)

“Pfizer Vaccine”: Google vs. Yandex (Russian)

“Booster” or “deaths”? Author: SPR/Reddit (2021)

Chinese Quarantine Camp

A Chinese quarantine camp for 4,000 people in Shijiazhuang (January 2021).

Canadian Freedom Convoy

Ottawa, February 2022.

Matt Hancock: “Such a tough year”

British health secretary Matt Hancock (December 2020)

The Revolving Door

US health officials and pharma executives. (Unknown/Twitter)

TIME Magazine

TIME Magazine covers, 2003-2021 (Unknown/Twitter)

Face Masks: “They Do Work”

Author: Unknown / Twitter.

Mask Mandate vs. No Mandate

US states with and without mask mandates. Author: Ian Miller (2021).

1918 Flu: “Wear a Mask or Go to Jail”

The Mask Slackers of 1918. New York Times (2020)

The Swiss Cheese Model, Revisited

Author: unknown (2021). Original graphic by Ian Mackay (October 2020).

“Make It Look Like an Accident”

Author: Dilbert / Scott Adams (March 2023).

Buzzwords used by proponents of a natural (zoonotic) virus origin. Author: “Peter Zasdak”.

Omicron Origin

Likely synthetic origin of the omicron variant. Author: Chief Nerd (2021)

Zero Covid (I): A Walk in the Park

“Police arrest a man and try to put a mask on him.” (Melbourne, September 2020)

Zero Covid (II): On the Beach

Zero covid on a Melbourne beach (September 2020, DM)

Zero Covid (III): Wintertime

Sledding in Germany (2021). Author: Unknown / Twitter.

“Enjoy the Movie”

Vaccination-based entry rules at a German movie theater (2021, Twitter)

Videos

“They Live” – Covid Edition

Author: Trigger Happy Media, May 2020, 2 minutes.

Out of Touch (May 2020)

Author: American comedian Kevin James, 2 minutes. (Youtube)

Face Masks and Aerosols

Author: Dr. Ted Noel (July 2020).

“Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”

Compilation of American news clips, August 2021. Author: unknown.

A compilation of news headlines, 2022, 1 minute. Author: Unknown/Twitter.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio promoting covid vaccinations (May 2021). (CBS)

Lab Origin: “Cranks making up bullshit”

Furious reactions to the Bruttel et al. endonuclease fingerprint paper. Author: Prof. Nickels.

“We have lost our minds”

Author: Professor Freedom (2021), 2 minutes.

The Dancing Nurses, ft. Bill Gates

Video compilation (2021/22), 2 minutes. Author: unknown.

In the Streets of Naples

March 2020, an elderly Italian man walks in the empty streets of Naples. He states that “liberty is priceless” and refers to a legendary Italian WWII partisan fighter. Source: MCC137/Kaiser.

