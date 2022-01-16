The Covid Vaccine War (II)

Published: January 16, 2022

New developments concerning “vaccine passports”, vaccine mandates, and protests against them – an updated international overview.

General considerations

Back in March 2020, “the world’s most powerful doctor” (Politico), pandemic strategist and major WHO donor, Bill Gates, announced that the coronavirus pandemic “can only be ended” by “vaccinating almost the entire world” and by “introducing digital immunity certificates”. At the time, Gates also believed that the global spread of the coronavirus could be limited to “less than one percent” of the population by imposing lockdowns and “contact tracing”.

All of Bill Gates’ expectations, predictions and recommendations turned out to be wrong (and highly destructive), but it is obvious that national governments continue to enforce this strategy regardless, while Gates-funded international industry collaborations such as ID2020 and “Good Health Pass” are planning the introduction of cross-border digital biometric identity systems.

In the meantime, it has become broadly accepted that the novel coronavirus was almost certainly engineered as part of US-Chinese dual-use virological research, a scenario that is consistent with either an accidental lab leak (in Wuhan or the US) or a deliberate release (similar to the 2001 anthrax letters, already linked to covid). The estimated global pandemic mortality currently stands at close to 20 million people, affecting primarily the elderly and people with metabolic preconditions.

China

China has now become the only country in the world to still pursue a “zero covid” policy. It does so at an enormous cost, shutting down entire mega cities upon first confirmed infections, transporting tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of citizens into make-shift quarantine camps, and running a large-scale, all-encompassing QR code population control system.

At this point, it looks like “admitting defeat” in the battle against the virus could be a bigger threat to the Chinese government than the virus itself (especially since the emergence of omicron). It is not really clear what the Chinese endgame is, but the impact on global trade could be very significant.

To get a look behind the curtain of official state propaganda, see the eye-opening Twitter video channel of “Songpinganq” (16+, includes some disturbing footage).

Russia

The Russian parliament is in the process of passing a federal law implementing a national QR code “vaccination certificate” system, but has repeatedly postponed adoption of the law due to “strong public opposition” and “new challenges” posed by omicron.

After India, Russia has become the second country in the world to reach a total pandemic excess mortality of 1 million deaths (about 30% compared to normal two-year mortality and about 0.7% of the total population; the median age of death is about 73 years, i.e. close to life expectancy). The total Russian infection rate is probably close to 80%.

To get an insider’s perspective on covid-related developments in Russia, see the substack of Riley Waggaman, a former editor at the state-run Russia Today (RT) international news network.

Sweden

Sweden has shown that, for most countries, a patient-focused, no-lockdown approach to the pandemic has been best; Sweden has experienced an excess mortality of about 12%, which is similar to or lower than in demographically comparable countries, such as Germany (10%), Switzerland (16%), Austria (19%) and the Netherlands (19%).

Nevertheless, the Swedish government has also used the pandemic to grant itself far-reaching “emergency powers” and, against all epidemiological evidence, it has recently started to mandate “vaccine passes” for several public venues and events, excluding both recovered and tested people.

To get a no-nonsense insider’s perspective on developments in Sweden, see The end of Sweden’s unique approach?, written by a German expatriate living there since 2003.

Israel

In Israel, criticism of national vaccination and booster mandates is increasingly being depicted as a “national security offense” by both the government and parts of the media (see this thread by an Israeli lawyer and leading civil rights activist). On the other hand, senior medical figures have begun to publicly ask the government to halt its repressive policies.

For instance, the director of the largest Israeli hospital told the government to stop its “insane test and quarantine policy”, as omicron posed no longer a major challenge to hospitals. An open letter by Tel Aviv University professor Ehud Qimron, sharply criticizing unscientific and inhumane pandemic policies, has already been read by more than 5 million people in 16 languages.

Back in October, Israel was the first country to “deactivate” the “vaccine passports” of one million citizens without a “booster shot”, a policy since copied by several other countries.

United States

In the United States, the question of “vaccine mandates” and “vaccine passports” has now reached the Supreme Court. The current US Administration initially issued five different vaccine mandates: for health care workers, businesses with more than 100 employees, federal contractors, federal employees, and the military.

In two recent decisions, the US Supreme Court blocked the federal “vaccine or test” mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees (OSHA mandate), but approved a mandate for most health care workers (CMS mandate).

Regarding the OSHA business mandate, the Supreme Court argued that it was a “significant encroachment into the lives – and health – of a vast number of employees” that “cannot be undone at the end of the workday”, and that covid should be seen as a “day-to-day danger” similar to “any number of communicable diseases” and not as a “work-related danger or occupational hazard”.

Regarding the CMS health care worker mandate, the Supreme Court argued (falsely) that this was about ensuring that “the health care providers who care for Medicare and Medicaid patients protect their patients’ health and safety”, despite the fact that covid vaccines don’t prevent or even just reduce infection and transmission.

The US Supreme Court has not yet reviewed the federal contractor mandate, but this mandate has already been blocked by several lower courts and is unlikely to be supported by the Supreme Court, according to legal experts. In contrast, the mandate for federal employees and the military has not been successfully challenged in courts.

In addition to federal mandates, several states, including New York and California, and several major cities, including Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles, have imposed far-reaching vaccination requirements. Foreign national air travelers to the US are also required to be “fully vaccinated”. Furthermore, over 400 colleges and universities are requiring vaccines or even boosters for students to attend in-person classes, a policy that can really only be described as a major medical crime, given the very unfavorable risk/benefit profile in this age group.

On the other hand, over 20 US states – most of them governed by the same political party – have prohibited any use of “vaccination certificates” (see this overview). Legal experts said that the recent Supreme Court approval of the CMS health care worker mandate will likely supersede state orders blocking such mandates, but the Governor of Florida has already contradicted this, stating that Florida “will not enforce” a federal mandate and will not serve as the “biomedical police” of the federal government.

Of note, while the FDA formally approved the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine back in September to enable vaccination mandates in the first place, the approved vaccine isn’t actually available in the US (or anywhere else), and US citizens continue to receive the “emergency use only” Pfizer vaccine with essentially no product liability (but the same ingredients).

See also: ‘Cloak and dagger’ military-intelligence outfit at center of US digital vaccine passport push (The Grayzone, October 2021)

Great Britain

The situation in Great Britain remains somewhat confusing. England, Scotland and Wales have all implemented “vaccine certificates” for various public venues and have threatened to fire tens of thousands of unvaccinated employees (regardless of their actual immunity status). In September, Great Britain announced to join the EU vaccine passport scheme. On the other hand, the British health secretary recently promised to “scrap domestic covid passes” by the end of January.

European Union

In December, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU should consider mandatory covid vaccination – despite the fact that full approval by the European Medicines Agency is still outstanding–, and several EU countries are indeed moving in this direction.

Austria was the first country to announce a population-wide vaccination mandate as of February, but they have since postponed it due to “technical issues”. The Austrian law foresees high penalties and even imprisonment for people refusing to get vaccinated.

Germany is discussing a vaccination mandate, but the initial timeline had to be postponed. Several critics of the government policy, including a leading professor of virology, lost their jobs or got investigated by German police. Major independent news outlets had their social media or video channels suspended. In both Germany and Austria, a military general is coordinating the national “crisis response” and vaccination policy.

Italy has recently imposed a vaccination mandate for people over 50 and a “vaccine certificate” called “super green pass” for many daily activities.

In France, President Macron (a WEF Young Leader) announced that he wants to “piss off” unvaccinated citizens by “limiting access to key aspects of life in the country”. Despite Macron’s “best efforts”, France is currently reporting one of the highest infection rates in the entire world – together with Pfizer pioneer Israel, zero-covid model Australia, and Ireland.

In Belgium, the Prime Minister (also a WEF Young Leader) recently flip-flopped and announced that he was considering a vaccination mandate, too.

In Spain, courts have approved “covid passes” in some regions and for some activities, but have blocked them in other regions (see this overview).

All of the European countries rely on the EU digital vaccine certificate platform, which has been in the making for several years already and which is seen by some as a precursor to an EU digital biometric identity system.

Australia

Australia has also imposed “vaccine certificates” and, in some states, “lockdowns for the unvaccinated”. In addition, the notorious “quarantine camps” have been activated. All of these “measures” are of course ineffective and so former “zero covid” champion Australia is currently reporting one of the highest infection rates in the world.

To top it all off, Australia recently granted but then canceled an entry visa to recovered, but unvaccinated tennis player Novak Djokovic, while three vaccinated players have already dropped out of the tournament with “chest issues”. The Australian health minister is a WEF Young Leader and a former WEF strategy director.

Others

Citizens in Canada can no longer leave the country without being “fully vaccinated”. In the United Arab Emirates, citizens are no longer allowed to leave the country without having received a “booster shot”. Kenya also introduced far-reaching “vaccine certificates”, despite a very high infection rate and a very low vaccination rate.

Obviously, none of the policies described above have any medical or epidemiological justification whatsoever. Instead, the coronavirus might be seen as a kind of invisible but omnipresent “terror threat”, similar to earlier supposed “terror threats”, that “requires” persistent government action and control to “protect the population”.

Protests against vaccination mandates and passports

Numerous countries are seeing some of the largest protests in decades against vaccination mandates and vaccination passports. In Germany, for instance, there are currently more than 1,000 weekly protests with a total of about 300,000 to 500,000 participants. In Bulgaria, protestors recently tried to storm the parliament – for real, unlike the FBI-run January 6 “Storming of the US Capitol”.

To get an overview of ongoing global protests, see the following dedicated social media channels and the 5-minute video compilation below.

Social media channels: Banana Media (10k subscribers); Anonyme Citoyen (70k subscribers); Nicole Elisei (50k subscribers); Rise Melbourne (30k subscribers); Radio Genova (25k subscribers); Efrat Fenigson (25k subscribers).

See also

