Australia in Lockdown

Published: July 1, 2021



After the emergence of multiple coronavirus clusters, most of Australia now is in partial or full lockdown. The list of Australian contact tracing exposure sites is already 60 pages long and includes even some remote places in the Australian Outback.

The Australian coronavirus outbreak appears to confirm the key role played by pre-symptomatic aerosol transmission, which is very difficult to contain: in a major Sydney cluster, a pre-symptomatic person infected an entire birthday party of 24 people (but not the 6 fully vaccinated people); a pre-symptomatically infected flight attendant went on five domestic flights before testing positive; and an infected nurse traveled for 10 days before testing positive, having already infected several of her contacts.

Australia still has a very low, single-digit vaccination rate; moreover, the country currently relies on AstraZeneca, which achieves only a 60% protection rate against symptomatic infection with the ‘Indian variant’, and which will be phased out due to several fatal and severe reactions in young adults. Thus, Australia is likely to face a fierce uphill battle against the coronavirus during the ongoing winter season.

