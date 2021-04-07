Update on Israeli Mortality Data

Published: April 7, 2021

On March 31, SPR published a ‘viral’ article on the renewed and unexplained increase in Israeli all-cause mortality since mid-February. Just one day later, Israeli mortality data ‘disappeared’ from Euromomo, sparking speculations of a ‘cover-up’ on social media.

SPR updated its article on April 1 to emphasize that the temporary disappearance of Israeli data was most likely the result of a reporting delay due the Passover holiday, as this had happened before with data from several other countries.

On April 4, covid analyst Ben Marten confirmed this on Twitter: “I’ve received a response from Israel’s EuroMOMO partner, that they’ll be back on the site next week [i.e. on Thursday, April 8]. There was a manual delay in reporting, due to holidays.”

Nevertheless, this still leaves unexplained the mysterious increase in Israeli all-cause mortality in people 65+. Thus, the future development of Israeli mortality should be monitored closely.

In Europe and the US, there are already 5000 reported post-vaccination deaths, including several hundred deaths in people younger than 65, plus several hundred cases of post-vaccination blindness, deafness, miscarriages, and other serious adverse events.

Clearly, the safety profile of covid vaccines is even worse than that of the failed swine flu vaccines of 2009 and 1976. Moreover, additional covid vaccinations won’t avert a potential or ongoing spring wave, and their effectiveness against existing and new variants remains uncertain.

Therefore, health authorities may want to consider a suspension of additional vaccinations until autumn, especially for people with a low risk of severe covid, in order to gather more data on short-term and long-term vaccine safety and long-term vaccine effectiveness.

To study verified case reports of young post-vaccination victims, see The Covid Blog (USA), The Defender (USA), and Corona Blog (Germany). Example: “I wanted to travel and enjoy my last summer before college” – instead, a Texas teen developed GBS after his covid vaccination.

