The Moon Landing Controversy

Published: July 2022
Did the United States send men to the moon? Watch the best skeptical documentary on the moon landing question and read the best attempts at debunking it.
1) Documentary: American Moon (2017)
A documentary by Italian filmmaker Massimo Mazzucco (210 minutes; website).
2) Counterarguments to the Documentary
3) Additional Resources
- Did the USA Really Go to the Moon? (Serendipity, 2013)
- Were Apollo Atmosphere Re-Entries Faked? (Popov, 2013)
- Wagging the Moondoggie (David McGowan, 2009; more)
- How LBJ Mooned America (Laurent Guyénot, 2021)
- Moon landing conspiracy theories (Wikipedia)