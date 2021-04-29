Post-Acute Covid: An Update

Published: April 29, 2021



Note: Patients are asked to consult a doctor.

In July/August 2020, SPR published one of the first fully fact-based analyses of post-acute covid (“long covid”), emphasizing that this condition may affect even young and healthy people who experienced only “mild” covid without hospitalization.

The etiology of this condition has remained rather mysterious, but recent findings by British experts indicate that even a “mild” coronavirus infection may induce micro-thrombosis and endotheliitis (micro blood clots and blood vessel inflammation) in the lungs, which may significantly impact perfusion and gas exchange, thus explaining why even some 35-year-old marathon runners can hardly climb stairs anymore.

Of note, this condition is not visible in standard x-ray and CT scans, but only in specialized lung perfusion and gas exchange scans. British lung specialists are currently trying to treat this condition with anti-coagulation (to dissolve any micro blood clots), apparently with some success. Additional studies are being planned.

This condition may well form the core of the “post-covid syndrome”, although some patients may experience additional neurological or other symptoms. In countries with an average age of covid deaths above 80 years, post-covid disabilities in previously healthy people may likely be the biggest public health impact of the pandemic, affecting up to 10% of infected people to some extent.

The risk of serious post-covid sequelae could justify covid vaccinations even in young and healthy adults (who do not belong to the actual covid risk group), although they should be aware of the risk of “rare”, but potentially serious or fatal vaccine adverse events, as well as the unknown long-term safety and effectiveness of these vaccines, in order to make an informed decision, especially since recent research indicates that the coronavirus spike protein alone, which is injected or induced by covid vaccines, can cause covid-like vascular damage in the lungs and other organs.

Furthermore, the post-covid issue once again highlights the importance of early treatment protocols, including the potential effectiveness of early anti-platelet and anti-coagulation treatment. Dr Erika Mendoza, secretary general of the German Medical Society of Venologists, emphasized this point in a recent talk, critizing that new regulatory requirements mean that a simple placebo-controlled trial of low-cost and safe aspirin against covid would cost more than 2 million euros.

