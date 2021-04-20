Israel Mortality Update

Published: April 18, 2021



The Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics has published its latest update on all-cause mortality, providing data up to March 21. The official CBS data confirms an increase in 65+ all-cause mortality from late February to mid March, in the wake of the mass-vaccination campaign, followed by a renewed decrease. Israeli and international health authorities may (or may not) want to investigate the cause of this unexplained increase, which represents up to 1000 additional deaths, especially given reports by Israeli doctors of a “murky wave of heart attacks”.