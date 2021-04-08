Israel: Mortality Increase Confirmed

Published: April 8, 2021

The Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) has published its latest mortality update, which includes data until March 14 (week 10). The CBS data confirms a substantial increase in all-cause mortality in people 65+ in weeks 9 and 10 (see chart above). Data for weeks 9 and 10 are marked as ‘preliminary’ by the CBS and may further increase somewhat.

Please note that the cause and significance of this renewed increase in Israeli all-cause mortality is currently unknown. For instance, it might be due to a natural “regression to the mean”. Nevertheless, health authorities may want to verify that the recent mass vaccination campaign with experimental mRNA vaccines has nothing to do with it.

In addition, Euromomo today has published its latest mortality update with (preliminary) data until week 13. For Israel, Euromomo confirms an increase in mortality from week 9 to week 10, but predicts a steep decrease from week 10 to week 12. However, it is unclear if this latest decrease is based on very preliminary (non-public) data or if it is just an extrapolation.

SPR will keep monitoring the situation.

Comparison: Decrease in covid deaths

Daily covid deaths in Israel (high vaccination rate), Sweden (low vaccination rate), and South Africa (very low vaccination rate): the decrease since late January has been almost identical.

The situation in Israel

A woman describing the situation in Israel (6 minutes). The full version is 13 minutes.

