Festive Documentaries (2023)

Published: December 2023
Documentaries and movies for the holiday season.
The Boston Unbombing (2016)
The documentary that exposed the 2013 “Boston Marathon bombing” as a staged event. (more)
The Magnitsky Act – Behind the Scenes (2016)
A highly explosive and highly censored geopolitical documentary. Also available in German.
Defamation: The Antisemitism Movie (2009)
The award-winning documentary by Israeli filmmaker Yoav Shamir. Also available in German.
The Biden Ukraine Bribe Tapes (2020)
A riveting investigation that includes the original leaked phone calls between Vice President Biden and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Read more: The Biden Ukraine Bribe Tapes.
The Cloud Mystery (2008)
A fascinating documentary on the role of clouds in climate change. More: Climate Change Debate
False Flags Over Europe (2023)
British science historian Dr. Nick Kollerstrom explores staged false-flag terrorist attacks.
7/7 Ripple Effect 3 (2007/2019)
The documentary that exposed the 2005 London 7/7 bombings as a staged operation.
Operation Gladio (BBC Timewatch, 1992)
The classic 1992 BBC documentary on Operation Gladio. More: Operation Gladio Playlist.
Lockerbie: The Cover-Up (2019)
A documentary so explosive that no TV network wanted to show it.
Hitler’s War (David Irving, 2005)
Based on David Irving’s ground-breaking 1977 book about the Second World War. (more)
Propaganda: The Manufacture of Consent (2020)
A captivating documentary on the father of modern propaganda. Also available in German.
American Moon (2017)
Did the United States really send men to the Moon? Read more: The Moon Landing Debate
What Really Causes Financial Crises (2021)
A brief history of doom by American economist Richard Vague.
Bilderberg – The Movie (2017)
A serious documentary on the influential and secretive Bilderberg Group.
Wag the Dog (1997)
Shortly before an election, a spin-doctor and a Hollywood producer join efforts to fabricate a war in order to cover up a Presidential sex scandal. More: Feature Films Playlist.
More Documentaries
Watch even more documentaries and investigations in the SPR Media Archive.