Festive Documentaries (2023)

Published: December 2023



Documentaries and movies for the holiday season.

The Boston Unbombing (2016)

The documentary that exposed the 2013 “Boston Marathon bombing” as a staged event. (more)

The Magnitsky Act – Behind the Scenes (2016)

A highly explosive and highly censored geopolitical documentary. Also available in German.

Defamation: The Antisemitism Movie (2009)

The award-winning documentary by Israeli filmmaker Yoav Shamir. Also available in German.

The Biden Ukraine Bribe Tapes (2020)

A riveting investigation that includes the original leaked phone calls between Vice President Biden and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Read more: The Biden Ukraine Bribe Tapes.

The Cloud Mystery (2008)

A fascinating documentary on the role of clouds in climate change. More: Climate Change Debate

False Flags Over Europe (2023)

British science historian Dr. Nick Kollerstrom explores staged false-flag terrorist attacks.

7/7 Ripple Effect 3 (2007/2019)

The documentary that exposed the 2005 London 7/7 bombings as a staged operation.

Operation Gladio (BBC Timewatch, 1992)

The classic 1992 BBC documentary on Operation Gladio. More: Operation Gladio Playlist.

Lockerbie: The Cover-Up (2019)

A documentary so explosive that no TV network wanted to show it.

Hitler’s War (David Irving, 2005)

Based on David Irving’s ground-breaking 1977 book about the Second World War. (more)

Propaganda: The Manufacture of Consent (2020)

A captivating documentary on the father of modern propaganda. Also available in German.

American Moon (2017)

Did the United States really send men to the Moon? Read more: The Moon Landing Debate

What Really Causes Financial Crises (2021)

A brief history of doom by American economist Richard Vague.

Bilderberg – The Movie (2017)

A serious documentary on the influential and secretive Bilderberg Group.

Wag the Dog (1997)

Shortly before an election, a spin-doctor and a Hollywood producer join efforts to fabricate a war in order to cover up a Presidential sex scandal. More: Feature Films Playlist.

