Israel Mortality Update

The Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics has published its latest update on all-cause mortality, providing data up to March 21. The official CBS data confirms an increase in 65+ all-cause mortality from late February to mid March, in the wake of the mass-vaccination campaign, followed by a renewed decrease. Israeli and international health authorities may (or may not) want to investigate the cause of this unexplained increase, which represents up to 1000 additional deaths.

See also: Israel: Why is all-cause mortality increasing?