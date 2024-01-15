World Economic Forum (Update)

The newly installed, 34-year-old French Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, has been a WEF Young Global Leader since 2020 and a Bilderberg member since 2023. Current French President Emmanuel Macron (2016) and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (1993) are WEF Young Global Leaders, too.

In the US, 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley is a WEF Young Global Leader. In Germany, former Chancellor Angela Merkel (1993) and several current ministers are Young Global Leaders. In Britain, Labour Party leader and possible future Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, recently stated that he preferred “Davos” to “Westminster”.

Thus, the “globalist” World Economic Forum – an offshoot of Dr. Henry Kissinger’s CIA-funded International Seminar of the 1960s – continues to successfully “penetrate the Cabinets”, as WEF founder Dr. Klaus Schwab termed it in a 2017 speech.

