The January 6 US Capitol Riots three years ago were a classic state-run deception: the supposed “insurrection” was led by agents provocateurs from beginning to end; the “pipe bombs” were mock-ups planted by an informant; the “shooting” of Ashli Babbitt appears to have been a stunt filmed by media assets; and just three months earlier, the FBI officer in charge oversaw a fake plot to “kidnap” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

