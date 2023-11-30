Henry Kissinger dead at 100

Leading US geostrategist, major war criminal, true founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 1971, initiator of the Chile coup in 1973 and the Aldo Moro assassination in 1978, architect of modern US-China relations, doyen of the secretive Bilderberg Group.

To learn more about Henry Kissinger, watch The Trials of Henry Kissinger (2002), The War on Democracy (about Latin America, 2007), Operation Gladio (BBC, 1992), the documentaries on Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, or the Tales of the American Empire.

