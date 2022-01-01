SPR wishes its readers an excellent 2022. An overview of our cutting-edge covid analyses published in 2021 can be found here in English and here in German.

What critics think of SPR:

“A reasonably well-known disinfo source”; “a random anonymous website”; “possibly Sino-Russian covert subversion”; “not a good place to get information”; “a sham site, known to deliberately post misinformation”; “a highly, highly suspect source”; “a well-crafted, but not credible, propaganda site”; “a propaganda mill that is likely not even Swiss”; “a very shady website”; “a known conspiracy and propaganda website”; “there’s big money behind this multilingual website”; “they are LYING TO YOU”; “this website has been around for a while and produced nothing but fake news.”